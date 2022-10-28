ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weiss to depart district in summer of 2023

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - After five years as the head administrator of the Juneau School District, Superintendent Bridget Weiss announced she plans to leave her position early next summer. Weiss made the announcement last week to staff, and spoke to the decision on action line. "I will be, at our...
‘You know who you are’: One Alaska adoptee on why ICWA matters

On Nov. 9, the U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear Haaland v. Brackeen — a case that has been recognized as the most prominent challenge to the Indian Child Welfare Act since its creation in 1978. ICWA was established to grant tribal authority for adoptions of Native children...
Perseverance Trail partial closure November 1-4

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - CBJ Parks Maintenance personnel will be using heavy equipment to excavate the ditches and drainages on the lower Perseverance Trail from both trailheads to the metal fence. Weather dependent, this work is scheduled to be done on Tuesday through Friday between 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m....
Spirit of Fall carnival fundraises for all Juneau cheer teams

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The JDHS cheer team partnered with JDHS Basketball Cheer and the Huskies Cheer team to put on a Spirit of Fall Carnival Saturday. The event was Saturday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m at JDHS. Carlene Nore, JDHS Cheer Coach, talked about the event. "It's our...
NOAA Fisheries seeks public comments on request for crab emergency rulemaking

The Childrens Museum of Indianapolis - Alaskan red king crab - is licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0 Openverse images. Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - NOAA Fisheries is taking public comment on a request to take emergency action to close the Red King Crab Savings Area and the Red King Crab Savings Subarea to all fishing gear that comes into contact with the ocean bottom.
Update: JPD's investigation closed at Rainway Car Wash

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - This morning, JPD is investigating a death in the area of the Rainway Car Wash. Update 10/29: JPD worked with surrounding businesses to gather evidence and determine the cause of death, which was due to a gunshot. A firearm was located at the scene. JPD was...
Juneau sees its first snowfall

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Yesterday Juneau saw its first snow, but Juneau National Weather Service said the rest of the weekend will be heavy rain. Caleb Cravens, a meteorologist with National Weather Service Juneau, said what to expect this Halloween weekend. He said Juneau is set to see another storm.
Capital City Fire Rescue responds to valley fire

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Capital City Fire Rescue is on the scene on Wood Duck Avenue for a fire in a residential home. The homeowner was not home at the time of the fire. The adjacent neighbor of the same building was alerted by his dog of the fire and left the building.
T&H's Atskanée Yagiyee (Spooky Day) Trick or Treat

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Tlingit & Haida held a trick-or-treat Halloween event in the Elizabeth Peratrovich Hall Sunday afternoon. The event was 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Volunteers handed out goodie bags and candy. There were games with prizes and a photo booth, along with a bouncy house. Families came...
