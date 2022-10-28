ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DCist

Comments / 0

Related
DCist

Historic Trial Begins For D.C. Police Officer Charged With Murder In The Death Of Karon Hylton-Brown

An unprecedented trial began this week at D.C.’s federal courthouse, where two D.C. police officers face a combination of second-degree murder, obstruction, and conspiracy charges related to the death of 20-year-old Karon Hylton-Brown. Hylton-Brown died in October 2020 after his moped collided with an oncoming car as he fled from a police cruiser in pursuit.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Trump news – live: Supreme Court shields Trump tax returns but lifts hold on Lindsey Graham Georgia testimony

Donald Trump has been granted a temporary stay in his effort to keep the House Ways and Means Committee from gaining access to tax returns, with chief Supreme Court justice John Roberts giving the committee until next Thursday to respond.Mr Trump has fought for years to prevent the committee from accessing the returns, which he has long claimed he cannot reveal because he is supposedly under audit. The developments come as two separate cases involving him, his finances and his businesses get underway in New York.In less good news for Mr Trump, the Supreme Court also said that it...
GEORGIA STATE
DCist

DCist

Washington, DC
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DCist is the unofficial homepage of the District. We cover what matters to Washingtonians, whether that’s the latest piece of legislation before the D.C. Council or the best thing to order at the new restaurant around the corner.

 https://dcist.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy