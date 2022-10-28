Read full article on original website
Beamer reacts to Carolina's offensive performance against Missouri
What does South Carolina Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer have to say to the folks who think it’s time to make a change at play-caller and quarterback?. TheBigSpur asked on Saturday night, following the 23-10 loss to Missouri. Here’s what Beamer had to say in response to anyone who might feel that way.
Iowa Football Commits Stat Pack: Week 10
OL Kadyn Proctor - Southeast Polk handled Ames, 49-3, in the first round of the playoffs. SEP had 271 total rushing yards. OL Trevor Lauck - Indianapolis (Ind.) Roncalli beat Indianapolis Crispus Attucks, 69-0. Roncalli will play Brebeuf Jesuit in next week's sectional championship. WR Alex Mota - Marion fell...
Beamer discusses Gamecocks QB situation before upcoming road trip
South Carolina Gamecocks backup quarterback Luke Doty did not see any game action in October, after making four appearances during the first month of the season. Coach Shane Beamer didn’t close the door on Sunday night, when asked if there would be another opportunity for Doty to play in November.
Fredrick shines, Wheeler leaves injured in Kentucky's preseason win over Missouri Western State
LEXINGTON - The 2022-23 Kentucky Wildcats opened its two-game preseason slate with a 56-38 victory over the Missouri Western State Griffons at Rupp Arena. UK's offensive struggles and defensive success came just five days after head coach John Calipari claimed its offense was further ahead in its development process than its defense during his annual media day press conference.
Initial thoughts on the Missouri loss from Beamer
The opening statement from South Carolina Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer after Saturday night's 23-10 loss to Vanderbilt.
Michigan vs. Rutgers: An early look at the Wolverines’ next opponent
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The undefeated and fourth-ranked Michigan football team will be heavy favorites when it faces Rutgers in Piscataway on Saturday night. The Scarlet Knights have improved from the ineptitude that characterized the end of the Chris Ash era. Rutgers made a bowl game last fall — albeit under unusual circumstances given their losing record — and has played respectable, .500-level ball this year.
The Show- Halloween, 2022
Today is Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. Have a happy and safe Halloween, everyone. Inside the Gamecocks The Show is your daily live stream for all things South Carolina Gamecocks. Myself and Phil Mullinax host and stream on the TBS YouTube channel from 11-1 eastern Monday through Friday. The Show is also available in podcast format on Apple Podcasts and Spotify and the live stream video is archived on YouTube.
Q&A: John Calipari after 56-38 win over Missouri Western State
Everything Kentucky coach John Calipari had to say about his team's 56-38 exhibition win over Missouri Western State at Rupp Arena Sunday night. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. Opening statement ... First of all, let me just say, man, did...
Beamer's response to fans who want to see a change
South Carolina Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer was asked to address the folks who think it's time for a new offensive play caller and/or a change at quarterback.
