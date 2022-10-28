Today is Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. Have a happy and safe Halloween, everyone. Inside the Gamecocks The Show is your daily live stream for all things South Carolina Gamecocks. Myself and Phil Mullinax host and stream on the TBS YouTube channel from 11-1 eastern Monday through Friday. The Show is also available in podcast format on Apple Podcasts and Spotify and the live stream video is archived on YouTube.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 1 HOUR AGO