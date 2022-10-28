ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

mailplus.co.uk

Councils’ revolt on hotels for asylum seekers is growing

COUNCILS are fighting back against Government attempts to book up hotels to house asylum seekers. At least four have taken legal action after hotels - some in ‘prime tourist areas’ - stopped taking reservations because the Home Office block-booked all their rooms for migrants. Local authorities across the...
mailplus.co.uk

How banks have squeezed extra £3billion out of savers and borrowers

BRITAIN’S five biggest banks have squeezed an extra £3 billion out of customers by increasing mortgage rates while holding savings deals at pitiful lows, Money Mail can reveal. In just three months, the high street giants have pocketed an eye-watering £16 billion from their so-called ‘net interest margins’...
mailplus.co.uk

Deadly plague threatening your Christmas turkey

THIS place should be a riot of honking, quacking and clucking at this time of year. Instead, there is a deathly silence hanging over Fen Farm, deathly being the operative word. Alan Wharton’s entire flock of geese, ducks and chickens has gone — and not one of them has ended...
mailplus.co.uk

Sally Sorts It: Aviva’s £50,000 equity release fee if my parents sell their home

MY 78-YEAR-OLD mother recently suffered a stroke and now needs long-term care, which my elderly father isn’t well enough to provide. Before the stroke she was caring for him in their two-storey house but she can’t stand or walk unaided any more so they need to swap to a bungalow and move nearer to me so I can help.
mailplus.co.uk

Czech billionaire cleared to swoop on Royal Mail

A BILLIONAIRE known as the ‘Czech Sphinx’ has been given the go-ahead to tighten his grip on Royal Mail - and even launch a full-blown takeover bid. Daniel Kretinsky controls 22pc of Royal Mail parent company International Distributions Services (IDS) through his vehicle Vesa Equity. In August, then-Business...
mailplus.co.uk

Braverman’s chance to confound the cynics

IN the real world - that workaday place beyond the Westminster bubble - which of the following is more important?. That Home Secretary Suella Braverman sent some official documents from her government email to her personal account in breach of ministerial guidelines. Or that hundreds of migrants a day are...
WDBO

Denmark PM to try to form new government after election win

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — (AP) — Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was in a strong position to remain in power after her Social Democrats won the most votes Tuesday in Denmark’s election and a center-left bloc in Parliament that backs her appeared set to retain a majority by just one seat.
mailplus.co.uk

Kremlin ‘hacked Truss’s mobile’

LIZ TRUSS’S personal mobile phone was hacked by agents suspected of working for the Kremlin, The Mail on Sunday can reveal. The cyber-spies are believed to have gained access to top-secret exchanges with key international partners as well as private conversations with her leading political ally, Kwasi Kwarteng. One...
mailplus.co.uk

Heathrow ‘hits a new low’ in rip-off storm

HEATHROW has been accused of ‘hitting a new low’ and trying to rip off travellers and airlines in a long-running row over charges. Willie Walsh, the director general of the International Air Transport Association, lashed out at the UK’s flagship airport after its boss, John Holland-Kaye, said on a call with investors that the hub needs to hike charges in order to maintain an acceptable level of passenger service.

