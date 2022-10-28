ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Not Only Twitter, Donald Trump Could Soon Be Unbanned From Facebook And Instagram As Well

Elon Musk's recent takeover of Twitter has left people wondering if bans issued by the previous regime will stand. Arguably, the highest profile ban in Twitter history was that of Donald Trump — but Twitter isn't the only social media platform the former president can no longer use. The businessman-turned-politician is also banned from Facebook and Instagram. After being banned from pretty much every major platform, Trump went on to found his own social media site.
Twitter Could Charge For Verified Accounts As Elon Musk Hunts Profits

Elon Musk has some big changes planned for Twitter. After acquiring the company, the world's richest man fired three prominent board members, he has spent months talking about how he wants to turn Twitter into a "free speech platform," and his desire to combat bots operating on the site is well known. One less high-profile decision might have a huge impact on Twitter's most prominent accounts — those with blue verified checkmarks.
Fired Twitter Execs Face A Long, Ugly Battle With Elon Musk Warns Expert - Exclusive

Elon Musk hasn't just cleaned house at Twitter, but taken a scorched-earth approach. Less than a week has passed since his $44 billion deal to purchase the social network closed, and already Musk has ousted top execs — including Twitter's former CEO, Parag Agrawal — and installed himself as new chief executive. The big question is, with Twitter going private, has Musk also opened himself up to legal backlash?
Elon Musk Floats Vine Comeback, Asks MrBeast How To Beat TikTok

The wheel of reinvention is spinning at a brisk pace inside Twitter's offices under the platform's new master, Elon Musk. Barely a few days into signing the final acquisition papers and entering the Twitter headquarters with a literal "sink in" his hands, Musk has turned his attention toward video as a plum opportunity to make money.
Dogecoin Value Is Climbing Again Now That Elon Musk Owns Twitter

Elon Musk, the man who is officially Twitter's new CEO, has a long and often controversial history when it comes to cryptocurrency. There was that time Tesla started accepting Bitcoin, and then Musk's sudden reversal of the decision that left many crypto-enthusiasts angry. Perhaps more notable, however, was his time spent having fun with the meme coin known as Dogecoin, which is — as you've likely guessed — based around the Doge meme. The coin was never meant to have much value, but due to the attention it received from Musk, some people became very wealthy seemingly overnight.
Elon Musk Says Twitter Could Have Multiple Modes For Different Experiences

Elon Musk's recent takeover of Twitter has split opinions, with some users excited at the prospect of a so-called free speech social media platform, and others worried that Twitter will become a hub of extremism and misinformation. The takeover and Musk's idealism have led to a kind of balancing act: Musk has to weigh up exactly how far he can take the free speech concept without alienating users and advertisers.
Twitter's Safety Chief Speaks Out After Elon Musk's Takeover

Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter followed a series of bold claims and promises, the most notable of which centered on Musk's desire to turn Twitter into a "free speech platform." However, putting a plan into action is a lot more complex than simply making a statement. Musk previously described himself as a "free speech absolutist," which by definition means he doesn't believe speech should be limited in any way. He has also directly contradicted this statement on a number of occasions by claiming speech should align with whatever the law says. This in itself is vague, as nations have wildly different laws when it comes to speech. For example, Canadians can get away with criticizing their prime minister or current monarch, while that kind of talk in North Korea usually ends quite badly.
Elon Musk Finally Confirms He's Twitter's New CEO

When Elon Musk was in the early days of wooing banks to chip in toward his lavish $44 billion Twitter purchase, he told them he had a person in mind to serve as the social media platform's CEO. Back then, Musk told his potential investor partners that he doesn't really like Twitter's now-former CEO Parag Agrawal, who Musk unceremoniously fired immediately after finalizing the deal.
Instagram Confirms Bug Suspending Accounts And Slashing Follower Counts

Something strange seems to be happening over at Instagram, and it could just be the spooky season taking its toll on the app, or perhaps Meta has decided to do some serious cleaning up. Many users are taking to other social media platforms to report various problems, and so far, no one knows what's really going on, but Instagram has already acknowledged that there is a problem. One thing is for sure — you know it's serious when Instagram users migrate over to Twitter in order to complain.
