mailplus.co.uk

Get ready for power cuts from 4-7pm, families told

BRITISH households should prepare for blackouts ‘between 4pm and 7pm’ over the winter, the boss of National Grid has warned. John Pettigrew said the firm, which oversees the UK’s electricity and gas networks, would need to introduce rolling power cuts on ‘really, really cold’ weekdays in January and February if the UK failed to secure enough natural gas from Europe.
The Independent

Energy giant Centrica reopens mothbolled site amid warning UK ‘has only nine days of gas stored up’

Centrica, the energy giant that owns British Gas, has announced it is reopening its huge Rough gas field in the North Sea to bolster the UK’s supply over the course of what promises to be a difficult winter.Although the UK gets much of its gas from the North Sea or imports it from Norway, rather than Russia, it remains exposed to a highly volatile market that has seen EU nations scurry to buy up gas this summer and fill up their reverses to 95 per cent of capacity.And while Germany has 89 days’ worth of gas stored in reserve,...
The Hill

Higher gas prices could lead to cleaner energy: report

The global energy crisis causing higher prices at the pump may speed up the world’s transition toward cleaner energy, according to a new report from the International Energy Agency. As the world grapples with high costs and other economic concerns spurred on in part by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,...
mailplus.co.uk

Big oil back in the stocks

BP is used to finding itself in the vortex of political storms. It was a target for Barack Obama when he was seeking to demonstrate his climate change credentials following the Deepwater Horizon explosion in 2010. Earlier this year it had to swallow a loss of £17.8bn on its stake...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Saudi oil giant Aramco unveils $1.5B sustainability fund

Saudi oil and gas company Aramco unveiled a $1.5 billion fund on Wednesday for sustainable investments, part of efforts to burnish the state-owned company's green credentials in an announcement ahead of the U.N. climate conference next month in Egypt. Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said at an investment conference in Saudi...
mailplus.co.uk

Oil giants in £250 billion profits boom

SIX of the world’s largest oil companies have raked in almost £250bn in profits so far this year. As the industry cashes in on high oil and gas prices, BP and Saudi Aramco became the latest firms to post bumper earnings. London-based BP reported third-quarter profits of £7.1bn...
BBC

Octopus Energy to take over collapsed supplier Bulb

Energy supplier Octopus Energy is to buy its smaller competitor Bulb. Bulb collapsed last year amid rising gas and electricity prices and has since been run by the government. Its 1.5 million customers will not see any change or disruption to energy supplies, the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said.
marketplace.org

Fossil fuel demand could peak within a decade, the IEA predicts

The International Energy Agency estimates that global demand for fossil fuels could begin peaking within this decade – due in part to energy market disruptions brought on by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The report marks the first time the agency has established a timeline for when demand for...
BBC

World facing 'first truly global energy crisis', report says

Russia's invasion of Ukraine will have long-lasting effects on energy supply and markets, a new report suggests. The International Energy Agency (IEA) said the world faces its first "truly global energy crisis" as a result. It added that unaffordable energy bills remain a huge problem, driven up as the exports...
marinelink.com

'Carbon Free' Platfom Supply Vessel Firm Launched in Norway

Norway-based company Amon Maritime has launched Amon Offshore - a new company focused on the offshore oil and gas market – with plans to operate carbon-free platform supply vessels. The ship has already received approval in principle from DNV and preliminary flag approval from the Norwegian Maritime Authority, Amon...

