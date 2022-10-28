Read full article on original website
Related
I drove sporty electric SUVs from Tesla and Kia: Why I'd buy the $41,000 EV6 over the $66,000 Model Y
The Tesla has a bigger interior and better range, but the Kia EV6 is cheaper, charges faster, and doesn't have pesky touchscreen controls.
I drove electric SUVs from Tesla and Hyundai — and I'd pick the $41,000 Ioniq 5 for its super-fast charging and futuristic looks
The Tesla Model Y has better range and cargo space, but the Hyundai charges faster, is simpler to use, and is $25,000 cheaper.
Tesla Model Y Vs Fisker Ocean: Which Is The Better Electric SUV?
With crossovers and SUVs being the U.S.'s favorite and third favorite vehicles for 2022, according to Statista, it's safe to say that the Fisker Ocean and Tesla Model Y are important releases, especially with the rise in popularity of all-electric vehicles. The Tesla Model Y and Fisker Ocean are poised to be two very similar vehicles — both feature spacious, luxurious interiors with up to seven seats, sunroofs, and powerful electric drivetrains.
The Verge
The Hummer EV e-bike is just as over the top and ridiculous as the electric truck it’s based on
GMC joined forces with the world’s largest supplier of e-bikes for law enforcement to produce an over-the-top, dual-motor, fat tire electric bike to complement its equally over-the-top, dual-motor, fat tire Hummer EV truck. It’s the latest sign that automakers are trying to seize on the popularity of e-bikes to help promote the shift to electric vehicles.
Why Ford Used The Same Engine For Over 30 Years
One automotive pillar isn't a car itself, but an engine: the Ford 300 cubic-inch inline six-cylinder. The model is well-regarded and for good reasons.
CAR AND DRIVER
These Vehicles Are Dead for 2023
The checkered flag is waving for a number of vehicles after the 2022 model year. It’s time to bid farewell to fuel-sipping economy cars such as the Chevrolet Spark and Hyundai Accent, and supercars including the Acura NSX, Ford GT, and Lamborghini Aventador. Not even functional little work vans...
A junky 1959 Chevrolet Impala without an engine just sold for $88,500, but why was it worth so much?
Chevrolet Impalas from the late 1950s and early 1960s are selling for astonishing amounts even without engines because they are popular with custom car builders.
How Twitter Could Help Tesla Owners Pioneer The Future Of Electric Vehicles
Now that Elon Musk has a controlling stake in Twitter, where do Tesla's drivers stand when it comes to their own social network system Engage Tesla?
3 Used SUVs With the Best Gas Mileage
These used SUVs with the best gas mileage include the 2016 Lexus NX 300h, the Mazda CX-5, and the Toyota Highlander Hybrid. The post 3 Used SUVs With the Best Gas Mileage appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
electrek.co
Dodge performance parts boost future muscle car EVs horsepower with 800V Banshee system
Dodge’s performance parts portfolio, or Dodge Direct Connection as it’s called, unveiled an idea of what we can expect for six of the nine power levels in its upcoming EV muscle car set to begin production in 2024. The legendary muscle car is going fully electric as Stellantis-owned...
Park outside: Hyundai recalls SUVs for fire risk in computer
Hyundai is telling the owners of more than 44,000 SUVs in the U.S. to park them outdoors because they can catch fire even if the engines are off
torquenews.com
Should You Consider a Catalytic Converter Delete?
Catalytic converter deletes are sometimes recommended as a solution to more than one problem with a car. Is this really ok despite what some popular mechanics and many forum commenters have to say about it? Plus see how a cat delete is done and what it did for a Miata.
For Sale: 1964 Aston Martin DB5, Some Assembly Required
Collecting CarsThis Aston Martin DB5 has its parts fully restored, including the body, engine, and running gear. All that’s left is for one brave soul to put it all together.
Volkswagen Electric Cars To Get New Names
Naming cars can be tricky, and sometimes automakers don't get it right in the first place. Volkswagen has bet its future on electric vehicles, and with that comes whole new naming conventions to get consumers excited about the next best thing. Unfortunately, VW hasn't always hit the nail on the head, like when the ID.4 was initially called the ID. Crozz. Luckily, VW saw through its faults and is brainstorming new naming conventions to make the models consistent across the board.
How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Cost?
The 2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Series III Obsidian is the most expensive. Here's its price and what you'll get for your money. The post How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Cost? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
insideevs.com
Watch Tesla Semi Effortlessly Accelerate From Standstill
The long-awaited Tesla Semi was recently spotted in Silver Springs, not far from the Tesla Gigafactory in Nevada. This time, the Semi - with a trailer attached - was seen stopping at a roundabout and then accelerating effortlessly - quickly, smoothly and silently, which looks a bit unrealistic, especially when compared to ordinary diesel trucks.
Is the 2024 GMC Sierra EV Really a Hummer EV?
with the release of the 2024 GMC Sierra Denali EV, buyers have to decide with it offers that the Hummer EV doesn't. The post Is the 2024 GMC Sierra EV Really a Hummer EV? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Luxury Hybrid SUVs to Buy Used in 2022
The best luxury hybrid SUVs to buy used are the 2016 Tesla Model X, the 2016 Lexus RX 450h, and the 2015 Porsche Cayenne Hybrid. The post 3 Luxury Hybrid SUVs to Buy Used in 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Diesel disaster: Truckers ‘working for peanuts’ amid surging fuel prices
A diesel supply crunch and surging prices has Las Vegas truck drivers worried about how to make ends meet and warn that small trucking businesses could fold.
Energy bills putting drivers off going electric
More than 70% of drivers have been put off owning an electric vehicle (EV) by increases in energy prices, a new survey suggests.An AA poll of more than 12,500 motorists indicated that rising energy bills are the main reason for not switching to an EV for 10% of people.A further 63% said the cost of electricity has made them more reluctant to buy an EV, but it is not the main reason for sticking with a conventionally-fuelled model.Nearly a quarter (24%) of those surveyed appear to be taking a long-term view, stating that they have not been put off going...
SlashGear
58K+
Followers
21K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.https://www.slashgear.com
Comments / 0