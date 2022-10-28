Read full article on original website
Russell Wilson continues to struggle for Broncos, throws an ugly pick in London
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson narrowly avoided throwing an interception on his first dropback of the game against the Jaguars in London this morning. He made up for it with an ugly turnover on the first pass of his next drive. Watch Wilson underthrow a lollipop ball that gets picked by...
32 Fantasy Stats that Defined Week 8
Browns won’t disrupt Joe Burrow’s rhythm: Michael Niziolek
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow tends to shine in big moments and Monday night will be a perfect opportunity to live up to that reputation. The Bengals head to Cleveland for a prime-time showdown against their biggest rival while looking to avoid an 0-3 start in the division. The offense will also be without Ja’Marr Chase, who will miss an extended period of time with a hip injury.
What does Sam Ehlinger do for the fantasy-viable Colts around him?
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 10/30: Injuries Aplenty, Stunning Hunt Rumors, and Klingon Physics Expertise
Well, I’ve got some bad news. And some good news! And more bad news. The bad news is that TE David Njoku, CB Denzel Ward, and RG Wyatt Teller are all out for the Cleveland Browns on Monday. All are starters, all are very important to this team. The...
How to bet the Lions vs Packers, Bills vs Jets and Colts vs Patriots
Packers (-3) at Lions: O/U 49.5. Will you continue to fade the Green Bay Packers on a four-game losing streak or are you buying into Aaron Rodgers' words?. Well, you should know that in the last 10 meetings between the Lions and Packers, Detroit has covered eight times!. Whenever they...
LESSONS LEARNED FROM WEEK 8 MILLY WINNING ROSTER
Waiver Wire Week 9: Fields Is Finally Fun
Shelby Harris on Seahawks' critics: 'We're gonna come smack you in the face'
The Seattle Seahawks are absolutely fired up about their most-recent victory, a 27-13 home win over the Giants on Sunday. The defense in particular has reason to celebrate. After struggling the first month of the season, they have pulled off a 180-degree turn and now look like one of the better units in the league. Yesterday several individual defenders came through with stops in clutch moments, including Ryan Neal, Mike Jackson, Uchenna Nwosu and Bruce Irvin. Shelby Harris had one of the biggest ones, chasing down Daniel Jones for a tackle at a critical juncture in the game. Here’s what Harris had to say when asked about the play.
XFL reveals team names for third go-round
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his business team are hoping the third time is the charm for an XFL. The fledgling — it seems to be always fledgling — football league revealed its team names on Monday. Some are new and some are holdovers from XFL...
Instant analysis and recap of Packers' 27-17 loss to Bills in Week 8
The Green Bay Packers fell behind 24-7 at halftime, battled back in the second half but eventually lost 27-17 to the Bills on Sunday night in Buffalo, resulting in a fourth-straight loss and a 3-5 record after eight games. It was over when…. … Mason Crosby’s 55-yard field goal was...
Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett denies quote was veiled shot at Russell Wilson: 'Stop reaching'
Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett admonishes fans and media for assuming that his "no one cares who gets the credit" comment was about Russell Wilson.
Reading The Panic Meter: Kawhi, AD, KAT
Editor's Note: Use promo code HOOPS5 for your $5 Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide. Get up to date rankings, projections, mock drafts, and more. Plus access to season tools to keep you at the top of your league. Get it here. On Monday's episode of Roundball Stew, Jared Johnson and...
Nick Bosa 'surprised' that Rams elected to run late in the 4th quarter in loss to 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers took a 31-14 lead over the Los Angeles Rams with under seven minutes remaining in Sunday’s game with a touchdown pass to George Kittle. After the Rams elected to run the ball late to try and run the clock out, Nick Bosa was surprised that Los Angeles wasn’t trying to mount a comeback.
How Gipson's Hufanga mentorship is full-circle moment for vet
From the moment Tashaun Gipson saw fellow 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga play the position, the veteran defensive back knew his younger teammate would be a star. To see that prediction come to fruition this season has been a “blessing” for Gipson, and he recently revealed the role both he and NBC Sports Bay Area’s Donte Whitner played in Hufanga’s development through an unexpected, full-circle moment.
