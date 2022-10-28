Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Norfolk, VA's Best NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
Suicide or Murder? What Really Happened to 12-year-old Sean Daugherty?NikYorktown, VA
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store location in Virginia next monthKristen WaltersSuffolk, VA
Pharrell’s Mighty Dream Forum kicks off in Norfolk
The 3-day series of events in Downtown Norfolk kicked off Tuesday inside a large tent constructed in the green space adjacent to McArthur Center mall.
‘I don’t like it, I don’t think it’s fair,’ Pharrell Williams says of Norfolk’s recent actions on nightclubs
"If they really cared about helping, they would go and talk to these people and help them and educate them and say 'Hey this is not going to fly' ... but you shut it down and you showboat."
Lucky Powerball winner is $150,000 richer thanks to ticket bought in Virginia, jackpot grows to $1.2 billion
While several winners across Virginia cashed in on large prizes on Monday night's Powerball drawing, the nationwide jackpot remains untouched, and has grown to a staggering $1.2 billion.
Pharrell urges Norfolk to speed up Military Circle development
'Gatekeepers' are delaying Wellness Circle project, he says. During a news conference before his three-day Mighty Dream forum kicked off Tuesday, music superstar Pharrell Williams said he is waiting for Norfolk to officially approve his development team’s Wellness Circle project at Military Circle Mall, noting, “I’ve been told many times that we won it. … You have to ask the city. The ball’s in their court.”
WATCH: Bobcat visits Hampton Roads backyard
A wildlife biologist for the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources confirmed a bobcat sighting in a Suffolk neighborhood.
A Modern Twist in Southern Shores
At the intersection of love, loss and longing sits a house perched high up on a forested dune in the Outer Banks of North Carolina. There, the grownup version of a girl of the ’60s realized her dream of a long, lean mid-century modern house like the floorplans she had drawn during church decades before.
Newport News: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Newport News, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Newport News Virginia. Located in Hampton Roads, Newport News is an independent city in the Commonwealth of Virginia. The city has a population of 186,247. It is the fifth most populous city in Virginia and the 140th most populous city in the United States.
Popular Virginia Beach restaurant temporarily closed because of 'current economic climate'
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A popular Virginia Beach restaurant is closing its doors temporarily. This weekend, a lot of hungry people showed up at Mary’s Kitchen for a hot breakfast only to find a locked door. The owner of the Virginia Beach staple says the business is shut...
Baby Rocco!
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – We have a big announcement for you all today. Tara had her baby boy, Rocco! He was born Thursday morning at 8 pounds, 12 ounces. We are happy to say both Tara and Rocco are doing well. Welcome to the world Rocco!
Large groups on dirt bikes, ATVs create dangerous situations on local roads
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Drivers in Hampton Roads are becoming frustrated with large groups on dirt bikes and ATVs blocking roadways and stopping traffic. Norfolk city leaders say isn’t a new problem. It’s been discussed with city council, police and the city manager. The problem is that...
U.S. Capitol Christmas tree coming to Manteo, Suffolk
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Christmas tree that will eventually light up the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol will first make stops in Manteo and Suffolk before heading to Washington, D.C. The tree, which comes this year from the Pisgah National Forest in western North Carolina, will make...
Local orgs spread awareness about family caregivers, Alzheimer's disease
Portsmouth's Billie Cook cares for her husband, who has dementia. Both of her parents were diagnosed with Alzheimer's. Read more: https://bit.ly/3U917gw. Local orgs spread awareness about family caregivers, …. Portsmouth's Billie Cook cares for her husband, who has dementia. Both of her parents were diagnosed with Alzheimer's. Read more: https://bit.ly/3U917gw.
Virginia's Witch of Pungo legend rekindles curiosity
The legend of Grace Sherwood, known as the “Witch of Pungo,” rekindles curiosity in Virginia Beach community
Newport News student suspended for turning in boxcutter welcomed back to class
After our story aired, the school system cleared Brianna Dobbins’ record, solving the problem that could have affected her future.
A string of thefts at Salvation Army Family Stores and Donation Centers across Hampton Roads
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Salvation Army helps thousands of people in need every year. But now they are asking for the community's help to find people stealing from their family stores and donation centers. Salvation Army officials said that since August, they’ve four had break-ins at their stores in...
Toll Patrol: Expanded toll relief program has begun
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A big break is coming for eligible drivers in Hampton Roads. If you live anywhere in the region and make less than $50,000 a year and drive through the Downtown or Midtown tunnels, you can apply for the expanded toll relief program beginning Tuesday. “We...
Why Virginia girl says she was suspended: 'I didn’t have time to say no'
The student, who wished not to be named, said that it all started on the bus ride to school Thursday morning when another student was seen with a boxcutter in hand.
Norfolk: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Norfolk, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Norfolk, Virginia. If youre interested in art, youll want to visit the Chrysler Museum of Art in Norfolk, Virginia. Here you can see over 30,000 pieces of art dating back over 5,000 years. Youll also want to check out the Battleship Wisconsin, the largest...
Haunted Hampton Roads | Fort Monroe in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. — Fort Monroe is the largest stone fort built in the U.S., dating all the way back to the 1830s. Visitors pass through this structure daily; however, this isn't a story about the fort’s visitors. It's a story bout the "permanent residents" that haunt it. “People...
Body found in search for missing teen in Franklin
A body was found Tuesday afternoon in the investigation into the disappearance of missing 17-year-old Ronnie Jerome Everette Jr. in Franklin. Read more: https://bit.ly/3DSw0Ar. A body was found Tuesday afternoon in the investigation into the disappearance of missing 17-year-old Ronnie Jerome Everette Jr. in Franklin. Read more: https://bit.ly/3DSw0Ar. Friday Night...
