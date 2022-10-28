ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

N.H. State Archives Celebrates American Archives Month with Nod to Long-term Volunteers

CONCORD – The New Hampshire Secretary of State, Archives Division, is rounding off American Archives Month by recognizing its most dedicated volunteers. For over 15 years, Susan Bryant-Kimball of Sandwich, Diane Fiske of Dover, Barry Dame of Gilford and Lillian Wise of Concord have spent almost every Tuesday morning organizing, cataloging and loading historical records on the State Archives database.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Double Your Donations Starting Today With NewsMatch To Dec. 31

Today, all of your donations up to $1,000 each and totaling up to $25,000 will be doubled because of NewsMatch now through Dec. 31. The Knight Foundation and other national philanthropies are matching $15,000 and locally the Geoffrey and Martha Fuller Clark Fund through the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation is matching $10,000. We are also actively looking for more local matches to raise the limit on our major end-of-the-year fundraiser so we can raise $100,000 this year.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

NFIB Endorses Gov. Chris Sununu for Re-election

(CONCORD, NH) October 31, 2022 – The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), New Hampshire and the nation’s leading small business advocacy association, today announced that its NFIB NH PAC has endorsed Gov. Chris Sununu for re-election. The announcement took place this afternoon with the governor at NFIB member business MegaPrint in Holderness.
WASHINGTON STATE
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Mount Washington Commission Approves 10-Year Summit Master Plan Over Objections

NORTH CONWAY – Despite protestations from the public that environmental concerns for the summit of Mount Washington are not considered more important than concerns for visitors and business interests at 6,288 feet, the commission overseeing the 60-acre state park unanimously approved a revised 10-year master plan Friday. The plan...
NORTH CONWAY, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Roger Wood Sings the ‘Wall Wart’ Blues

Roger Wood has the wall wart blues. And it really has him wired. He explains in this podcast. Roger Wood is an award winning radio, podcast, newspaper and television journalist, with over 40 years of experience in the media. Roger has spent his entire professional career in New Hampshire. Roger currently serves as associate publisher and podcast producer at InDepthNH.org. In 2021 and 2022, he was recognized by the New Hampshire Press Association for his work in news podcasts. Prior to that he was honored for his work in broadcast radio news and public affairs. He has produced news and special feature reports for InDepthNH,
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Educator from Alvirne High named 2023 NH Teacher of the Year

Christian Cheetham, a teacher at Alvirne High School in Hudson, was named New Hampshire’s 2023 Teacher of the Year during a surprise celebration on Monday. Selected from a pool of 44 nominees, Cheetham was chosen for his exceptional teaching skills and profound dedication to his students. He will now serve as an ambassador for all of the excellent teachers throughout the state, and will be in the running for the National Teacher of the Year.
HUDSON, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

From Hollywood to Holy Weird! From Broadway to Oddway: Actor, Writer and NH Icon Richard “Dick” Backus takes his shot at public office

If you saw a photograph of Dick Backus and you thought – “I think I know him!” it may be because you are of a certain age when you watched daytime soaps like Ryan’s Hope or went to see Eugene O’Neill’s “Ah Wilderness” at the Ogunquit Playhouse, or you even went to see “Butterflies are Free” on Broadway. These are just a few of the gems that Richard Backus, born, and still living, right here in New Hampshire, has to his credit.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

October 25: Tom Sherman, Kat McGhee, David Watters In Environmental Conversation

Media Advisory, October 21, 2022 Link to this Media Advisory: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1NOf05QO7ETNNt_pSb8nnvNr6bNMdP001T0cee16RrFk/edit. Reinmar Seidler, NH Network, UMass Boston, reinmar.seidler@gmail.com, (603) 229-8876. Susan Richman, NH Network Communication: susan7richman@gmail.com, (603) 868-2758. Donna Reardon, NH Network Communication: bugs42953@gmail.com, (603) 496-0252. This election cycle is as significant as any in our lifetimes. How will we...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

NH Emergency Rental Assistance Program Paused

BEDFORD – Given the announcement by the U.S. Treasury that New Hampshire will not receive any additional resources to continue its Emergency Rental Assistance program beyond December 29, 2022, New Hampshire Housing is announcing a pause to incoming applications under the NH Emergency Rental Assistance Program (NHERAP). Effective Friday, October 21, 2022, new applications will not be accepted pending a review of the existing pipeline of applications, the level of federal funding available, and the status of existing State requests to U.S. Treasury for additional funding.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

A Look at Notable Deaths in New Hampshire Last Week

Every week, staff at InDepthNH.org looks at the websites of more than 75 funeral homes in New Hampshire and choose some of our friends, relatives and neighbors to feature in this column. The people featured here passed away during the previous week and are chosen at random. InDepthNH.org is now offering obituaries through the Legacy.com service. We view this as part of our public service mission. Click here or on the Obituaries tab at the top of our home page to learn more. And if you know of someone from New Hampshire who should be featured in this column, please send your suggestions to Bev Stoddart at bstoddart9@gmail.com.
COLORADO STATE
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Barrington, NH
Welcome to InDepthNH.org, the nonprofit watchdog news website published by the New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism.

