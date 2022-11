During the weekend leading up to Halloween, violent crimes across the Denver-Boulder area resulted in a stunning death toll. At least eight people were killed during incidents in Denver, Aurora and Boulder over three days — and that's not counting the three people at the center of an October 30 death investigation on the 4500 block of Kittredge Street, in the Gateway-Green Valley Ranch neighborhood, that the Denver Police Department has not yet identified as a crime. Shootings also took place in Broomfield and Douglas County, where an accidental discharge of a firearm took place at a middle school flag-football game.

