Use of N-word on Twitter jumped by almost 500% after Elon Musk's takeover as trolls test limits on free speech, report says
Elon Musk's Twitter takeover sparked a surge in the use of the N-word on the social media platform. A social media research group told The Washington Post the use of the slur increased by nearly 500%. Musk said that Twitter will form a "content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints."
Engadget
Twitter has removed 1,500 accounts following coordinated trolling campaign
Twitter became the target of a coordinated trolling campaign shortly after Elon Musk took over the company last week. Yoel Roth, the company's head of safety and security, said that the organized effort was to make people think that Twitter has weakened its policies. Roth also said that the company was working on putting a stop to the campaign that had led to a surge in hate speech and hateful conduct on the website. Now, the executive has tweeted an update to the Twitter's cleanup efforts and said that it has made "measurable progress" since Saturday and has removed over 1,500 accounts involved in the trolling.
Gizmodo
Instagram Confirms 'Issues' as Users Report Arbitrary Account Suspensions, Follower Drops
If you were booted off Instagram for no damn reason this morning, you’re not alone. Tons of people are reporting the same problem. Instagram has confirmed that it’s having some “issues” but hasn’t clarified what type of issues they are or why any of this is happening.
Twitter Was Already a Hellscape Even Before It Was Set Free
In this week's The Reason Roundtable, editors Matt Welch, Peter Suderman, and Nick Gillespie celebrate the triumphant return of Katherine Mangu-Ward with a conversation about Elon Musk's Twitter takeover and the chatter around political violence in the U.S. 1:36: Elon Musk takes over Twitter. 11:19: The Paul Pelosi attack and...
Instagram users told accounts have been suspended as app goes down
Instagram went down on Monday (31 October), with vast numbers of people being told their accounts had been suspended and locked.Many users were unable to access the social media app and instead saw a message indicating their account had been suspended, however, the issue appears to be a technical problem, rather than a mass banning of accounts.“We’re aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We’re looking into it and apologise for the inconvenience,” a short statement, posted on Instagram’s Twitter account, read.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Social media video shows Russian army in disarray
CNN’s Melissa Bell reports on widely-circulated social media videos of recruits talking about their poor training and equipment on the front lines. CNN has not been able to independently verify the videos.
Will Tesla's Rivals Leave Elon Musk-Owned Twitter?
Advertisers with companies that rival Elon Musk's other ventures may think twice about investing in Twitter.
Fake Trump Twitter statement dupes figures on both left and right
(The Hill) – News of Elon Musk’s corporate takeover of social media giant Twitter dominated headlines late Thursday into Friday morning. The bombastic billionaire’s $44 billion deal with Twitter immediately set off a firestorm of speculation about what the platform might look like under a new executive who has characterized himself as a First Amendment absolutist and sparked controversy with his own social media posts.
Millions of Facebook users warned to change setting to stay private on the app
CHECK your Facebook settings today – you might be giving your activity away. Plenty of users may find that they've been accidentally broadcasting their Facebook habits. Your Facebook app has a special alert called the Active Status. This lets you see when your friends and connections are online, or...
Why Germany Could Be Elon Musk's Biggest Twitter Headache
Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter was a long, complex, and drawn-out affair which included months of negotiations, a legal battle, and some very public arguments involving memes. While you could argue the hard part is over, and Musk is now free to do what he wants with the platform, in reality things are a lot more complicated than that.
A year ago, Mark Zuckerberg rebranded Facebook as Meta to 'bring the metaverse to life.' His net worth has since collapsed from $118 billion to $37 billion.
Mark Zuckerberg announced a year ago that Facebook had rebranded to become Meta. The rebrand reflected Meta's decision to invest heavily in its metaverse business. Meta stock, which accounts for most of Zuckerberg's wealth, has since crashed. It's almost a year since Mark Zuckerberg rebranded Facebook as Meta to reflect...
Musk says Twitter will charge $8/month for blue check mark
Nov 1 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc will charge $8 a month for its Blue service, which includes its sought-after "verified" badge, new boss Elon Musk said on Tuesday as he seeks to boost subscriptions and make the social media network less reliant on ads.
Use It Or Lose It: Old Twitter Accounts May Soon Be Deleted
A single-word tweet from Elon Musk indicates that your old, unused, and abandoned Twitter accounts may be at risk of deletion in the near future.
Trevor Noah Knows How Elon Musk Can Make Twitter Profitable
The Daily Show and its host Trevor Noah dropped its second of four live tapings from the Tabernacle in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday night. And during his monologue, delivered like a stand-up comedy set, Noah—who is departing the political satire series later this year—focused his attention on edgelord and aspiring comic Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter acquisition.Calling Musk “the guy who always looks like a ghost, whether it’s Halloween or not,” Noah explained how, “For months now, Musk has said that he wanted to own Twitter. And the reason he wanted to own Twitter is because he wanted to make...
Elon Musk Details Plan For Revamped Twitter Blue: $8/month, Fewer Ads, And Longer Uploads
Elon Musk finally has a solid plan for selling the Twitter Blue subscription package, and there's a whole lot to unpack in his latest tweetstorm.
CNET
Twitter Will Charge $8 a Month for Verified Accounts, Elon Musk Suggests
New Twitter owner Elon Musk suggested Tuesday that he wants to charge $8 a month for a subscription plan that would give users a coveted blue verified check mark on their accounts. In a string of tweets, he added that Twitter's subscription service, known as Twitter Blue, would also include other features, such as priority in replies, mentions and search results and the ability to post long video and audio clips. Subscribers would also see half as many ads.
General Motors Has Suspended Advertising On Twitter, Here's Why
With Elon Musk taking control at Twitter, this $44 billion acquisition could have cost the social network its first major advertiser
Instagram issue locks users out of accounts
Instagram said it was working on an issue that left a seemingly large number of users locked out of their accounts Monday morning.
Twitter Has Removed More Than 1,500 Accounts As It Combats 'Surge In Hateful Content'
Elon Musk has finally acquired Twitter in a massive $44 billion deal. Naturally, chaos ensued. Musk got right to work after becoming the new owner of Twitter, and many people have some sort of an opinion about the changes; some good, but mostly bad. As the social media platform is buzzing with opinions both about the Twitter takeover and current world news, hateful tweets are on the rise, and according to some inside voices, Twitter is not exactly prepared to deal with that surge of hatred.
Not Only Twitter, Donald Trump Could Soon Be Unbanned From Facebook And Instagram As Well
Elon Musk's recent takeover of Twitter has left people wondering if bans issued by the previous regime will stand. Arguably, the highest profile ban in Twitter history was that of Donald Trump — but Twitter isn't the only social media platform the former president can no longer use. The businessman-turned-politician is also banned from Facebook and Instagram. After being banned from pretty much every major platform, Trump went on to found his own social media site.
