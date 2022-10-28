Read full article on original website
mailplus.co.uk
Get ready for power cuts from 4-7pm, families told
BRITISH households should prepare for blackouts ‘between 4pm and 7pm’ over the winter, the boss of National Grid has warned. John Pettigrew said the firm, which oversees the UK’s electricity and gas networks, would need to introduce rolling power cuts on ‘really, really cold’ weekdays in January and February if the UK failed to secure enough natural gas from Europe.
China has stopped sales of LNG to Europe to make sure its own households have enough gas for the winter, report says
China has been a key supplier of natural gas to Europe, which faces an energy crunch after Russia squeezed flows of its exports to the region.
Energy giant Centrica reopens mothbolled site amid warning UK ‘has only nine days of gas stored up’
Centrica, the energy giant that owns British Gas, has announced it is reopening its huge Rough gas field in the North Sea to bolster the UK’s supply over the course of what promises to be a difficult winter.Although the UK gets much of its gas from the North Sea or imports it from Norway, rather than Russia, it remains exposed to a highly volatile market that has seen EU nations scurry to buy up gas this summer and fill up their reverses to 95 per cent of capacity.And while Germany has 89 days’ worth of gas stored in reserve,...
Higher gas prices could lead to cleaner energy: report
The global energy crisis causing higher prices at the pump may speed up the world’s transition toward cleaner energy, according to a new report from the International Energy Agency. As the world grapples with high costs and other economic concerns spurred on in part by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,...
mailplus.co.uk
Big oil back in the stocks
BP is used to finding itself in the vortex of political storms. It was a target for Barack Obama when he was seeking to demonstrate his climate change credentials following the Deepwater Horizon explosion in 2010. Earlier this year it had to swallow a loss of £17.8bn on its stake...
Greta Thunberg breaks ranks with German Green Party and urges Germany not to shut down nuclear power plants
The Swedish climate activist and founder of Fridays for Future opposes the Green Party’s plans to move forward with decommissioning Germany’s remaining three sites in favor of burning coal instead.
Saudi oil giant Aramco unveils $1.5B sustainability fund
Saudi oil and gas company Aramco unveiled a $1.5 billion fund on Wednesday for sustainable investments, part of efforts to burnish the state-owned company's green credentials in an announcement ahead of the U.N. climate conference next month in Egypt. Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said at an investment conference in Saudi...
Coal mine demolishes neighboring wind farm to boost country's energy supply, drawing ire of climate activists
The Garzweiler coal mine in Germany is expanding its operations into a neighboring wind farm, forcing the company to demolish wind turbines, amid efforts to expand energy supplies.
Carbon emissions from energy to peak in 2025 in ‘historic turning point’, says IEA
Global carbon emissions from energy will peak in 2025 thanks to massively increased government spending on clean fuels in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to analysis by the world’s leading energy organisation. The International Energy Agency (IEA) said that government spending on clean energy in response...
China to break its own record: World’s new largest wind farm could power 13 million homes
China plans to break its own record for the world's largest wind farm by constructing a new one before 2025 that could power more than 13 million homes. The 14th five-year plan for Chaozhou, China's Guangdong province, was released last week, outlining the city's ambitious plans for a 43.3 gigawatt (GW) project in the Taiwan Strait.
Nova Scotia touted its huge ‘green’ energy plant. Turns out it’s powered by coal
N mid-September, the government of the Canadian province of Nova Scotia announced a blockbuster, 5bn-watt “green” hydrogen plant. The plant was meant to deliver 200,000 tonnes of ammonia to Europe each year, without the use of fossil fuels. Heading into November there is no prospect green power will...
Emissions from China-invested overseas coal plants equal to whole of Spain - research
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Carbon dioxide emissions from China-invested power plants overseas now stand at an estimated 245 million tonnes per year, about the same as the annual energy-related CO2 emissions from Spain or Thailand, new research showed on Tuesday.
mailplus.co.uk
Oil giants in £250 billion profits boom
SIX of the world’s largest oil companies have raked in almost £250bn in profits so far this year. As the industry cashes in on high oil and gas prices, BP and Saudi Aramco became the latest firms to post bumper earnings. London-based BP reported third-quarter profits of £7.1bn...
BBC
Octopus Energy to take over collapsed supplier Bulb
Energy supplier Octopus Energy is to buy its smaller competitor Bulb. Bulb collapsed last year amid rising gas and electricity prices and has since been run by the government. Its 1.5 million customers will not see any change or disruption to energy supplies, the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said.
marketplace.org
Fossil fuel demand could peak within a decade, the IEA predicts
The International Energy Agency estimates that global demand for fossil fuels could begin peaking within this decade – due in part to energy market disruptions brought on by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The report marks the first time the agency has established a timeline for when demand for...
BBC
World facing 'first truly global energy crisis', report says
Russia's invasion of Ukraine will have long-lasting effects on energy supply and markets, a new report suggests. The International Energy Agency (IEA) said the world faces its first "truly global energy crisis" as a result. It added that unaffordable energy bills remain a huge problem, driven up as the exports...
Levi’s Joins Other Walmart Vendors in Renewable Wind-Energy Investment
Levi Strauss & Co. (LS&Co.) is throwing money to the wind. The jeans goliath has joined Walmart Inc., other key Walmart suppliers and Schneider Electric in the Gigaton Power Purchasing Agreement, a buy-in-advance renewable energy purchase that will aid the long-term viability of Ørsted’s new Sunflower Wind Farm in Marion County, Kan.
With Fed in view, dollar rally dented but not quite done, investors say
NEW YORK, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Investors are hesitant to bet on a sustained decline in the dollar, even after the U.S. currency suffered its sharpest pullback in about 15 months and a potentially pivotal Federal Reserve meeting looms.
US News and World Report
Exclusive: OPEC Sec Gen - Oil Investment Lag Sowing Seeds for Future Energy Crises
ABU DHABI (Reuters) - The world must act swiftly to invest in oil to prevent future energy emergencies as global demand for the hydrocarbon grows in the long term, OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais said on Tuesday. "If we don't get it right this time we are sowing the...
marinelink.com
'Carbon Free' Platfom Supply Vessel Firm Launched in Norway
Norway-based company Amon Maritime has launched Amon Offshore - a new company focused on the offshore oil and gas market – with plans to operate carbon-free platform supply vessels. The ship has already received approval in principle from DNV and preliminary flag approval from the Norwegian Maritime Authority, Amon...
