Sangamon County and Helping Hands team up for a new shelter
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Sangamon County and Helping Hands of Springfield are teaming up to provide emergency and transitional shelter services to people who need shelter. They are working on a proposal that would provide emergency and transitional shelter and day services all under one roof. The proposal would...
Decatur Public Transit System receives over $16 million
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Decatur Public Transit System (DPTS) is receiving $16.84 million in federal funding through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Low-No Emissions and Bus Facilities Program. Officials say DPTS will use the funding to replace four diesel buses with hybrid buses, make electrical upgrades...
Residents participate in downtown Springfield Halloween events
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Downtown Springfield was filled with the spookiest costumes Springfield has to offer. The governor's mansion and the Old State Capitol hosted their trick-or-treating events for the community on Saturday. Organizers say it was great to get people out and about to interact with each other...
Taylorville Police accepting applications for Kids, Cops and Christmas program
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — The Taylorville Police Benevolent and Protection Association is now accepting applications for families to participate in the annual Kids, Cops, and Christmas Program. The event is open to children under 13, living in Christian County on Wednesday, Nov. 9. To sign up for the event,...
Curbside branch pick-up begins November 7
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield's next curbside branch pick-up will begin November 7 in the Northwest Quadrant. This is the fourth pick-up of 2022. Branches must be placed curbside by 7:00 a.m. on Monday, November 7. Week of November 7. Northwest Quadrant – the area north of South Grand...
Crews respond to Chatham house fire
CHATHAM, Ill. (WICS) — The Chatham Fire Department responded to a house fire at 8:40 p.m. on Saturday. We're told the fire was at a home in the 300 block of Newcombe Lane. Firefighters said when they arrived on the scene they found a single residential unit with an attached garage fully involved with fire beginning to spread into the home.
Officials testing for RSV vaccine
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There could be a Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) by next fall. Four vaccines could be nearing review by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and more than a dozen others are in testing. In a recent clinical trial, it was 75 % effective at fighting...
CWLP helping families in need pay bills this winter
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — You can help struggling Springfield families pay for basic household bills this winter. Project Relief is through Springfield's City Water, Light and Power (CWLP). You can add a dollar or more to your monthly CWLP bill to help give payment assistance to families. To participate,...
$2 million worth of cannabis found in traffic stop
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — An Arizona man is behind bars in Morgan County after a traffic stop led to the seizure of more than $2 million worth of cannabis, according to our media partners at WLDS. Talon L. Ashby, of Somerton, AZ, is facing charges of cannabis trafficking, manufacture...
Police search for 11th and South Grand shooting suspects
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Crime Stoppers is seeking information to assist the Springfield Police Department in a shooting that occurred at 11th and South Grand. We're told the shooting happened around 10:20 p.m. on October 23. Officials say the victim was in their vehicle traveling southbound on 11th when...
Organization holds first trunk or treat
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The weather on Saturday did not stop families from getting some early trick-or-treating in. Unity of Springfield held its first-ever trunk or treat. The indoor event included live music, prizes, and treats. "I think kids get excited by the opportunity to dress up, to see...
2 dead, 1 seriously injured after fiery crash on I-55
CHATHAM, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — UPDATE:. A woman is fighting for her life and two people are dead after a semi-truck left the roadway, hit a guardrail, and crossed a median ditch on I-55 near exit 82. Illinois State Police say it then continued into the southbound lanes facing the...
Race for Illinois' 13th Congressional district heats up
Springfield, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The race is on for the 13th Congressional district in Illinois as Democrat Nikki Budzinski and Republican Regan Deering battle for the seat in Congress. This is the spot currently held by Congressman Rodney Davis. However, because of the redistricting process, a new face will be headed to Congress in January.
Family and friends gather for Hunter Drew's visitation
GIRARD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Monday was the visitation for the three-year-old central Illinois boy who was killed this month. Hunter Lee Drew died on Oct. 20 in Macoupin County. Ashley Bottoms, 33, was charged in connection with his death. The visitation for Huner was from 4 p.m. to 7...
Man arrested in shooting outside Third Base Sports Bar
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting outside a Springfield sports bar. Antwan A. Davis, 24, was arrested Monday afternoon at his home in the 600 block of East Keys. The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office says Davis fired several shots toward Third...
IHSA Volleyball Sectional Semifinal highlights + scores
#2 ST. THOMAS MORE def. #1 DECATUR LUTHERAN: 25-22, 25-22 #1 LUTHERAN def. #2 HARDIN (CALHOUN): 25-23, 25-23 #1 ST. ANTHONY def. #3 ALBION (EDWARDS COUNTY): 28-26, 25-23 #2 WILLIAMSVILLE def. #1 ST. JOSEPH-OGDEN: 25-19, 25-17 #1 PLEASANT PLAINS def. #2 ALAH: 25-12, 25-12 #1 BREESE (MATER DEI) def. #3...
UIS women's soccer wins first GLVC Tournament game in program history
Springfield, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - The University of Illinois Springfield women's soccer team is the latest Prairie Stars' program to make history. UIS beat Lewis Sunday to win the team's first Great Lakes Valley Conference Tournament game ever. It's the Prairie Stars second appearance in the tournament, the first time coming...
