Cape Elizabeth, ME

WGME

More Maine communities could tackle vacant homes, buildings under new law

SANFORD (WGME)-- All across Maine, dangerous houses can be found sitting vacant and falling apart. It's not only an eyesore but can also cost communities millions of dollars if not addressed. The city of Sanford is making headway in addressing this problem in recent years. Now, other cities and towns...
SANFORD, ME
WGME

Here's everything you need to know about Portland's ballot questions

Portland voters will get to weigh in on more than a dozen questions on the ballot on November 8. They range from citizen initiatives to charter amendment changes. “An Act to Regulate Short Term Rentals in Portland and Prohibit Corporate and Absentee Operation of Short Term Rental Properties”. The question...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Proposed gender identity policy causes controversy in Oxford Hills

SOUTH PARIS (WGME)-- A proposed new policy over students' gender identity and what parents are told about it is creating controversy in Oxford Hills. The district is holding a public forum on this issue Tuesday night at the High School at 6 p.m. in response to community concerns. "We have...
OXFORD, ME
WGME

Enrollment up at Maine's community colleges

AUBURN (WGME) -- This fall more students are attending Maine community colleges, and some are going for free. According to the Maine Community College System, enrollment is up 12 percent across the system this fall. This is in part because of the state's plan to provide two years of free...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Democratic leaders to hold 'Roevember Rally' in Portland

Maine's Democratic leaders will gather in Portland on Tuesday to hold what they're calling a "Roevember Rally." Governor Janet Mills, Congresswoman Chellie Pingree, and other Democratic politicians are holding the rally in Monument Square, encouraging people to get out and vote in next week's midterm election. Progressive leaders have preached...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Maranacook Community Middle and High schools closed Monday due to threat

READFIELD, Maine -- Maranacook Community Middle and High schools are closed on Monday after a violent threat was made. RSU 38 Superintendent Jay Charette says they received an anonymous text message Sunday afternoon that threatened violence at the high school. The district contacted police to help determine the legitimacy of...
READFIELD, ME
WGME

Readfield schools reopen after teen summonsed for threatening text

READFIELD (WGME) -- Two schools in Central Maine will be back open on Tuesday after a 15-year-old girl allegedly sent a text message to another teen threatening to shoot up the school. Maranacook Community High School and Maranacook Community Middle School in Readfield were closed Monday while officials investigated the...
READFIELD, ME
WGME

Grand opening announced for new Target location in Auburn

AUBURN (WGME) – The grand opening for the new Target store in Auburn is set for November 6. The store is located at 603 Center Street. “We're excited to bring the joy of Target to new guests and help them discover a unique shopping experience tailored to the needs of the Auburn community," said Kayla Chaloge, store director of the new Auburn Center Street Target store. “We offer a wide assortment of Target’s top owned and national brands spanning across essentials, kids, grocery and much more, as well as a convenient CVS pharmacy and Starbucks location. Guests can also shop on their own terms with our easy, contactless and industry-leading Drive Up, Order Pickup, and same-day delivery with Shipt services – readywithina couple ofhours with no membership required for the easiest shopping experience in retail.”
AUBURN, ME
WGME

Window shot out in Scarborough; witnesses sought

SCARBOROUGH (WGME) – Police say a window was shot out of a home in Scarborough early Tuesday morning. Police say they responded to a home Broadturn Road around 1:15 a.m. for a report of a loud noise. The people living in the home told police a window had been...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
WGME

One woman dies after getting into multiple crashes in Central Maine

READFIELD (WGME) - A Maine woman was found dead after being involved in multiple crashes Sunday afternoon in Central Maine. 42-year-old Martha Shellman was found dead behind the wheel after her car crashed into a tree in Readfield near Scribner Road and Gorden Road. State Police say she crossed the...
READFIELD, ME
WGME

Man stabbed following fight in Portland, suspect arrested

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A fight in Monument Square in Portland led to a man getting stabbed. Police got calls about the fight around 9:30 a.m. Sunday. When they got to the scene, they found the stabbing victim, who was taken to Maine Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say 36-year-old...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Casco crash on Route 302

CASCO (WGME) – A man suffered life-threatening injuries Monday in a four-vehicle crash on Route 302 in Casco. Investigators say around 1 p.m., a man driving a pickup truck crossed the centerline and hit three other vehicles. It's not clear why he crossed the center line. Three people in...
CASCO, ME

