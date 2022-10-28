Read full article on original website
signalscv.com
Where to Go, What to Do in November
Nov. 11-13 Six Flags Magic Mountain Veteran’s Weekend. Honor all who have served this Veteran’s Day. Six Flags Magic Mountain will honor veterans and active military during Veteran’s Weekend Nov. 11-13. On November 11-13, Six Flags Magic Mountain will honor and celebrate all who served. Veterans, active...
KTLA.com
Haunted house in Burbank wins first place in city’s competition
A Burbank family that transformed their home into a haunted house won first place for their unique design in the city’s competition. Michael Reyes, his wife and two kids are the masterminds behind the spooky structure, much of which is created with recycled materials, repurposing items from around the house and the backyard.
Thrillist
A Classic Hilltop Restaurant Reignites After a Dramatic Renovation in Monterey Park
Is there anything more valuable than space? A big room in a good location means infinite possibility, especially in LA, where despite the sprawl desirable square footage is as rare as rain clouds. And few places in LA have as much space as Luminarias, the massive restaurant, banquet hall, and event space that’s reopening after a multimillion-dollar remodel and full menu evolution on November 2.
KCET
Lost Cemeteries of Early L.A.: The Forgotten Burial Sites of the City's Earliest Settlers
The inevitable has awaited every Angeleno since the founding of the Pueblo in 1781. In their grief, family and friends prepared a final resting place for those who had died. The resting place might be the local equivalent of Boot Hill or a quiet hillside overlooking the Sonoratown barrio. This being Los Angeles, there was nothing final about it, however.
fresnoalliance.com
The Enemy Within When Racists Are Your Own People
In early October, during so-called Hispanic Heritage Month, the Reddit Internet account released an audio file in which four Latinos can be heard making racist remarks about indigenous immigrants from Oaxaca, Mexico, and Blacks. The file was later reproduced by other outlets. The initial surprise became disappointment and even anger...
viatravelers.com
15 Fun & Best Things to Do in Lancaster, California
Lancaster City is a beautiful destination on the edge of the Mojave Desert. It’s a quick hour north of downtown Los Angeles, but it feels worlds apart. Located in north Los Angeles County, this destination feels like you’ve found an oasis in the Mojave Desert. Every spring wildflower...
238 animals seized from Antelope Valley rescue facility
Nearly 240 animals, including six dead ones, were seized from an animal rescue facility in the Antelope Valley, officials said Monday. The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control served a search warrant at the facility in Littlerock on Oct. 26 because the rescue organization failed to comply with state and county animal […]
theavtimes.com
Housing opportunity in Palmdale
PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale and other local agencies are exploring opportunities to facilitate a shovel-ready housing development for approximately 13 acres of land owned by both the city and Palmdale School District, with the goal of accelerating housing production and addressing local housing needs. The project site includes 45 parcels and is generally located at East Avenue R-12 and 27th Street East in Palmdale.
lastheplace.com
Will Los Angeles Be the Next Gambling Hotspot?
With Las Vegas being one of the most popular gambling destinations in the United States, it is no surprise that other states are looking to get in on the action. California, for example, has been flirting with the idea of legalizing gambling for years. And what better place to house...
Homeless man in Los Angeles gives new hope to you and me
I have learned an important lesson from this man. According to a report, nearly 69,000 people in Los Angeles are homeless. They spend nights out and many of them don't even have money to buy food.
myburbank.com
Burbank Police Log: October 3 – October 9
Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2022. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.
signalscv.com
Barger motion aims to provide support for Cali Lake RV Park tenants
Residents of RV park in Agua Dulce fear displacement as deadline for park owner to meet compliance looms closer. Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, 5th District, is scheduled to introduce a motion Tuesday to initiate support for the residents of Cali Lake RV Resort, who fear being displaced from their community starting next year due to permit, health and safety issues.
KTLA.com
Report highlights exodus of businesses from California
Businesses in California are leaving the state at an exponential pace, according to a new report from a research institute at Stanford University. According to the report, the rate that businesses left California last year was twice that of 2020 and 2019 and three times higher than in 2018. Los...
Man builds elaborate homeless encampment on Hollywood sidewalk
A man set up an elaborate homeless encampment -- a makeshift wooden shed -- in Hollywood. The man says he's trying to survive homelessness with a different approach.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Malibu’s ocean proximity may sink any ‘builders remedy’ projects
In the past two weeks, Santa Monica politics have been upended with the revelation that developers have secured rights to build nearly 5,000 new housing units in medium- and high-density projects spread throughout the city, superseding local zoning rules. Last week, Beverly Hills received a similar application to build a...
theavtimes.com
LA County Supervisors proclaim Nov. 13-19 “United Against Hate Week”
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors proclaimed Nov. 13-19 as “United Against Hate Week.”. Proposed by Supervisor Hilda Solis, the week is meant to increase awareness of the county’s “L.A. vs Hate” program, including its hotline for reporting hate crimes, discrimination and bullying and its work to connect people to counseling services.
spectrumnews1.com
As Dems, GOP grapple on economy, Los Angeles port czar says backlogs largely back to normal
As Republicans and Democrats have skirmished over the economy on the campaign trail, port bottlenecks – a major driver of supply chain woes and inflation – have largely returned to pre-pandemic levels, according to Los Angeles' port chief. “We've taken the backlog of ships from 109 in January...
pasadenanow.com
Tesla Competitor Mullen Automotive Launches New Car Line at Rose Bowl
Electric vehicle manufacturer Mullen Automotive, Inc. kicked off its “Strikingly Different” tour for the new Mullen FIVE EV Crossover at the Rose Bowl Stadium last week on October 27. The EV Maker, described as a Tesla competitor, announced that its Crossover Tour is off to a great start...
Antelope Valley Press
Long-delayed Keppel Wellness Center finally opens
LAKE LOS ANGELES — The Keppel Wellness Center of Lake Los Angeles officially opened to the public, Wednesday, after a nearly two-year delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Keppel Union School District trustees, administrators, student ambassadors and guests celebrated the opening at a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The Wellness Center is a self-contained building at Lake Los Angeles Elementary School on Avenue Q at 160th Street East.
Deadly Palmdale stabbing prompted by argument in parking lot
An argument by three people living in their cars led to a stabbing that left a man and a woman dead at a Palmdale shopping center, authorities said Friday.
