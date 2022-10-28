If you saw a photograph of Dick Backus and you thought – “I think I know him!” it may be because you are of a certain age when you watched daytime soaps like Ryan’s Hope or went to see Eugene O’Neill’s “Ah Wilderness” at the Ogunquit Playhouse, or you even went to see “Butterflies are Free” on Broadway. These are just a few of the gems that Richard Backus, born, and still living, right here in New Hampshire, has to his credit.

NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO