Traveling Lifestyle Lists Berkshires on List of 15 Best Places in the Fall

In Fall, there is no denying that one of the best places to go is anywhere throughout the Berkshires. We are very aware of what we have here to look at. The foliage, the crisp weather, the attractions throughout. It is as if the Berkshires were made for the Fall season. There has never been a lack of recognition for this, but it is nice when a national publication lists our region as one of the 15 best places to visit during the Fall.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Fun Events And Happenings In The Berkshires & Beyond

The first Friday Art Walk continues in the month of November. November 4th downtown Pittsfield, 5 - 8 p.m. You will be able to enjoy dozens of art shows and exhibits during the First Fridays Artswalk on Friday, November 4, from 5 to 8 pm. You will also be able to meet the artists behind the works you are seeing. This event is free and of course open to the public.
PITTSFIELD, MA
Will Massachusetts Actually See a Mild Winter for 2022/2023?

You have to love the weather in Massachusetts. It's one of those things where it can be difficult to prepare what to wear because on any given day you could be wearing shorts and a t-shirt one minute but then sweaters and jeans the next. That's why I never really store my summer clothes away when it's winter and vice versa. I like to be ready for temperature-appropriate clothing at the drop of a dime.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

Deer are everywhere in Mass. But hunters increasingly aren’t allowed to hunt them.

“Even if hunter participation returned to 1980s levels, it would not likely reduce deer abundance in many areas due to the lack of hunter access and landscape changes.”. The deer population in Massachusetts is above 95,000, according to the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries & Wildlife. This is the same ballpark it’s been in for the last couple of years, but it’s about double what it used to be in the 1990s.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Why are MA Residents Displaying Purple Porch Lights in October?

If you have been driving around lately, you may have seen purple lights displayed outside of people's homes. I for one have seen purple lights integrated into other Halloween decorations and lights throughout the Berkshires including Pittsfield, Great Barrington, and Lee. This makes sense as purple looks good against orange and red to celebrate and support Halloween.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Can You Buy Alcohol On Thanksgiving In Massachusetts?

Welcome to November, the clocks are gonna change again, Election Day, Veteran's Day, The World Series, and Thanksgiving!. Eat, drink, and be merry, right? What are ya drinking? Alcohol? Non-alcoholic beverages?. Reminder: Question 3 this year on the ballot deals with alcohol... A yes vote would increase the number of...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
PhillyBite

The Best Thrift Shops in Massachusetts

MASSACHUSETTS - If you're in Massachusetts and want to find great bargains, check out some of the best thrift stores in Massachusetts. You'll find great deals on used clothes, home goods, and electronics. Some of these stores are open on some days, while others are closed during the week. The...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
iheart.com

Salem and Cape Cod Shelters Receive 33 Dogs Of Specialty Breeds

SALEM, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Over thirty specialty-bred dogs are up for adoption at rescues in Salem and Centerville after Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem announced their arrival on Friday. Northeast Animal Shelter and MSPCA's Centerville shelter on Cape Cod are the temporary homes for 33 dogs that are...
SALEM, MA
MassLive.com

How to recycle mattresses, clothes once Mass. bans throwing them out

In preparation for the statewide ban on the disposal of mattresses and textiles, below is a list of where you can donate or recycle these items across the state. The Nov. 1 trash ban prohibits items like clothing, footwear, bedding, towels, curtains, fabric and similar products from being transported to landfills or incinerators. However, any items that are contaminated with mold, bodily fluids, insects, oil or hazardous substances are exempt from the said ban, according to the Department of Environmental Protection.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Outsider.com

Rare Bird Spotted on Cape Cod for Fourth Time in Over 60 Years

Cape Cod’s beaches are known for their majestic views and the occasional whale sighting, but a rare bird has people excited. Birders in Massachusetts are on the lookout for a rare bird that has been spotted in Brewster. The Cape Cod region has become famous lately for shark and whale sightings, but this is the first time this particular bird has been seen in the state.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Massachusetts

If you live in Massachusetts and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is list of three amazing pizza spots in Massachusetts that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
rtands.com

Amtrak begins procurement for construction of new Connecticut River bridge

Part of Amtrak's Northeast Corridor is finally getting some attention. Amtrak announced it will be entering into the procurement phase in early 2023 to select a contractor for the construction of a new Connecticut River Bridge, which will be delivered via design-bid-build delivery method. The bridge replacement will allow for better reliability and decreased delays for travelers due to trains traveling on more modern infrastructure. As part of a more than $500 million investment from Amtrak, the Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT), and the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA), Amtrak intends to award the contract in late 2023. Construction is expected to start in early 2024.
CONNECTICUT STATE
OutThere Colorado

Colorado Parks and Wildlife: Don't leave Halloween pumpkins out for wildlife consumption

Oct. 29—The Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the state's conservation, outdoor recreation and wildlife management agency, is reminding residents it's illegal to intentionally feed wildlife in Colorado, and asks for proper disposal of Halloween pumpkins instead of leaving them for animals. "We want our wildlife to be sustained by the resources that naturally occur in their habitat," CPW Wildlife Pathologist Karen Fox said in a news release. "Our policy is definitely to not provide supplemental food to big game in any form." ...
COLORADO STATE
