ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Virginia Business

Pharrell urges Norfolk to speed up Military Circle development

'Gatekeepers' are delaying Wellness Circle project, he says. During a news conference before his three-day Mighty Dream forum kicked off Tuesday, music superstar Pharrell Williams said he is waiting for Norfolk to officially approve his development team’s Wellness Circle project at Military Circle Mall, noting, “I’ve been told many times that we won it. … You have to ask the city. The ball’s in their court.”
NORFOLK, VA
coastalvirginiamag.com

A Modern Twist in Southern Shores

At the intersection of love, loss and longing sits a house perched high up on a forested dune in the Outer Banks of North Carolina. There, the grownup version of a girl of the ’60s realized her dream of a long, lean mid-century modern house like the floorplans she had drawn during church decades before.
SOUTHERN SHORES, NC
nomadlawyer.org

Newport News: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Newport News, Virginia

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Newport News Virginia. Located in Hampton Roads, Newport News is an independent city in the Commonwealth of Virginia. The city has a population of 186,247. It is the fifth most populous city in Virginia and the 140th most populous city in the United States.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Baby Rocco!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – We have a big announcement for you all today. Tara had her baby boy, Rocco! He was born Thursday morning at 8 pounds, 12 ounces. We are happy to say both Tara and Rocco are doing well. Welcome to the world Rocco!
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

U.S. Capitol Christmas tree coming to Manteo, Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Christmas tree that will eventually light up the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol will first make stops in Manteo and Suffolk before heading to Washington, D.C. The tree, which comes this year from the Pisgah National Forest in western North Carolina, will make...
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Local orgs spread awareness about family caregivers, Alzheimer's disease

Portsmouth's Billie Cook cares for her husband, who has dementia. Both of her parents were diagnosed with Alzheimer's. Read more: https://bit.ly/3U917gw. Local orgs spread awareness about family caregivers, …. Portsmouth's Billie Cook cares for her husband, who has dementia. Both of her parents were diagnosed with Alzheimer's. Read more: https://bit.ly/3U917gw.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Toll Patrol: Expanded toll relief program has begun

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A big break is coming for eligible drivers in Hampton Roads. If you live anywhere in the region and make less than $50,000 a year and drive through the Downtown or Midtown tunnels, you can apply for the expanded toll relief program beginning Tuesday. “We...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
nomadlawyer.org

Norfolk: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Norfolk, Virginia

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Norfolk, Virginia. If youre interested in art, youll want to visit the Chrysler Museum of Art in Norfolk, Virginia. Here you can see over 30,000 pieces of art dating back over 5,000 years. Youll also want to check out the Battleship Wisconsin, the largest...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Haunted Hampton Roads | Fort Monroe in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — Fort Monroe is the largest stone fort built in the U.S., dating all the way back to the 1830s. Visitors pass through this structure daily; however, this isn't a story about the fort’s visitors. It's a story bout the "permanent residents" that haunt it. “People...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Body found in search for missing teen in Franklin

A body was found Tuesday afternoon in the investigation into the disappearance of missing 17-year-old Ronnie Jerome Everette Jr. in Franklin. Read more: https://bit.ly/3DSw0Ar. A body was found Tuesday afternoon in the investigation into the disappearance of missing 17-year-old Ronnie Jerome Everette Jr. in Franklin. Read more: https://bit.ly/3DSw0Ar. Friday Night...
FRANKLIN, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy