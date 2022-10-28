ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

US News and World Report

Italy Gets GDP Boost as Govt Pledges Action Against Inflation

ROME (Reuters) -Italy's economy performed unexpectedly well in the third quarter, data showed on Monday, offering a welcome boost for the country's new government as it plans extra borrowing to help families and firms cope with surging inflation. Gross domestic product grew by 0.5% in the third quarter from the...
Reuters

UK still faces 40 billion pound budget hole - Resolution Foundation

LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Britain still faces a 40 billion pound ($46 billion) budget hole that will need to be filled by tax rises as well as spending cuts, despite recent U-turns on measures proposed during Liz Truss's short-lived premiership, a think tank said on Tuesday.
AFP

Italy surprise GDP jump comes as new PM Meloni prepares budget

Italy posted better-than-expected quarterly growth on Monday, a surprise bump for new Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni that staves off -- for now -- an expected recession in Europe's third-largest economy. Regardless, the quarterly surprise comes at the right time for Meloni, leader of the post-fascist Brothers of Italy party, whose first budget is due before the European Commission by the end of November.
Daily Mail

Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash

President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
Markets Insider

JP Morgan boss Jamie Dimon says the US is the 'swing producer' of oil, not Saudi Arabia, and urges it to pump more oil days after the OPEC announced a production cut

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon says the US should pump more oil, amid the global energy crisis. Energy prices have gained sharply after major exporter Russia invaded Ukraine in February. The US has huge energy reserves but exports are hitting their upper limits. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said the US should...
WASHINGTON STATE
teslarati.com

Europe threatens retaliation over Inflation Reduction Act

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz want Europe to negotiate with the United States regarding the Inflation Reduction Act and have threatened retaliation otherwise. The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) has again attracted the ire of European leaders. In the most recent report on the subject from Politico,...
mailplus.co.uk

Oil giants in £250 billion profits boom

SIX of the world’s largest oil companies have raked in almost £250bn in profits so far this year. As the industry cashes in on high oil and gas prices, BP and Saudi Aramco became the latest firms to post bumper earnings. London-based BP reported third-quarter profits of £7.1bn...
The Guardian

BP declares £7bn profits while energy bills soar? It’s time to start taxing shareholder payouts

After BP’s big results announcement today, it’s clear that major questions remain about Rishi Sunak’s windfall tax. The oil giant registered profits of $8.2bn (£7.1bn) over the past three months, almost triple the profit it made for the same period last year. While BP reports it expects to pay about £700m in windfall tax on its North Sea operations this year, it also plans to spend more than three times that much on a $2.5bn (£2.17bn) share buyback programme, handing surplus cash back to its shareholders instead of using it for renewable investment or lowering prices.
mailplus.co.uk

Eco road rage boils over

THIS is the moment furious motorists dragged eco-protesters out of the road, just hours after police urged people not to ‘directly intervene’ with activists. Just Stop Oil demonstrators halted traffic near Spitalfields Market in east London yesterday afternoon after sitting down and gluing themselves to the tarmac. It...
The Guardian

UK manufacturing faces deep recession as output slumps

The UK’s manufacturing sector stood on the brink of a deep recession in October after firms suffered their worst slump in output and new orders since the beginning of the pandemic. Factory output was hit especially hard by a drop in new orders amid a global fall in the...
The Associated Press

Oil giant Saudi Aramco has $42.4B profit in third quarter

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Oil giant Saudi Aramco on Tuesday reported a $42.4 billion profit in the third quarter of this year, a 39% bump buoyed by the higher global energy prices that have filled the kingdom’s coffers but helped fuel inflation worldwide. The oil firm’s profits will help fund the kingdom’s assertive Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s plans for a futuristic city on the Red Sea coast, but also comes as the U.S. grows increasingly frustrated by higher prices at the pump chewing into American consumer’s wallets. Those tensions yet again have chilled relations between Riyadh and Washington before the Nov. 8 midterm elections. In a note to investors, the predominantly state-owned Saudi Arabian Oil Co. said its average barrel of crude sold for $101.70 in the third quarter — up from $72.80 at the same point last year. It’s Aramco’s second-largest quarterly profit in its history, just before its second-quarter results this year saw a profit of $48.4 billion.

