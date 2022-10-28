ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SlashGear

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

Tesla Model Y Vs Fisker Ocean: Which Is The Better Electric SUV?

With crossovers and SUVs being the U.S.'s favorite and third favorite vehicles for 2022, according to Statista, it's safe to say that the Fisker Ocean and Tesla Model Y are important releases, especially with the rise in popularity of all-electric vehicles. The Tesla Model Y and Fisker Ocean are poised to be two very similar vehicles — both feature spacious, luxurious interiors with up to seven seats, sunroofs, and powerful electric drivetrains.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Verge

The Hummer EV e-bike is just as over the top and ridiculous as the electric truck it’s based on

GMC joined forces with the world’s largest supplier of e-bikes for law enforcement to produce an over-the-top, dual-motor, fat tire electric bike to complement its equally over-the-top, dual-motor, fat tire Hummer EV truck. It’s the latest sign that automakers are trying to seize on the popularity of e-bikes to help promote the shift to electric vehicles.
CAR AND DRIVER

These Vehicles Are Dead for 2023

The checkered flag is waving for a number of vehicles after the 2022 model year. It’s time to bid farewell to fuel-sipping economy cars such as the Chevrolet Spark and Hyundai Accent, and supercars including the Acura NSX, Ford GT, and Lamborghini Aventador. Not even functional little work vans...
TENNESSEE STATE
MotorBiscuit

3 Used SUVs With the Best Gas Mileage

These used SUVs with the best gas mileage include the 2016 Lexus NX 300h, the Mazda CX-5, and the Toyota Highlander Hybrid. The post 3 Used SUVs With the Best Gas Mileage appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com

Should You Consider a Catalytic Converter Delete?

Catalytic converter deletes are sometimes recommended as a solution to more than one problem with a car. Is this really ok despite what some popular mechanics and many forum commenters have to say about it? Plus see how a cat delete is done and what it did for a Miata.
CarBuzz.com

Volkswagen Electric Cars To Get New Names

Naming cars can be tricky, and sometimes automakers don't get it right in the first place. Volkswagen has bet its future on electric vehicles, and with that comes whole new naming conventions to get consumers excited about the next best thing. Unfortunately, VW hasn't always hit the nail on the head, like when the ID.4 was initially called the ID. Crozz. Luckily, VW saw through its faults and is brainstorming new naming conventions to make the models consistent across the board.
insideevs.com

Watch Tesla Semi Effortlessly Accelerate From Standstill

The long-awaited Tesla Semi was recently spotted in Silver Springs, not far from the Tesla Gigafactory in Nevada. This time, the Semi - with a trailer attached - was seen stopping at a roundabout and then accelerating effortlessly - quickly, smoothly and silently, which looks a bit unrealistic, especially when compared to ordinary diesel trucks.
SILVER SPRINGS, NV
MotorBiscuit

3 Luxury Hybrid SUVs to Buy Used in 2022

The best luxury hybrid SUVs to buy used are the 2016 Tesla Model X, the 2016 Lexus RX 450h, and the 2015 Porsche Cayenne Hybrid. The post 3 Luxury Hybrid SUVs to Buy Used in 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Independent

Energy bills putting drivers off going electric

More than 70% of drivers have been put off owning an electric vehicle (EV) by increases in energy prices, a new survey suggests.An AA poll of more than 12,500 motorists indicated that rising energy bills are the main reason for not switching to an EV for 10% of people.A further 63% said the cost of electricity has made them more reluctant to buy an EV, but it is not the main reason for sticking with a conventionally-fuelled model.Nearly a quarter (24%) of those surveyed appear to be taking a long-term view, stating that they have not been put off going...
SlashGear

SlashGear

58K+
Followers
21K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy