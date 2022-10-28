Read full article on original website
Related
Yahoo!
FTSE 100: BP to buy back shares as profits soar to $8.2bn
BP’s (BP.L) profits more than doubled in the third quarter to $8.2bn (£7.1bn) driven by record high energy prices, as it expanded its share buybacks by $2.5bn. The FTSE-listed company reported that underlying replacement cost profits – a measure preferred by BP – surged to $8.2bn for the quarter to September, compared with $3.3bn a year earlier.
kitco.com
BP joins rivals with bumper $8.2 bln profit
LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - BP (BP.L) more than doubled its third-quarter profit from a year earlier to $8.15 billion and expanded its share buybacks by $2.5 billion, joining rivals in reporting bumper profits that have sparked renewed calls for energy companies to pay more taxes. London-based BP follows the...
BP quarterly profit surges on high energy prices
BP said Tuesday that underlying third-quarter profit more than doubled on high commodity prices after key energy producer Russia's invasion of Ukraine but logged a net loss on accounting charges. The group added Tuesday that it faced a net loss of $2.2 billion in the third quarter on large accounting charges.
NASDAQ
2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying
There's never a bad time to start investing, but the tail end of 2021 was the worst time to begin putting your money to work in the stock market that nearly any of us can remember. Soaring interest rates and fear of a recession that those higher rates could cause have weighed heavily on stock prices across the board. In the first half of 2022, the benchmark S&P 500 index suffered its worst first-half loss since 1970.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Soar as Wall Street Looks to Extend October Rebound
Stock finished firmly higher on Tuesday after posting a broad-based rally on Monday that snapped a sharp losing streak that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 rack up their worst monthly losses since March 2020. The Dow ended up 826 points, or 2.80%, to 30,316, while...
4 Stocks to Sell Before the End of 2022
September’s CPI data revealed that inflation is far from being eased despite the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes. This reinstates the view that the central bank will raise interest rates...
5 Best Dow Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
This mini-portfolio of Dow dividend stocks is well-positioned to generate income and deliver outperformance in tempestuous market times.
Rising Oil Prices Make BofA Bullish on These Stocks
It’s been an awesome 2022 for energy stocks, with the S&P 500 Energy index surging 63% so far this year amid soaring oil prices. Bank of America analysts see oil rising a bit further, with the European (Brent) oil price hitting $100 next year, up from $95 recently. Oil...
mailplus.co.uk
Oil giants in £250 billion profits boom
SIX of the world’s largest oil companies have raked in almost £250bn in profits so far this year. As the industry cashes in on high oil and gas prices, BP and Saudi Aramco became the latest firms to post bumper earnings. London-based BP reported third-quarter profits of £7.1bn...
mailplus.co.uk
Big oil back in the stocks
BP is used to finding itself in the vortex of political storms. It was a target for Barack Obama when he was seeking to demonstrate his climate change credentials following the Deepwater Horizon explosion in 2010. Earlier this year it had to swallow a loss of £17.8bn on its stake...
NASDAQ
Warren Buffett Is Collecting 25% to 54% Yields on 3 Stocks: Here's His Secret
Few (if any) money managers command the attention of professional and everyday investors quite like the billionaire CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) Warren Buffett. The Oracle of Omaha's track record likely has something to do with that. Since taking the reins of Berkshire in 1965, Buffett has overseen...
mailplus.co.uk
Rally adds £36m to Steiner’s stake
OCADO shareholders received a much-needed boost as the business struck a major deal with one of South Korea’s biggest grocers. Shares soared 38.57pc, or 182.2p, to 654.6p after it signed a partnership with conglomerate Lotte, whose retail arm has around 1,000 stores and £9.5bn in annual sales. The...
5 Dividend ETF Picks For November 2022
October has a reputation as one of the worst months of the year for equities. The numbers back that up, but October 2022 was actually a pretty good one for investors. There was some carnage in the tech space as Meta (META), Alphabet (GOOG), Amazon (AMZN) and Microsoft (MSFT) all saw their share prices take major hits around Q3 earnings reports.
In October, Stocks Soared. Is the Bear Market Dead?
Historically, a boffo 10th month of the year for the Dow has led to even more outsized returns going forward.
mailplus.co.uk
Sally Sorts It: Aviva’s £50,000 equity release fee if my parents sell their home
MY 78-YEAR-OLD mother recently suffered a stroke and now needs long-term care, which my elderly father isn’t well enough to provide. Before the stroke she was caring for him in their two-storey house but she can’t stand or walk unaided any more so they need to swap to a bungalow and move nearer to me so I can help.
What to know about stocks, how they work—and how to invest
Stowing away your money in a traditional savings account is a good way to build up a nice “just in case” fund, but it won’t give your money the chance to work double time and multiply. One way to help your money grow over time is by investing in the stock market.
mailplus.co.uk
How banks have squeezed extra £3billion out of savers and borrowers
BRITAIN’S five biggest banks have squeezed an extra £3 billion out of customers by increasing mortgage rates while holding savings deals at pitiful lows, Money Mail can reveal. In just three months, the high street giants have pocketed an eye-watering £16 billion from their so-called ‘net interest margins’...
mailplus.co.uk
Boost for landlords after West End back in fashion
SHARES in two of Britain’s biggest commercial landlords rose as shoppers flocked back to London’s West End. Shaftesbury and Capital & Counties (Capco) – which between them own vast swathes of Covent Garden, Soho, Chinatown and Carnaby Street – warned that the value of their estates had fallen as rising interest rates wreaked havoc on the property market.
German Inflation Data in Driver's Seat as Worrisome Reading Hits Bond Market, Raising Yields
(Friday Market Open) It’s the day after Apple AAPL and Amazon AMZN reported worrisome earnings, but German inflation data is in the driver’s seat this morning. An eye-popping German October inflation reading of 11.6% raised concerns that global interest rate hikes aren’t slowing prices. The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield (TNX) added seven basis points to climb back over 4% this morning after a retreat the last few days, and stocks fell pretty much across the board ahead of the opening bell.
Best Performing Dividend ETFs for October 2022
Throughout 2022, we've seen dividend stocks and dividend ETFs hold up much better than the S&P 500. As the bear market has deepened, investors have pivoted back to defensive sectors and themes, including utilities, low volatility and value. Much of the trend from the 1st half of the year was losing less than the market, but October turned out to be the opposite. Dividend ETFs had a terrific month with all major dividend strategies posting gains of 10% or more.
Comments / 0