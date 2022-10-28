ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Utah Jazz at Denver Nuggets odds, picks and predictions

By Payton Shanks
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kdxgs_0iqd8r9E00

The surprisingly solid Utah Jazz (4-1) visit the surprisingly mediocre Denver Nuggets (3-2) Friday in a Western Conference battle. Tipoff from Ball Arena is set for 9 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Jazz vs. Nuggets odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.

The Jazz look solid all around. Newly acquired pieces F Lauri Markkanen, G Collin Sexton and F Jarred Vanderbilt have looked great for this team alongside G Jordan Clarkson and seasoned veteran G Mike Conley. Markkanen leads the Jazz in scoring (22.0 PPG) on 48.8% shooting from the field. Vanderbilt is Utah’s top rebounder (9.8 RPG), while also being their best defender. Conley leads the Jazz in assists (7.8 APG), while also being the veteran leader on this team.

The Nuggets is led by reigning back-to-back MVP C Nikola Jokic. He leads the team in points (22.4 PPG), rebounds (10.8 RPG) and assists (9.4 APG). Stars G Jamal Murray and F Michael Porter Jr. are being re-integrated into this team after suffering what could have been career-ending injuries. Murray has not looked like himself yet due to that injury, but that will likely change as the season progresses. G Bruce Brown has looked like an amazing off-season pickup – he drilled a team-high 4 3-pointers in a 110-99 home win vs. the Los Angeles Lakers Wednesday.

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Jazz at Nuggets odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 5:15 p.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Jazz +280 (bet $100 to win $280) | Nuggets -370 (bet $370 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Jazz +8.5 (-112) | Nuggets -8.5 (-108)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 231.5 (O: -105 | U: -115)

Claim your risk-free bet up to $350. Catch the excitement and start betting with Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Bet now!

Jazz at Nuggets key injuries

Jazz

  • G Collin Sexton (oblique) questionable

Nuggets

  • G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (ankle) questionable
  • F Michael Porter Jr. (back) questionable

For most recent updates: Official NBA injury report.

Jazz at Nuggets picks and predictions

Prediction

Nuggets 120, Jazz 115

AVOID

Denver (-370) is too expensive and far too risky to bet. The Nuggets shouldn’t be this heavily favored, especially after losing to the Jazz just a few games ago, 123-102 Oct. 19. While I believe Utah loses this game, I wouldn’t bet on Denver at this price.

LEAN JAZZ +8.5 (-112).

This bet hinges on the health of Sexton. When the Jazz beat the Nuggets on opening night in that Oct. 19 game, Sexton scored a team-high 20 points off the bench. Sexton is a pivotal piece for the Jazz, who have surprised some with their 4-1 start.

The Jazz are a talented and scrappy team that will pose a challenge for the Nuggets, who have looked solid, but not amazing. Expect the Jazz to put up a fight in this game, especially if Sexton plays.

BET OVER 231.5 (-105).

Both of these teams have solid offenses and mediocre defenses. Assuming the Nuggets can shoot better than they shot against the Lakers Wednesday (45.7%), which I believe they will, the OVER 231.5 should hit.

Jokic is playing solidly so far and if the pieces around him can play the way they were expected to play, then they will be a deadly offense. The Jazz possess scoring all over their roster and with the Nuggets’ lack of defense throughout the roster, OVER 231.5 (-105) should be a SAFE BET.

Want action on this NBA game or any other matchups? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow @payton_shanks on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Charles Barkley says the NBA should have suspended Kyrie Irving

Despite widespread criticism on social media for sharing a link to an antisemitic film last week, Nets guard Kyrie Irving has so far faced zero consequences for the post. Joe Tsai called out his own player on Twitter and said he wanted to have a conversation with Irving about the issue, and now-fired head coach Steve Nash confirmed that someone from within the organization did talk to Irving, but offered no details. Nike, set to release Irving’s latest signature shoe in November, issued a statement condemning antisemitism. The NBA similarly denounced hate speech and antisemitic ideas in a press release, but didn’t mention Irving by name.
MINNESOTA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Charles Barkley, Reggie Miller and Shaq strongly condemn Kyrie Irving’s antisemetic actions during NBA national broadcast

Former NBA star-turned-commentator Charles Barkley did not mince words when responding to the latest Kyrie Irving controversy. Irving has come under intense criticism for spreading dangerous conspiracy theories rooted in antisemitism. The NBA player has doubled down on his antisemitic endorsements, despite rebuke from the NBA, the Nets and Nike.
BROOKLYN, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pac-12 Power Rankings: Offensive explosions allow USC to move up, Oregon to hold court

As far as Pac-12 football goes, that was kind of boring, wasn’t it? In a conference where insane things seem to happen each and every week, with contending teams falling to bottom-dwellers year after year, the Week 8 slate did not provide many fireworks, even though the stage was seemingly set for action. No. 8 Oregon traveled to California trying to stave off a celebration hangover after the UCLA win. It won, 42-24. No. 10 USC traveled to Tucson, a place where many Pac-12 giants have fallen. The Trojans won, 45-37. Even No. 12 UCLA’s Pac-12 After Dark showdown with Stanford was boring, with...
CALIFORNIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Updated look at Bears' 2023 draft picks after Chase Claypool trade

The Chicago Bears are trading for Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Chase Claypool ahead of Tuesday’s deadline, giving quarterback Justin Fields a playmaker on offense. The Bears sent a 2023 second-round pick to the Steelers for Claypool, as general manager Ryan Poles is investing draft capital in Fields. Numerous reports have indicated that second-round pick is Chicago’s, not the one they acquired from the Baltimore Ravens for linebacker Roquan Smith.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Player grades: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander receives MVP chants in 116-108 win over Magic

The Oklahoma City Thunder continue to add momentum as they were able to collect their fourth win in a row against a young and big Orlando Magic squad, 116-108. The story of the game was once again Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, as the 24-year-old added another 30-point performance to his resume this season. In this game, he finished with 34 points on 12-of-18 shooting, six assists and four rebounds. He also shot 10-of-11 from the free-throw line.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nets GM Sean Marks says team has not decided on next head coach

The Brooklyn Nets and Steve Nash announced a mutual decision to part ways on Tuesday, following a 2-5 start to a season already mired in controversy. Mere hours after that news broke, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that the Nets are in advanced talks to hire Boston’s Ime Udoka, who is currently suspended for the 2022-23 season by the team for a violation of team policy due to an improper relationship with a female employee of the organization.
BOSTON, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Updated 49ers 2023 NFL draft picks after Jeff Wilson Jr. trade

The 49ers traded running back Jeff Wilson Jr. to the Dolphins in exchange for a fifth-round pick ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline. While they didn’t directly recoup any of the draft capital they lost in the Christian McCaffrey trade, they added another selection in 2023 to give them six picks in next year’s draft. That’s even before the NFL’s comp pick formula is factored in.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Buffs women’s hoops: Observations from Colorado’s exhibition win over Adams State

In Colorado’s final preseason tune-up, the Buffaloes women’s basketball team faced the Adams State Grizzlies on Tuesday in preparation for their season opener against New Mexico State on Nov. 7. CU dominated the Grizz from the start, especially on the glass. Even with new faces getting time in the starting lineup, the Buffs were the better team in a 75-48 win Colorado is looking to replace three starters this season, but the Buffs look well-positioned with their newcomers. Look for Colorado to make some noise this season and possibly secure another NCAA Tournament bid. Here’s what you need to know from a lopsided...
BOULDER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

166K+
Followers
222K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy