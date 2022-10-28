Read full article on original website
N.H. State Archives Celebrates American Archives Month with Nod to Long-term Volunteers
CONCORD – The New Hampshire Secretary of State, Archives Division, is rounding off American Archives Month by recognizing its most dedicated volunteers. For over 15 years, Susan Bryant-Kimball of Sandwich, Diane Fiske of Dover, Barry Dame of Gilford and Lillian Wise of Concord have spent almost every Tuesday morning organizing, cataloging and loading historical records on the State Archives database.
Panel Recommends Legislation on Medical Board Reporting, More Input To Come
CONCORD – To protect the health of the public and also weigh the professional reputation of good doctors, a House subcommittee is recommending new legislation next year to create more transparency and public information from the state Board of Medicine. The report, which passed Monday states, “The citizens of...
Kuster and Burns Trade Views at Amherst Forum
AMHERST – New Hampshire District 2 Congresswoman Annie Kuster and her Republican challenger, Robert Burns, traded views on the role of the federal government in the support of business at a forum Tuesday at LaBelle Winery. Sponsored by the Greater Nashua Chamber of Commerce, it was moderated by Brian...
NFIB Endorses Gov. Chris Sununu for Re-election
(CONCORD, NH) October 31, 2022 – The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), New Hampshire and the nation’s leading small business advocacy association, today announced that its NFIB NH PAC has endorsed Gov. Chris Sununu for re-election. The announcement took place this afternoon with the governor at NFIB member business MegaPrint in Holderness.
Mount Washington Commission Approves 10-Year Summit Master Plan Over Objections
NORTH CONWAY – Despite protestations from the public that environmental concerns for the summit of Mount Washington are not considered more important than concerns for visitors and business interests at 6,288 feet, the commission overseeing the 60-acre state park unanimously approved a revised 10-year master plan Friday. The plan...
Roger Wood Sings the ‘Wall Wart’ Blues
Roger Wood has the wall wart blues. And it really has him wired. He explains in this podcast. Roger Wood is an award winning radio, podcast, newspaper and television journalist, with over 40 years of experience in the media. Roger has spent his entire professional career in New Hampshire. Roger currently serves as associate publisher and podcast producer at InDepthNH.org. In 2021 and 2022, he was recognized by the New Hampshire Press Association for his work in news podcasts. Prior to that he was honored for his work in broadcast radio news and public affairs. He has produced news and special feature reports for InDepthNH,
The Coming Election Will Determine the Country’s Direction
The general election is in 10 days and the candidates, parties and special interests are out in force making the final push before voting begins. If you listened to the attack ads running nonstop on social media and other outlets, you would think everyone is an extremist from a party that wants to destroy the nation.
Court Sets Hearing on Education Funding Injunction Request
CONCORD — A hearing is scheduled for the plaintiffs’ motion in the latest lawsuit challenging the state education funding system to block setting the rate of the Statewide Education Property Tax. The hearing on the motion will be at 10 a.m. Nov. 4 in Grafton County Superior Court...
Bolduc Holds Town Halls Across NH
General Don Bolduc will be holding multiple town halls across New Hampshire, speaking with voters and hearing about the issues they are facing. Bedford Town Hall – October 24th at 7:00 PM Murphy’s Tap Room, 393 State Route 101, Bedford NH 03110. Claremont Town Hall – October 25th...
NH Student Test Scores Down, But Still Above National Average
CONCORD, NH ) — On Monday, the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) released The Nation’s Report Card, which provides detailed information about student achievement and learning. In New Hampshire, fourth and eighth-grade students were tested in math and reading. There were 1,800 fourth-grade students tested in math,...
Educator from Alvirne High named 2023 NH Teacher of the Year
Christian Cheetham, a teacher at Alvirne High School in Hudson, was named New Hampshire’s 2023 Teacher of the Year during a surprise celebration on Monday. Selected from a pool of 44 nominees, Cheetham was chosen for his exceptional teaching skills and profound dedication to his students. He will now serve as an ambassador for all of the excellent teachers throughout the state, and will be in the running for the National Teacher of the Year.
From Hollywood to Holy Weird! From Broadway to Oddway: Actor, Writer and NH Icon Richard “Dick” Backus takes his shot at public office
If you saw a photograph of Dick Backus and you thought – “I think I know him!” it may be because you are of a certain age when you watched daytime soaps like Ryan’s Hope or went to see Eugene O’Neill’s “Ah Wilderness” at the Ogunquit Playhouse, or you even went to see “Butterflies are Free” on Broadway. These are just a few of the gems that Richard Backus, born, and still living, right here in New Hampshire, has to his credit.
Op-Ed: Who Speaks for Mt. Washington’s Fragile Alpine Tundra?
Citizens of the United States own nearly all of Mount Washington, home to the largest tract of alpine tundra east of the Mississippi River. New Hampshire citizens own the 60-acre state park at its summit. The Cog Railway and the Auto Road own thin strips from the mountain’s base to its summit.
NFIB NH Endorses 15 State Candidates This Week
(CONCORD, NH) – The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), the nation’s leading small business advocacy group, announced today that its NFIB NH PAC has endorsed 15 State Senate candidates in New Hampshire. NFIB NH PAC Board Chair Ray Pinard said, “the endorsements of these 15 State Senate...
Watch Dr. Tom Sherman and Gov. Chris Sununu’s Third Debate Here
The Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce held the third debate between Republican Gov. Chris Sununu and Dr. Tom Sherman, his Rye Democratic challenger on Monday at Saint Anselm College. You can watch the full debate here. Sherman sent out a news release saying he made clear that Gov. Chris Sununu’s...
October 25: Tom Sherman, Kat McGhee, David Watters In Environmental Conversation
Media Advisory, October 21, 2022 Link to this Media Advisory: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1NOf05QO7ETNNt_pSb8nnvNr6bNMdP001T0cee16RrFk/edit. Reinmar Seidler, NH Network, UMass Boston, reinmar.seidler@gmail.com, (603) 229-8876. Susan Richman, NH Network Communication: susan7richman@gmail.com, (603) 868-2758. Donna Reardon, NH Network Communication: bugs42953@gmail.com, (603) 496-0252. This election cycle is as significant as any in our lifetimes. How will we...
Pappas and Leavitt Disagree on Almost Everything at Conway Debate
CONWAY – Congressional District 1 candidate Karoline Leavitt, a Republican, and Democratic U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas disagreed on approaches to just about every challenge and issue facing the nation when they squared off in a debate Thursday sponsored by the Mount Washington Valley Economic Council. From the future of...
NH Emergency Rental Assistance Program Paused
BEDFORD – Given the announcement by the U.S. Treasury that New Hampshire will not receive any additional resources to continue its Emergency Rental Assistance program beyond December 29, 2022, New Hampshire Housing is announcing a pause to incoming applications under the NH Emergency Rental Assistance Program (NHERAP). Effective Friday, October 21, 2022, new applications will not be accepted pending a review of the existing pipeline of applications, the level of federal funding available, and the status of existing State requests to U.S. Treasury for additional funding.
A Look at Notable Deaths in New Hampshire Last Week
Every week, staff at InDepthNH.org looks at the websites of more than 75 funeral homes in New Hampshire and choose some of our friends, relatives and neighbors to feature in this column. The people featured here passed away during the previous week and are chosen at random. InDepthNH.org is now offering obituaries through the Legacy.com service. We view this as part of our public service mission. Click here or on the Obituaries tab at the top of our home page to learn more. And if you know of someone from New Hampshire who should be featured in this column, please send your suggestions to Bev Stoddart at bstoddart9@gmail.com.
