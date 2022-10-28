ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iredell County, NC

FOX8 News

Female inmate dies in Stokes County Jail, sheriff’s office says

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An inmate died at Stokes County Jail on Monday, according to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office says that officers in Stokes County Jail found a 41-year-old woman unresponsive in her cell on Monday. EMS was on the scene within a few minutes and the inmate was pronounced dead at […]
WXII 12

Inmate found dead in her cell, officers say

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — An inmate was found dead in her cell Monday, officers said. A 41-year-old woman was found unresponsive in her cell while officers were making rounds. Officers then began lifesaving measures. EMS was notified and arrived shortly. The woman was then pronounced dead by EMS. The...
WXII 12

Drive-by shooting injures 2 teenagers in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High point police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left two teenagers injured. Officers responded to the scene just before 6 p.m. on Bridges Drive in reference to a shooting. When they arrived, police said they found two teenagers shot. Both were taken to the...
HIGH POINT, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Mooresville police searching for missing teen

Mooresville Police Department detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile. Trinity Cross, 17, left her Mooresville residence about 8 a.m. on Sunday, October 30, and has not returned. Her father reported her missing on Monday. Detectives are actively searching for the teen, but she...
MOORESVILLE, NC
WXII 12

Man believed to be hiding in camper arrested

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man is facing several drug charges after being arrested in Randolph County. The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said Joseph Barry Presnell, who was believed to be hiding inside a camper on Low Bridge Road was arrested Thursday. Click the video player above to...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Thomasville man charged with assault by strangulation: court records

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Thomasville man is facing an assault charge after allegedly strangling a person, according to Davidson County court records. Marcus Cottingham, 38, is accused in court records of assaulting the victim and leaving “marks on and around the neck by strangulation by grabbing from behind.” He is facing a charge of […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Lexington teen charged with stealing a dog: court records

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Lexington teen is facing a felony charge after allegedly stealing a dog, according to Davidson County court records. Joe Lee Jeanis, 19, is accused in court records of taking a small brown dog away from someone’s property. Jeanis is being charged with one felony count of larceny of a dog. […]
LEXINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

Thomasville man accused of hitting woman ‘in the head with a chair’ in front of children: court records

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Thomasville man is facing several assault charges after allegedly striking a woman in front of children, according to Davidson County Court Records. Court records accuse Christopher Alexander Hairston, 41, of “punching the victim in the face and hitting the victim in the head with a chair.” Hairston is also accused […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Gaston County Mugshots October 28th

Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Friday, October 28th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

