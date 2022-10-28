ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for heavy rain Thursday afternoon

Alert: Red Alert for late this afternoon into tonight for heavy rain that could lead to localized flooding/flash flooding.Forecast: Showers ease their way in through the day with pockets of heavy rain developing late this afternoon into tonight; localized flooding is possible. Rainfall amounts will range from .5-2.0"+ with the greatest rainfall amounts N&W and/or east. In addition to this, an isolated severe t'storm will be possible with locally damaging winds being the main threat. As for tomorrow, after some early showers east, expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the 60s.Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 60s. As for Sunday, expect partly sunny skies and a stray shower. Highs will be in the 60s again. 
WAAY-TV

Strong cold front arrives Friday; cooler for the weekend

We have enjoyed our last above-average day in North Alabama. It will remain mostly clear overnight as temperatures fall into the lower 50s. A strong cold front arrives Friday afternoon and evening, bringing an abrupt temperature drop. While no rain is expected with the front, it may become chilly toward the end of some Friday night football games.
ALABAMA STATE
rsvplive.ie

Weather warning issued for six counties as strong winds expected to cause disruption

A status yellow weather warning has been issued for Northern Ireland, including counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry. The UK Met Office warned that strong winds may lead to disruption on Wednesday. The 24 hour weather warning is valid from midnight on Wednesday until midnight on Thursday. Met...
natureworldnews.com

Coastal Storm to Bring Rains and Gusty Winds to Portions of Northeastern US

The latest weather forecast showed that a coastal storm with potential tropical moisture would impact portions of the northeastern U.S, especially in the mid-Atlantic coast and New England. A week before the end of October, a coastal storm could result in heavy rains with gusty winds in portions of the...
AccuWeather

Storm to bring needed rainfall to areas from Texas to Alabama

A storm that was tracking across the northwestern United States on Wednesday is poised to dip southeastward into the south-central U.S. later this week and deliver rounds of drenching rain and even some severe weather conditions, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The storm's most far-reaching effect will be drought-quenching rainfall, but some...
ALABAMA STATE
WWL-AMFM

Rain in the forecast for tomorrow

Scattered showers are forecast for Wednesday. But before we get there we’ll have a great Tuesday with lots of sunshine and moderate temperatures.
CBS DFW

Decent weather ahead of heavy rain expected to fall Friday

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - CBS 11 meteorologists are tracking decent weather today, Thursday Oct. 26 before rain moves back into the forecast. High temperatures are in the mid 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Periods of heavy rain and potential isolated storms are possible on Friday with the cold front. But the threat for severe weather remains fairly low. However, North Texas could have some localized flooding.Between 1 and 2" of rain could fall during this next front. The rain could also produce some concerns during the morning commute and possibly high school football games High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to near 60 Friday. An early morning shower is possible Saturday. Otherwise, mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies with weekend highs in the mid 60s.Warm weather is expected for Sunday and for Halloween on Monday.
TEXAS STATE
27 First News

A strong storm system brings a big change to our weather midweek

The past two days have been fantastic across Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. High temperatures will be in the low 70s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. However, a strong storm system is brewing across the western United States and it is poised to bring a big change to the weather for the Valley by midweek.
OHIO STATE
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 10/31 Halloween forecast

Alert: Yellow Alert late tonight into early tomorrow morning for isolated downpours.Forecast: Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies and a late afternoon sprinkle/shower. Highs will be in the mid 60s. More organized showers push through tonight with perhaps a downpour here and there overnight. Temps will fall into the 50s.As for tomorrow, an early downpour or two is possible with showers generally dissipating the remainder of the day. Highs will be in the 60s again.Looking Ahead: Wednesday's looking great with abundant sunshine and highs in the upper 60s... 70s possible inland/S&W. It will remain pleasant Thursday and Friday with mostly to partly sunny skies and above normal temperatures.
natureworldnews.com

Severe Storms to Hit the Northeast US Ahead of Approaching Cold Front

Severe storms have been forecasted to strike the Northeast United States ahead of a looming cold front by the end of the week, according to US meteorologists. The adverse weather will hit some of the major metropolitan areas across the East Coast, including those from Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, and to New York City, where urban flash flooding could occur.
WASHINGTON, DC

