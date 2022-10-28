Read full article on original website
Related
What frightens George Conway most about attack on Pelosi's husband
Conservative lawyer George Conway tells CNN's Wolf Blitzer why he's concerned about more attacks on lawmakers after Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, was assaulted in their home. According to a source, the intruder had been looking for the House Speaker when he attacked Paul with a hammer.
Washington Examiner
'This is an outrage': Mike Pence condemns attack on Paul Pelosi
Former Vice President Mike Pence denounced the attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) who was attacked at the couple's San Francisco home on Friday. Pence, who worked in the House of Representatives with Pelosi for 10 years, said the attack was an "outrage" and...
Trump spent the day complaining on social media while lawmakers of both parties condemned the assault on Pelosi's husband
Politicians on both sides of the aisle rushed to condemn the attack on Pelosi's husband. But Trump spent the day posting on social media, including complaints about his legal woes. The suspect reportedly posted conspiracy theories online, including about the 2020 election. As top politicians on both sides of the...
Paul Pelosi Is Undergoing Brain Surgery After Being Attacked with Hammer in His Home: Report
According to U.S. Capitol Police, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was in Washington, D.C. with her protective detail at the time of the attack, which occurred at the couple's San Francisco home Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is reportedly undergoing brain surgery hours after being attacked by an intruder at the couple's San Francisco home early Friday morning. NBC Bay Area reports that Paul "was taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and undergoing brain surgery" as of Friday afternoon, with a source telling the outlet he was in stable...
The violence stalking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is a grave danger to the United States
This is where we are now, writes Marcos Bretón. This is what we have become. | Opinion
Iranian schoolgirl ‘beaten to death for refusing to sing’ pro-regime anthem
Fresh protests ignited around Iran by 16-year-old Asra Panahi’s death after schoolgirls assaulted in raid on high school in Ardabil
Twitter erupts as Elon Musk shares conspiracy theory on Pelosi home break-in
Self-proclaimed "Chief Twit" Elon Musk sent Twitter into an uproar after sharing a conspiracy theory about the break-in at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-CA) home in San Francisco, which left her husband, Paul, hospitalized.
Iranian dubbed ‘world’s dirtiest man’ dead at 94
An Iranian hermit dubbed the “world’s dirtiest man” died Sunday, months after washing for the first time in more than six decades. He was 94. According to the IRNA news agency, Amou Haji died in the village of Dezhgah, located in the southern province of Fars, CNN reported.
Pelosi attack suspect David DePape embraced hate speech, multiple conspiracy theories
SAN FRANCISCO -- The suspect in the attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, appears to have been an active online participant in multiple conspiracy theories, railing against perceived censorship and government control, and engaging in hate speech and antisemitism.San Francisco police identified the suspect as 42-year-old David Wayne DePape, a Berkeley resident. DePape allegedly assaulted Paul Pelosi with a hammer early Friday during a home invasion of the couple's Pacific Heights residence. A source briefed on the attack told CBS News that before the assault occurred, the intruder confronted Mr. Pelosi shouting, "Where is Nancy? Where...
Now Putin’s Sending Prison Rape Victims to Die on the Front Line
Yevgeny Prigozhin has been touring Russian prisons in an increasingly desperate bid to recruit more soldiers to send into Ukraine. The Wagner supremo is now accused of using “pressure” to recruit raped and abused prisoners from Russia’s penal colonies to join the mercenary group’s frontline fighting units where they are being slaughtered with little training and poor equipment.
Daily Beast
Feds Say Intruder Walked Into Nancy Pelosi’s Bedroom and Threatened to ‘Kneecap’ Her
The 42-year-old accused of breaking into Nancy Pelosi’s home in the dead of night on Friday walked into her bedroom and told her startled husband that he wanted to take her hostage and break “her kneecaps,” federal prosecutors said in a complaint filed Monday. David DePape, the...
WATCH: Obama responds to heckler while speaking out against attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband
"You wouldn't just interrupt people in the middle of a conversation. It's not how we do things," Obama told the heckler during a rally in Detroit.
New details emerge on suspect in alleged hammer assault on Nancy Pelosi’s husband
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul, is recovering from a skull fracture after an alleged hammer attack by a man who sources say broke into the couple's San Francisco home looking for the speaker.
Elon Musk uses Twitter to push Pelosi attack conspiracy theory that’s quickly debunked by police
New Twitter owner Elon Musk shared and later deleted a link to a site notorious for pushing misinformation to suggest there may be "more" to the story of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband being assaulted during a break-in at their home. Musk, who officially took over the social platform on...
Gov. Gavin Newsom: Fox News Has Been 'Sowing The Seeds' That Led To Pelosi Attack
"Look at the sewage that is online that they amplify on these networks," the California Democrat warned.
'Do you believe this?': New video shows Pelosi's reaction to Capitol attack
The House January 6 select committee revealed never-before-seen footage of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other congressional leaders reacting to the Capitol attack from a secure location.
Paul Pelosi attack suspect David DePape’s ex-partner apologises as report claims he was carrying zip ties
David DePape, the man suspected of attacking Nancy Pelosi’s husband, was “mentally ill for a long time” before the assault, his former partner alleged amid new claims that he brought zip ties to the San Francisco home in addition to the hammer used in the assault.Mr DePape, 42, was arrested on Friday at the House speaker home where he and Paul Pelosi were seen fighting over a hammer by officers who had responded to the 911 call.Mr Pelosi, 82, was struck at least once by the suspect before officers managed to tackle him and take him into custody. The...
Fox News Rushes To Say Attack On Paul Pelosi Is Proof Of Random Crime Everywhere
Right-wing hosts parroted the GOP's midterm messaging on crime to discuss a targeted attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband.
Jan. 6 hearing: Trump ordered military to create "disaster" for Biden — in a sign he knew he lost
A video is shown of former US President Donald Trump at the US House Select Committee hearing to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the US Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on October 13, 2022. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images) Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., said Thursday during a...
Pelosi attack didn't happen in a vacuum, but in an 'ecosystem' of misinformation and extremist views gone mainstream, experts on far-right groups say
Paul Pelosi, husband of Nancy Pelosi, was attacked on Friday morning. Media outlets reported that the suspect was searching for the House Speaker.
Comments / 0