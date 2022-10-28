Read full article on original website
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for heavy rain Thursday afternoon
Alert: Red Alert for late this afternoon into tonight for heavy rain that could lead to localized flooding/flash flooding.Forecast: Showers ease their way in through the day with pockets of heavy rain developing late this afternoon into tonight; localized flooding is possible. Rainfall amounts will range from .5-2.0"+ with the greatest rainfall amounts N&W and/or east. In addition to this, an isolated severe t'storm will be possible with locally damaging winds being the main threat. As for tomorrow, after some early showers east, expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the 60s.Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 60s. As for Sunday, expect partly sunny skies and a stray shower. Highs will be in the 60s again.
Channel 3000
A major storm is bringing early-season snow to the western US this weekend
A major storm system is bringing early-season snow, heavy rain and severe thunderstorms to the US this weekend and into early next week. The storm begins in the western US this weekend, bringing with it the first significant snowfall of the season to the Intermountain West. “The stretch of unusually...
Massive Storm Expected To Bring Blizzard Conditions To The Midwest, Plains
The storm is expect to unfold this weekend into early next week.
WAAY-TV
Strong cold front arrives Friday; cooler for the weekend
We have enjoyed our last above-average day in North Alabama. It will remain mostly clear overnight as temperatures fall into the lower 50s. A strong cold front arrives Friday afternoon and evening, bringing an abrupt temperature drop. While no rain is expected with the front, it may become chilly toward the end of some Friday night football games.
Florida, Gulf Coast see record freezing temperatures from cold front
Cold weather and snow are forecast across the eastern Great Lakes and interior Northeast regions through Friday as record warmth comes to an end over the Northwest.
Massive storm to target central US with blizzard conditions, high winds and severe weather
As cold air and surging warmth collide, a whopper of a storm system will unleash a variety of travel-disrupting weather impacts such as heavy snow, severe weather and winds up to 90 mph across the nation’s midsection. A substantial flip-flop in the weather pattern will allow a major storm...
rsvplive.ie
Weather warning issued for six counties as strong winds expected to cause disruption
A status yellow weather warning has been issued for Northern Ireland, including counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry. The UK Met Office warned that strong winds may lead to disruption on Wednesday. The 24 hour weather warning is valid from midnight on Wednesday until midnight on Thursday. Met...
Classic fall storm could deliver soaker, severe weather to Minnesota
I’ve written about persistence forecasting before. It's basically throwing away the models. For example, when you haven’t had rain a long time, don’t believe the models that are forecasting significant rain until it actually happens. That largely applies to an incoming system that is forecast to spin...
natureworldnews.com
Coastal Storm to Bring Rains and Gusty Winds to Portions of Northeastern US
The latest weather forecast showed that a coastal storm with potential tropical moisture would impact portions of the northeastern U.S, especially in the mid-Atlantic coast and New England. A week before the end of October, a coastal storm could result in heavy rains with gusty winds in portions of the...
Storm to bring needed rainfall to areas from Texas to Alabama
A storm that was tracking across the northwestern United States on Wednesday is poised to dip southeastward into the south-central U.S. later this week and deliver rounds of drenching rain and even some severe weather conditions, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The storm's most far-reaching effect will be drought-quenching rainfall, but some...
Rain in the forecast for tomorrow
Scattered showers are forecast for Wednesday. But before we get there we’ll have a great Tuesday with lots of sunshine and moderate temperatures.
natureworldnews.com
Storm to Soak South-Central U.S From Texas to Alabama This Week; Expect Flash Flood Risks and Travel Delays
A beneficial rainfall would occur in portions of the South-central U.S and from Texas to Alabama. The rain would help drench areas experiencing drought, while some residents would feel a temperature cool down. However, the report said that the storm could unleash heavy rains, which could benefit many states, but...
Decent weather ahead of heavy rain expected to fall Friday
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - CBS 11 meteorologists are tracking decent weather today, Thursday Oct. 26 before rain moves back into the forecast. High temperatures are in the mid 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Periods of heavy rain and potential isolated storms are possible on Friday with the cold front. But the threat for severe weather remains fairly low. However, North Texas could have some localized flooding.Between 1 and 2" of rain could fall during this next front. The rain could also produce some concerns during the morning commute and possibly high school football games High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to near 60 Friday. An early morning shower is possible Saturday. Otherwise, mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies with weekend highs in the mid 60s.Warm weather is expected for Sunday and for Halloween on Monday.
Rain could soak your spooky plans. Here's the Halloween weekend forecast
As ghosts and goblins prepare to hit the streets for Halloween, some might find the weekend and Monday forecast just as spooky.
27 First News
A strong storm system brings a big change to our weather midweek
The past two days have been fantastic across Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. High temperatures will be in the low 70s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. However, a strong storm system is brewing across the western United States and it is poised to bring a big change to the weather for the Valley by midweek.
iheart.com
Blizzard Conditions Expected As Major Winter Storm Blows Across Central US
Americans across the Rocky Mountains and the Great Plains can expect dangerous weather this weekend and early next week as masses of warm and cold air collide over the middle of the country, forming severe storms that could impact millions of people. The storms are forecast to bring blizzard-like conditions...
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 10/31 Halloween forecast
Alert: Yellow Alert late tonight into early tomorrow morning for isolated downpours.Forecast: Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies and a late afternoon sprinkle/shower. Highs will be in the mid 60s. More organized showers push through tonight with perhaps a downpour here and there overnight. Temps will fall into the 50s.As for tomorrow, an early downpour or two is possible with showers generally dissipating the remainder of the day. Highs will be in the 60s again.Looking Ahead: Wednesday's looking great with abundant sunshine and highs in the upper 60s... 70s possible inland/S&W. It will remain pleasant Thursday and Friday with mostly to partly sunny skies and above normal temperatures.
natureworldnews.com
Severe Storms to Hit the Northeast US Ahead of Approaching Cold Front
Severe storms have been forecasted to strike the Northeast United States ahead of a looming cold front by the end of the week, according to US meteorologists. The adverse weather will hit some of the major metropolitan areas across the East Coast, including those from Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, and to New York City, where urban flash flooding could occur.
natureworldnews.com
Wet Weather and Cooler Temperatures in the Pacific Northwest to Continue Until November
Wet weather and cooler temperatures will continue to impact the Pacific Northwest of the United States until November, according to meteorologists. The weather events are fueled by a so-called "storm train," which has been hovering over the region for several days already, halting the unusually warm and dry onset of the fall season.
Record-Breaking Cold Weather Forces Freeze Warning For 46 Million Americans
Averages temperatures could dip by 15-30 degrees in affected areas over the next two or three days.
