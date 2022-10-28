Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter followed a series of bold claims and promises, the most notable of which centered on Musk's desire to turn Twitter into a "free speech platform." However, putting a plan into action is a lot more complex than simply making a statement. Musk previously described himself as a "free speech absolutist," which by definition means he doesn't believe speech should be limited in any way. He has also directly contradicted this statement on a number of occasions by claiming speech should align with whatever the law says. This in itself is vague, as nations have wildly different laws when it comes to speech. For example, Canadians can get away with criticizing their prime minister or current monarch, while that kind of talk in North Korea usually ends quite badly.

2 DAYS AGO