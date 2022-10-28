Read full article on original website
Rally adds £36m to Steiner’s stake
OCADO shareholders received a much-needed boost as the business struck a major deal with one of South Korea’s biggest grocers. Shares soared 38.57pc, or 182.2p, to 654.6p after it signed a partnership with conglomerate Lotte, whose retail arm has around 1,000 stores and £9.5bn in annual sales. The...
With Fed in view, dollar rally dented but not quite done, investors say
NEW YORK, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Investors are hesitant to bet on a sustained decline in the dollar, even after the U.S. currency suffered its sharpest pullback in about 15 months and a potentially pivotal Federal Reserve meeting looms.
Sally Sorts It: Aviva’s £50,000 equity release fee if my parents sell their home
MY 78-YEAR-OLD mother recently suffered a stroke and now needs long-term care, which my elderly father isn’t well enough to provide. Before the stroke she was caring for him in their two-storey house but she can’t stand or walk unaided any more so they need to swap to a bungalow and move nearer to me so I can help.
Big oil back in the stocks
BP is used to finding itself in the vortex of political storms. It was a target for Barack Obama when he was seeking to demonstrate his climate change credentials following the Deepwater Horizon explosion in 2010. Earlier this year it had to swallow a loss of £17.8bn on its stake...
£1trillion now held in easy access accounts
THE amount of money savers hold in easy-access accounts has surged past £1 trillion for the first time. Easy-access is by far the most popular type of account with those wanting to keep money close at hand. And UK Finance, the banking industry trade body, says people continue to favour these accounts over those that tie your money up.
U.S. memory chip maker Micron ships latest DRAM chip to smartphone partners
Nov 1 (Reuters) - U.S.-based memory chip maker Micron Technology Inc (MU.O) on Tuesday said it started shipping samples of its most advanced DRAM chip based on the LPDDR5X, low-power double data rate 5X, standard to smartphone makers to test out.
Lagarde warns of rate rises
THE boss of the European Central Bank has warned that it must keep raising interest rates to fight inflation despite the threat of recession. Speaking a day after figures showed inflation in the eurozone at a record 10.7pc, Christine Lagarde said: ‘We are determined to do what is necessary to bring inflation back to our 2pc target.’
Tesla crash trial in California hinges on question of 'man vs machine'
Nov 1 (Reuters) - A manslaughter trial set to begin in Los Angeles for a fatal crash caused by a Tesla (TSLA.O) operating on Autopilot presents a first-of-its kind test for the legal responsibility of a human driver in a car that was partly driving itself, legal experts say.
Fax your lot! Death knell for office copying machine
IT once took pride of place in just about every office around the land. But the death knell has finally sounded for the fax machine because regulators want to axe the requirement for telecom firms to provide the document-sending service. Under UK law, they are required to ensure a minimum...
Boston-based quantum computer QuEra joins Amazon's cloud for public access
OAKLAND, Calif., Nov 1 (Reuters) - Quantum computer startup QuEra, born from researchers at Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, said on Tuesday its computer is now accessible to the public through Amazon.com (AMZN.O) cloud's quantum computer service Braket.
The lucky customers being PAID to use power this winter
WHILE most of us fret about soaring energy costs this winter, one man isn’t worried. Michael Portz pays just £38 a month at his brand new terraced flat in Beverley, East Yorkshire, where he lives alone. On top of that, he receives the Government’s £66-a-month Energy Bills Support...
Musk says Twitter will charge $8/month for blue check mark
Nov 1 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc will charge $8 a month for its Blue service, which includes its sought-after "verified" badge, new boss Elon Musk said on Tuesday as he seeks to boost subscriptions and make the social media network less reliant on ads.
'Law and order returned' Hong Kong's US-sanctioned leader tells bankers
Hong Kong's US-sanctioned leader said political stability and business confidence has been restored following the crushing of democracy protests as he opened a summit on Wednesday attended by global bankers including leading Wall Street executives. "Social disturbance is clearly in the past and has given way to stability, to growing business and community confidence in Hong Kong's future," Lee said in his summit speech.
Heathrow ‘hits a new low’ in rip-off storm
HEATHROW has been accused of ‘hitting a new low’ and trying to rip off travellers and airlines in a long-running row over charges. Willie Walsh, the director general of the International Air Transport Association, lashed out at the UK’s flagship airport after its boss, John Holland-Kaye, said on a call with investors that the hub needs to hike charges in order to maintain an acceptable level of passenger service.
