newschannel20.com
Police: 16-year-old arrested for robbery
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A 16-year-old was arrested on Sunday after police say he robbed a University of Illinois student on Oct. 8. The University of Illinois police said the student was walking near Fifth and Green streets in Champaign when the teen reportedly pushed the victim and demanded money.
newschannel20.com
Man convicted in Fair Oaks murder
DANVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — A second man has been convicted in the murder of Roosevelt Anderson in 2019. Denzel Aldridge, 24, was found guilty of one count of first degree murder and one count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul says...
newschannel20.com
Teen shot while out walking
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — A teenager is injured and police are searching for the person responsible after a shooting Saturday night. Champaign Police were called around 7:48 p.m. to the 500 block of west Washington Street for a report of a shooting with injuries. A 17-year-old boy was found...
newschannel20.com
2 arrested,1 at large after armed robbery
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — Urbana Police are still searching for a third suspect after an armed robbery Friday night. Just before 11 p.m., the victim flagged down Urbana Police Officers. The victim claimed they were lured to a location in the Aspen Court Apartment Compex after agreeing to buy...
newschannel20.com
3 men dead in Champaign County crash
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — Three men are dead after a single-car crash in Champaign County Saturday evening. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup says the car left the road and hit a building and a tree near the 2000 block of Homer Lake Road North. Three people inside the car...
newschannel20.com
Police: Man arrested for headbutting gas station employee
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A man is facing charges of aggravated battery and criminal property damage following an incident on Friday with a gas station employee. We're told that Brent Phegley, 44, of Shelbyville, insulted an employee of Moto Mart located on Main Street in Shelbyville. Officials say Phegley...
newschannel20.com
Central Illinois library collecting non-perishable food items
WESTVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — Westville Public Library is collecting non-perishable food items. Donations will be accepted through December 14. If you donate food to the food drive you have a chance to get some of your library fines waived. A plastic bag of food can be up to $10...
newschannel20.com
Savoy Board of Trustees passes resolution on behalf of Unit 4 families
SAVOY, Ill. (WCCU) — The Savoy Board of Trustees unanimously passed a resolution on behalf of parents and students in Unit 4 that reside in Savoy. The resolution encourages the board of education, Unit 4, to "implement neighborhood schools and focus on the equitable academic outcome for all students.”
newschannel20.com
Decatur Public Transit System receives over $16 million
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Decatur Public Transit System (DPTS) is receiving $16.84 million in federal funding through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Low-No Emissions and Bus Facilities Program. Officials say DPTS will use the funding to replace four diesel buses with hybrid buses, make electrical upgrades...
newschannel20.com
Aetna and Carle Health reach tentative agreement
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — Carle Health and Aetna have reached a tentative agreement on an Aetna Medicare Advantage PPO contract. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, for Carle hospitals and provider offices in central Illinois and surrounding communities. This contract will allow medicare-eligible state retirees to continue to be seen by...
newschannel20.com
The Tuscola Warriors roll on in the high school football playoffs
Champaign, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Tuscola took down Brown County over the weekend in the first round of the 1A playoffs, by a final score of 20-18. Tuscola finished the regular season with a 8-2 record with wins over Sullivan, Cumberland, Clinton, among others. The players and coaches credit their...
