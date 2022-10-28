ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
nbcsportsedge.com

32 Fantasy Stats that Defined Week 8

It’s NFL season and that means you’ve got a chance at $100,000 with Sunday Night 7. Predict what will happen on Sunday Night Football and watch along to see if you’ll be the next big winner. Click here to get started with the NBC Sports Predictor app.
Cleveland.com

Browns won’t disrupt Joe Burrow’s rhythm: Michael Niziolek

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow tends to shine in big moments and Monday night will be a perfect opportunity to live up to that reputation. The Bengals head to Cleveland for a prime-time showdown against their biggest rival while looking to avoid an 0-3 start in the division. The offense will also be without Ja’Marr Chase, who will miss an extended period of time with a hip injury.
CLEVELAND, OH
nbcsportsedge.com

What does Sam Ehlinger do for the fantasy-viable Colts around him?

Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry has joined the team and his two shows have you covered all season long. Spend weekdays at noon with the Fantasy Football Happy Hour and then, every Sunday at 11am getting ready for kickoff with the Fantasy Football Pregame. Watch both shows live on Peacock and catch replays for the weekday show on the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
nbcsportsedge.com

How to bet the Lions vs Packers, Bills vs Jets and Colts vs Patriots

Packers (-3) at Lions: O/U 49.5. Will you continue to fade the Green Bay Packers on a four-game losing streak or are you buying into Aaron Rodgers' words?. Well, you should know that in the last 10 meetings between the Lions and Packers, Detroit has covered eight times!. Whenever they...
GREEN BAY, WI
nbcsportsedge.com

LESSONS LEARNED FROM WEEK 8 MILLY WINNING ROSTER

It’s NFL season and that means you’ve got a chance at $100,000 with Sunday Night 7. Predict what will happen on Sunday Night Football and watch along to see if you’ll be the next big winner. Click here to get started with the NBC Sports Predictor app.
nbcsportsedge.com

Waiver Wire Week 9: Fields Is Finally Fun

Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry has joined the team and his two shows have you covered all season long. Spend weekdays at noon with the Fantasy Football Happy Hour and then, every Sunday at 11am getting ready for kickoff with the Fantasy Football Pregame. Watch both shows live on Peacock and catch replays for the weekday show on the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
MINNESOTA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Shelby Harris on Seahawks' critics: 'We're gonna come smack you in the face'

The Seattle Seahawks are absolutely fired up about their most-recent victory, a 27-13 home win over the Giants on Sunday. The defense in particular has reason to celebrate. After struggling the first month of the season, they have pulled off a 180-degree turn and now look like one of the better units in the league. Yesterday several individual defenders came through with stops in clutch moments, including Ryan Neal, Mike Jackson, Uchenna Nwosu and Bruce Irvin. Shelby Harris had one of the biggest ones, chasing down Daniel Jones for a tackle at a critical juncture in the game. Here’s what Harris had to say when asked about the play.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

XFL reveals team names for third go-round

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his business team are hoping the third time is the charm for an XFL. The fledgling — it seems to be always fledgling — football league revealed its team names on Monday. Some are new and some are holdovers from XFL...
nbcsportsedge.com

Reading The Panic Meter: Kawhi, AD, KAT

Editor's Note: Use promo code HOOPS5 for your $5 Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide. Get up to date rankings, projections, mock drafts, and more. Plus access to season tools to keep you at the top of your league. Get it here. On Monday's episode of Roundball Stew, Jared Johnson and...
NBC Sports

How Gipson's Hufanga mentorship is full-circle moment for vet

From the moment Tashaun Gipson saw fellow 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga play the position, the veteran defensive back knew his younger teammate would be a star. To see that prediction come to fruition this season has been a “blessing” for Gipson, and he recently revealed the role both he and NBC Sports Bay Area’s Donte Whitner played in Hufanga’s development through an unexpected, full-circle moment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy