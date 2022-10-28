Read full article on original website
Related
Federal Prosecutors To Dismiss Dozens Of Cases Tied To D.C. Police Unit Accused Of Misconduct
Federal prosecutors plan to dismiss dozens of felony gun and drug cases impacted by a squad of D.C. police officers currently under investigation for alleged misconduct, according to spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney for D.C., Matthew Graves. The Washington Post first reported the news. In a statement Tuesday morning, spokesperson...
Historic Trial Begins For D.C. Police Officer Charged With Murder In The Death Of Karon Hylton-Brown
An unprecedented trial began this week at D.C.’s federal courthouse, where two D.C. police officers face a combination of second-degree murder, obstruction, and conspiracy charges related to the death of 20-year-old Karon Hylton-Brown. Hylton-Brown died in October 2020 after his moped collided with an oncoming car as he fled from a police cruiser in pursuit.
Paul Pelosi attack suspect was on 'suicide mission,' planned to target other politicians: Report
The man accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's home, beating her husband and seeking to kidnap her had allegedly said he was on a "suicide mission" and had plans to target other California and federal politicians, according to a Tuesday court filing.
Maryland To Review 100 In-Custody Deaths In Probe Of Former Medical Examiner
Maryland’s attorney general will hire a group of independent experts to take a closer look at the cases of 100 people who died in jail or police custody under the leadership of the state’s former top medical examiner, David Fowler. Fowler testified in defense of the police officer...
Trump news – live: Supreme Court shields Trump tax returns but lifts hold on Lindsey Graham Georgia testimony
Donald Trump has been granted a temporary stay in his effort to keep the House Ways and Means Committee from gaining access to tax returns, with chief Supreme Court justice John Roberts giving the committee until next Thursday to respond.Mr Trump has fought for years to prevent the committee from accessing the returns, which he has long claimed he cannot reveal because he is supposedly under audit. The developments come as two separate cases involving him, his finances and his businesses get underway in New York.In less good news for Mr Trump, the Supreme Court also said that it...
Ex-Kansas teacher who led an all-female ISIS battalion sentenced to 20 years
A federal judge has sentenced a former Kansas school teacher who led an all-female Islamic State battalion to 20 years in prison.
One student repeatedly called 911 during the Uvalde shooting, reports say
A series of miscommunications from nearly 400 members of law enforcement led to long wait times for those stuck inside Robb Elementary School, where 19 students and two teachers died.
DCist
Washington, DC
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
DCist is the unofficial homepage of the District. We cover what matters to Washingtonians, whether that’s the latest piece of legislation before the D.C. Council or the best thing to order at the new restaurant around the corner.https://dcist.com/
Comments / 0