How banks have squeezed extra £3billion out of savers and borrowers
BRITAIN’S five biggest banks have squeezed an extra £3 billion out of customers by increasing mortgage rates while holding savings deals at pitiful lows, Money Mail can reveal. In just three months, the high street giants have pocketed an eye-watering £16 billion from their so-called ‘net interest margins’...
Sally Sorts It: Aviva’s £50,000 equity release fee if my parents sell their home
MY 78-YEAR-OLD mother recently suffered a stroke and now needs long-term care, which my elderly father isn’t well enough to provide. Before the stroke she was caring for him in their two-storey house but she can’t stand or walk unaided any more so they need to swap to a bungalow and move nearer to me so I can help.
Lagarde warns of rate rises
THE boss of the European Central Bank has warned that it must keep raising interest rates to fight inflation despite the threat of recession. Speaking a day after figures showed inflation in the eurozone at a record 10.7pc, Christine Lagarde said: ‘We are determined to do what is necessary to bring inflation back to our 2pc target.’
With Fed in view, dollar rally dented but not quite done, investors say
NEW YORK, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Investors are hesitant to bet on a sustained decline in the dollar, even after the U.S. currency suffered its sharpest pullback in about 15 months and a potentially pivotal Federal Reserve meeting looms.
£1trillion now held in easy access accounts
THE amount of money savers hold in easy-access accounts has surged past £1 trillion for the first time. Easy-access is by far the most popular type of account with those wanting to keep money close at hand. And UK Finance, the banking industry trade body, says people continue to favour these accounts over those that tie your money up.
Boost for landlords after West End back in fashion
SHARES in two of Britain’s biggest commercial landlords rose as shoppers flocked back to London’s West End. Shaftesbury and Capital & Counties (Capco) – which between them own vast swathes of Covent Garden, Soho, Chinatown and Carnaby Street – warned that the value of their estates had fallen as rising interest rates wreaked havoc on the property market.
Rally adds £36m to Steiner’s stake
OCADO shareholders received a much-needed boost as the business struck a major deal with one of South Korea’s biggest grocers. Shares soared 38.57pc, or 182.2p, to 654.6p after it signed a partnership with conglomerate Lotte, whose retail arm has around 1,000 stores and £9.5bn in annual sales. The...
Oil giants in £250 billion profits boom
SIX of the world’s largest oil companies have raked in almost £250bn in profits so far this year. As the industry cashes in on high oil and gas prices, BP and Saudi Aramco became the latest firms to post bumper earnings. London-based BP reported third-quarter profits of £7.1bn...
Biggest house price fall since 2020
HOUSE prices have suffered their biggest fall since the height of the pandemic after the mini-Budget caused steep interest rate rises. Prices fell by 0.9 per cent last month according to the latest figures from Nationwide Building Society. This followed the then chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s tax-cutting splurge on September 23...
Fax your lot! Death knell for office copying machine
IT once took pride of place in just about every office around the land. But the death knell has finally sounded for the fax machine because regulators want to axe the requirement for telecom firms to provide the document-sending service. Under UK law, they are required to ensure a minimum...
Big oil back in the stocks
BP is used to finding itself in the vortex of political storms. It was a target for Barack Obama when he was seeking to demonstrate his climate change credentials following the Deepwater Horizon explosion in 2010. Earlier this year it had to swallow a loss of £17.8bn on its stake...
Heathrow ‘hits a new low’ in rip-off storm
HEATHROW has been accused of ‘hitting a new low’ and trying to rip off travellers and airlines in a long-running row over charges. Willie Walsh, the director general of the International Air Transport Association, lashed out at the UK’s flagship airport after its boss, John Holland-Kaye, said on a call with investors that the hub needs to hike charges in order to maintain an acceptable level of passenger service.
