Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Things To Do This Weekend in Maine 10/29 & 10/30The Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
(Updated) Halloween Events for 10/20 to 10/23The Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Protesting lobstermen call on Maine to join lawsuit against NOAADoug StewartMaine State
Related
WGME
More Maine communities could tackle vacant homes, buildings under new law
SANFORD (WGME)-- All across Maine, dangerous houses can be found sitting vacant and falling apart. It's not only an eyesore but can also cost communities millions of dollars if not addressed. The city of Sanford is making headway in addressing this problem in recent years. Now, other cities and towns...
WGME
Here's everything you need to know about Portland's ballot questions
Portland voters will get to weigh in on more than a dozen questions on the ballot on November 8. They range from citizen initiatives to charter amendment changes. “An Act to Regulate Short Term Rentals in Portland and Prohibit Corporate and Absentee Operation of Short Term Rental Properties”. The question...
WGME
New 3 strikes and you're out policy cracks down on recycling costs in Biddeford
BIDDEFORD (WGME) – For residents of Biddeford, it will soon be “three strikes and you’re out” of the pickup recycling program. The city is cracking down on the service that they say is costing tens of thousands of dollars in extra fees per year. The city...
WGME
Maine restaurant group accused of withholding tips, overtime from employees
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) – The owners of several restaurants in Maine are accused of withholding more than $100,000 in tips and overtime from employees. The U.S. Department of Labor reports that "El Grand Rodeo," which owns El Rodeo in South Portland, Brunswick and Azul Tequila in Gorham, failed to pay overtime and kept portions of tip money.
WGME
Portland ballot question aims to raise minimum wage to $18 an hour by 2025
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland voters will be deciding on 13 ballot questions. One of them could raise minimum wage to $18 an hour. This could directly impact every minimum wage worker, including tipped workers. It could also impact employers’ bottom lines. A “yes” vote on Question D would increase...
WGME
Proposed gender identity policy causes controversy in Oxford Hills
SOUTH PARIS (WGME)-- A proposed new policy over students' gender identity and what parents are told about it is creating controversy in Oxford Hills. The district is holding a public forum on this issue Tuesday night at the High School at 6 p.m. in response to community concerns. "We have...
WGME
South Portland police officer recognized for fixing flag on veteran's grave
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) – A South Portland police officer is being recognized for going above and beyond. He noticed a problem at the gravesite of a veteran and sprang into action. Video from South Portland police shows Officer McCarthy stopping at a cemetery and fixing a flag at the...
WGME
Enrollment up at Maine's community colleges
AUBURN (WGME) -- This fall more students are attending Maine community colleges, and some are going for free. According to the Maine Community College System, enrollment is up 12 percent across the system this fall. This is in part because of the state's plan to provide two years of free...
WGME
Democratic leaders to hold 'Roevember Rally' in Portland
Maine's Democratic leaders will gather in Portland on Tuesday to hold what they're calling a "Roevember Rally." Governor Janet Mills, Congresswoman Chellie Pingree, and other Democratic politicians are holding the rally in Monument Square, encouraging people to get out and vote in next week's midterm election. Progressive leaders have preached...
WGME
Maine veterans get free coffee, donuts on Veterans Day at CBS13/Fox23 studios
This Veterans Day, CBS13 and Fox23 are saying “thank you” to the men and women who have served our country. We’re inviting all veterans to join us from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Friday, November 11 for free donuts and coffee for our Veterans Day Drive-Thru Celebration.
WGME
Maranacook Community Middle and High schools closed Monday due to threat
READFIELD, Maine -- Maranacook Community Middle and High schools are closed on Monday after a violent threat was made. RSU 38 Superintendent Jay Charette says they received an anonymous text message Sunday afternoon that threatened violence at the high school. The district contacted police to help determine the legitimacy of...
WGME
Maine farmer lost 8,000 pounds of carrots because of worker shortage
BOWDOINHAM (BDN) -- Last year, a combination of weather conditions and lack of sufficient workers forced a southern Maine small farmer to leave close to 8,000 pounds of carrots — about a quarter of the entire crop — in the ground. While things are better this season, Nate...
WGME
Readfield schools reopen after teen summonsed for threatening text
READFIELD (WGME) -- Two schools in Central Maine will be back open on Tuesday after a 15-year-old girl allegedly sent a text message to another teen threatening to shoot up the school. Maranacook Community High School and Maranacook Community Middle School in Readfield were closed Monday while officials investigated the...
WGME
Grand opening announced for new Target location in Auburn
AUBURN (WGME) – The grand opening for the new Target store in Auburn is set for November 6. The store is located at 603 Center Street. “We're excited to bring the joy of Target to new guests and help them discover a unique shopping experience tailored to the needs of the Auburn community," said Kayla Chaloge, store director of the new Auburn Center Street Target store. “We offer a wide assortment of Target’s top owned and national brands spanning across essentials, kids, grocery and much more, as well as a convenient CVS pharmacy and Starbucks location. Guests can also shop on their own terms with our easy, contactless and industry-leading Drive Up, Order Pickup, and same-day delivery with Shipt services – readywithina couple ofhours with no membership required for the easiest shopping experience in retail.”
WGME
Window shot out in Scarborough; witnesses sought
SCARBOROUGH (WGME) – Police say a window was shot out of a home in Scarborough early Tuesday morning. Police say they responded to a home Broadturn Road around 1:15 a.m. for a report of a loud noise. The people living in the home told police a window had been...
WGME
This password is all you need to score king-size candy bars in Lewiston on Halloween
A sweet tradition continues in Lewiston. Peter Geiger, the long-time editor of the Farmer's Almanac, will hand out over 6,000 king-sized candy bars to trick-or-treaters this Halloween. However, if you want three candy bars, you need the password. Trick-or-treaters will also need to wear a costume. According to WJBQ, this...
WGME
One woman dies after getting into multiple crashes in Central Maine
READFIELD (WGME) - A Maine woman was found dead after being involved in multiple crashes Sunday afternoon in Central Maine. 42-year-old Martha Shellman was found dead behind the wheel after her car crashed into a tree in Readfield near Scribner Road and Gorden Road. State Police say she crossed the...
WGME
Man stabbed following fight in Portland, suspect arrested
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A fight in Monument Square in Portland led to a man getting stabbed. Police got calls about the fight around 9:30 a.m. Sunday. When they got to the scene, they found the stabbing victim, who was taken to Maine Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say 36-year-old...
WGME
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Casco crash on Route 302
CASCO (WGME) – A man suffered life-threatening injuries Monday in a four-vehicle crash on Route 302 in Casco. Investigators say around 1 p.m., a man driving a pickup truck crossed the centerline and hit three other vehicles. It's not clear why he crossed the center line. Three people in...
WGME
Expect a very warm start November, record highs possible by this weekend
PORTLAND (WGME)--- The calendar may say November, but it certainly isn’t feeling like it. The first week of the month looks mainly dry and very warm, especially as we head into this weekend. Tuesday brings essentially our only rain chance of the week. Temperatures will be mild in the...
Comments / 0