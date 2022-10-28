ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newtown, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hamlethub.com

Earth Animal Kicks Off The 15th Annual Mitten Project Supporting CT Foodshare

Westport, CT - Since 1979, Earth Animal has been dedicated to caring for animals, people, and the Earth. The company’s commitment to supporting families in its community heightens during times of crisis. Due to COVID-19 and the striking downward trend of the economy, the number of people in need from Connecticut has increased by 44% due to lost jobs and income. This means 400,000 people are now food insecure due to the pandemic. As a result, families – many with young children - have turned to the Connecticut Foodshare (CFS) for assistance for the first time.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
hamlethub.com

Governor Lamont Announces Open Enrollment Period for Health Coverage Through Access Health CT Has Begun and Runs Through January 15

Governor Ned Lamont today announced that the annual open enrollment period for Connecticut residents who are seeking to enroll in health coverage plans for 2023 through Access Health CT, the state’s official health insurance marketplace, has begun effective this morning and continues through January 15, 2023. Customers who enroll...
CONNECTICUT STATE
hamlethub.com

CT Alzheimer’s Care Specialists Help Families Keep Loved Ones at Home

There are currently 80,000 people living with Alzheimer's disease in Connecticut. While some families may opt for care at a facility, local home care agency Assisted Living Services, Inc. has developed new solutions in combination with technological devices to ensure comprehensive care at home. “We know from experience that an...
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy