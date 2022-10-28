Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
taylorvilledailynews.com
Local Residents Enjoy A Fall Day For An Afternoon Tree Walk
The weather is changing, and so are the leaves, and many people from all the local towns enjoyed an Afternoon Tree Walk on Saturday, October 22, with our Christian County Master Gardeners. Over forty participants joined our Master Gardeners at the picturesque hilltop farm of Linda Kehias, who was an early graduate of the Master Gardener program.
Central Illinois Food Bank Offering Food Drive Tips
The holiday season also drums up a lot of support for food pantries and food banks. That’s Central Illinois Food Bank Public Relations Manager Tim Kirsininkias. He has some tips for you to hold a successful food drive. There are a few items food banks and pantries can’t take,...
Area Arrests And Accidents 11/1/22
The Christian County Sheriff's Office reported the following to Regional Radio News;. 10-31-22 Keffery Cothern, age 35, of Pana was arrested by CCSO on a warrant for domestic battery. 10-31-22 Wyatt Batty, age 23, of Stonington was arrested by CCSO on a FTA warrant for criminal trespassing. The Taylorville Police...
BREAKING: Pana High School On Lockdown; Junior High Under Lockdown as a Precautionary Measure
Pana High School currently under lockdown after someone discovered a note in a bathroom stall stating there's a shooter actively in the school. Pana Police Department is responding to the high school. They are visiting each classroom of Pana High School to transport students to a safe location. Superintendent Jason...
Plane Headed From Taylorville To Gallatin Crashes In Evansville, Indiana
A plane that left Taylorville headed for Gallatin Tennessee crashed in Evansville Indiana on Sunday. According to the 9-1-1 call there were two adults and two children injured in the crash. The Federal Aviation Administration along with state and local officials are investigating the crash.
Taylorville Junior High Cross Country Coach, 5 Team Members Visit Taylorville Kiwanis Tuesday
The Taylorville Kiwanis Club heard from the Taylorville Junior High Cross Country coach, and 5 of his team members at their weekly meeting at the Taylorville Moose Lodge on Tuesday. Chad Sutton, a runner himself, is in his 3rd year leading the Taylorville Junior High School Cross Country team which...
Daniel Patrick Fixsal
Daniel Patrick Fixsal, 56, of Morrisonville, passed away at 4:05 a.m. on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield. Danny was born May 19, 1966, in Taylorville, the son of Carl H. and Noella (Sparks) Fixsal, Jr. He married Tammy Morgason on June 19, 1998, in Morrisonville, and they later divorced.
BK Insurance Services Guiding You Through Medicare Annual Enrollment
The Medicare Annual Enrollment Period is right now. BK Insurance Services Owner Kathie Cravens says that it’s a good time to review what plan you have. Cravens is taking appointments now to review your plans. She is available at her home office in Taylorville or at the Senior Citizens Center of Christian County.
Christian County Court Cases 10/31/22
The following people were scheduled to appear in Christian County court today. You can view full case details at judici.com. You can also click here for all relevant court information for October 31st.
FBI Warning Citizens To Be Aware Of Election Crimes
The FBI is warning against election crimes including but not limited to fraud, civil right and finance violations, and how to report suspected violations. FBI Springfield Field Office Special Agent in Charge David Nanz says that individual states have primary responsibility for conducting fair and free elections, but the FBI plays an important role in protecting federal interests. “Our focus is on protecting elections from potential threats so the American people can have confidence in their democratic process.”
