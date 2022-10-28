The Seattle Seahawks are absolutely fired up about their most-recent victory, a 27-13 home win over the Giants on Sunday. The defense in particular has reason to celebrate. After struggling the first month of the season, they have pulled off a 180-degree turn and now look like one of the better units in the league. Yesterday several individual defenders came through with stops in clutch moments, including Ryan Neal, Mike Jackson, Uchenna Nwosu and Bruce Irvin. Shelby Harris had one of the biggest ones, chasing down Daniel Jones for a tackle at a critical juncture in the game. Here’s what Harris had to say when asked about the play.

