mailplus.co.uk
Councils’ revolt on hotels for asylum seekers is growing
COUNCILS are fighting back against Government attempts to book up hotels to house asylum seekers. At least four have taken legal action after hotels - some in ‘prime tourist areas’ - stopped taking reservations because the Home Office block-booked all their rooms for migrants. Local authorities across the...
mailplus.co.uk
How banks have squeezed extra £3billion out of savers and borrowers
BRITAIN’S five biggest banks have squeezed an extra £3 billion out of customers by increasing mortgage rates while holding savings deals at pitiful lows, Money Mail can reveal. In just three months, the high street giants have pocketed an eye-watering £16 billion from their so-called ‘net interest margins’...
mailplus.co.uk
Deadly plague threatening your Christmas turkey
THIS place should be a riot of honking, quacking and clucking at this time of year. Instead, there is a deathly silence hanging over Fen Farm, deathly being the operative word. Alan Wharton’s entire flock of geese, ducks and chickens has gone — and not one of them has ended...
mailplus.co.uk
Sally Sorts It: Aviva’s £50,000 equity release fee if my parents sell their home
MY 78-YEAR-OLD mother recently suffered a stroke and now needs long-term care, which my elderly father isn’t well enough to provide. Before the stroke she was caring for him in their two-storey house but she can’t stand or walk unaided any more so they need to swap to a bungalow and move nearer to me so I can help.
mailplus.co.uk
Czech billionaire cleared to swoop on Royal Mail
A BILLIONAIRE known as the ‘Czech Sphinx’ has been given the go-ahead to tighten his grip on Royal Mail - and even launch a full-blown takeover bid. Daniel Kretinsky controls 22pc of Royal Mail parent company International Distributions Services (IDS) through his vehicle Vesa Equity. In August, then-Business...
mailplus.co.uk
Braverman’s chance to confound the cynics
IN the real world - that workaday place beyond the Westminster bubble - which of the following is more important?. That Home Secretary Suella Braverman sent some official documents from her government email to her personal account in breach of ministerial guidelines. Or that hundreds of migrants a day are...
Denmark PM to try to form new government after election win
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — (AP) — Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was in a strong position to remain in power after her Social Democrats won the most votes Tuesday in Denmark’s election and a center-left bloc in Parliament that backs her appeared set to retain a majority by just one seat.
mailplus.co.uk
Beaming with a Beefeater on her first ever visit, moment the future Mrs Sunak fell in love with Britain
THE young girl smiling with delight as she posed with a Beefeater at the Tower of London was enthralled by her first visit to the UK, breathlessly telling her friends back home in India that it was a ‘magical’ place. As she toured the capital’s landmarks, including Downing...
mailplus.co.uk
Kremlin ‘hacked Truss’s mobile’
LIZ TRUSS’S personal mobile phone was hacked by agents suspected of working for the Kremlin, The Mail on Sunday can reveal. The cyber-spies are believed to have gained access to top-secret exchanges with key international partners as well as private conversations with her leading political ally, Kwasi Kwarteng. One...
5 Countries With Easy Citizenship for Retirement
In the short term, we're all working for the weekends; but, in the long run, we're all working with the hopes of retiring one day. While everyone has a different dream for that scenario, there is an...
mailplus.co.uk
Heathrow ‘hits a new low’ in rip-off storm
HEATHROW has been accused of ‘hitting a new low’ and trying to rip off travellers and airlines in a long-running row over charges. Willie Walsh, the director general of the International Air Transport Association, lashed out at the UK’s flagship airport after its boss, John Holland-Kaye, said on a call with investors that the hub needs to hike charges in order to maintain an acceptable level of passenger service.
mailplus.co.uk
Truss so feared radiation from Putin nuclear strike that she ‘obsessed’ over wind charts
WHEN Liz Truss was told, during the dying days of her mayfly Premiership, that the security services were picking up intelligence that Vladimir Putin might use a tactical nuclear weapon in Ukraine it sent a chill down her spine. The Prime Minister was still adjusting to getting used to a...
