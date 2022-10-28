Read full article on original website
Traveling Lifestyle Lists Berkshires on List of 15 Best Places in the Fall
In Fall, there is no denying that one of the best places to go is anywhere throughout the Berkshires. We are very aware of what we have here to look at. The foliage, the crisp weather, the attractions throughout. It is as if the Berkshires were made for the Fall season. There has never been a lack of recognition for this, but it is nice when a national publication lists our region as one of the 15 best places to visit during the Fall.
Fun Events And Happenings In The Berkshires & Beyond
The first Friday Art Walk continues in the month of November. November 4th downtown Pittsfield, 5 - 8 p.m. You will be able to enjoy dozens of art shows and exhibits during the First Fridays Artswalk on Friday, November 4, from 5 to 8 pm. You will also be able to meet the artists behind the works you are seeing. This event is free and of course open to the public.
Will Massachusetts Actually See a Mild Winter for 2022/2023?
You have to love the weather in Massachusetts. It's one of those things where it can be difficult to prepare what to wear because on any given day you could be wearing shorts and a t-shirt one minute but then sweaters and jeans the next. That's why I never really store my summer clothes away when it's winter and vice versa. I like to be ready for temperature-appropriate clothing at the drop of a dime.
Record fish caught in Massachusetts
A list of record fish caught in Massachusetts.
Here Are The Most Relaxing Ways Mass. Residents Like To Spend A Night In
Have you already had a rough week and the week has just started? It turns out that you are not the only one. The stress factor nowadays for many people is ten-fold. If you factor stress in with longer nights and cooler weather, many people are making the choice to stay home at week's end rather than going out to paint the town.
thelocalne.ws
Drought situation improving but northeastern Massachusetts still worst-affected area
IPSWICH — A storm system exiting the Great Lakes earlier in the week moved north, resulting in improvements to the long-term drought conditions across New England. However, the week’s rainfall still wasn’t enough to get Essex County out of a severe drought status. According to the U.S....
Deer are everywhere in Mass. But hunters increasingly aren’t allowed to hunt them.
“Even if hunter participation returned to 1980s levels, it would not likely reduce deer abundance in many areas due to the lack of hunter access and landscape changes.”. The deer population in Massachusetts is above 95,000, according to the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries & Wildlife. This is the same ballpark it’s been in for the last couple of years, but it’s about double what it used to be in the 1990s.
The 10 Most Scenic Hiking Trails in Connecticut
Connecticut is one of the most beautiful states in the U.S., with its rolling hills, rocky cliffs, and mountains. Many hiking trails in Connecticut feature rushing rivers, gorgeous waterfalls, and spectacular views.
Why are MA Residents Displaying Purple Porch Lights in October?
If you have been driving around lately, you may have seen purple lights displayed outside of people's homes. I for one have seen purple lights integrated into other Halloween decorations and lights throughout the Berkshires including Pittsfield, Great Barrington, and Lee. This makes sense as purple looks good against orange and red to celebrate and support Halloween.
Can You Buy Alcohol On Thanksgiving In Massachusetts?
Welcome to November, the clocks are gonna change again, Election Day, Veteran's Day, The World Series, and Thanksgiving!. Eat, drink, and be merry, right? What are ya drinking? Alcohol? Non-alcoholic beverages?. Reminder: Question 3 this year on the ballot deals with alcohol... A yes vote would increase the number of...
PhillyBite
The Best Thrift Shops in Massachusetts
MASSACHUSETTS - If you're in Massachusetts and want to find great bargains, check out some of the best thrift stores in Massachusetts. You'll find great deals on used clothes, home goods, and electronics. Some of these stores are open on some days, while others are closed during the week. The...
Waste management departments in Western Mass. adapt to mattress recycling law
REGION — With a statewide ban on the disposal of textiles and mattresses going into effect Tuesday, municipalities across Western Massachusetts are preparing to divert incoming mattresses from the landfill to the recycler. While residents in Springfield can still arrange for a bulk pickup, municipalities across the area are...
iheart.com
Salem and Cape Cod Shelters Receive 33 Dogs Of Specialty Breeds
SALEM, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Over thirty specialty-bred dogs are up for adoption at rescues in Salem and Centerville after Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem announced their arrival on Friday. Northeast Animal Shelter and MSPCA's Centerville shelter on Cape Cod are the temporary homes for 33 dogs that are...
How to recycle mattresses, clothes once Mass. bans throwing them out
In preparation for the statewide ban on the disposal of mattresses and textiles, below is a list of where you can donate or recycle these items across the state. The Nov. 1 trash ban prohibits items like clothing, footwear, bedding, towels, curtains, fabric and similar products from being transported to landfills or incinerators. However, any items that are contaminated with mold, bodily fluids, insects, oil or hazardous substances are exempt from the said ban, according to the Department of Environmental Protection.
Rare Bird Spotted on Cape Cod for Fourth Time in Over 60 Years
Cape Cod’s beaches are known for their majestic views and the occasional whale sighting, but a rare bird has people excited. Birders in Massachusetts are on the lookout for a rare bird that has been spotted in Brewster. The Cape Cod region has become famous lately for shark and whale sightings, but this is the first time this particular bird has been seen in the state.
3 Great Pizza Places in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is list of three amazing pizza spots in Massachusetts that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
NECN
Here's Where to Turn if You Need Help Paying Heating Bills This Winter
As consumers face rising energy costs ahead of winter in Massachusetts, there are resources people can go to to make sure the heat stays on, even if you're having trouble paying. Mass Save. Renters, homeowners and small businesses can get a free energy audit done by Mass Save, which will...
rtands.com
Amtrak begins procurement for construction of new Connecticut River bridge
Part of Amtrak's Northeast Corridor is finally getting some attention. Amtrak announced it will be entering into the procurement phase in early 2023 to select a contractor for the construction of a new Connecticut River Bridge, which will be delivered via design-bid-build delivery method. The bridge replacement will allow for better reliability and decreased delays for travelers due to trains traveling on more modern infrastructure. As part of a more than $500 million investment from Amtrak, the Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT), and the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA), Amtrak intends to award the contract in late 2023. Construction is expected to start in early 2024.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife: Don't leave Halloween pumpkins out for wildlife consumption
Oct. 29—The Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the state's conservation, outdoor recreation and wildlife management agency, is reminding residents it's illegal to intentionally feed wildlife in Colorado, and asks for proper disposal of Halloween pumpkins instead of leaving them for animals. "We want our wildlife to be sustained by the resources that naturally occur in their habitat," CPW Wildlife Pathologist Karen Fox said in a news release. "Our policy is definitely to not provide supplemental food to big game in any form." ...
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties October 30, 2022 edition
Popowich Family Investments LLC, to Popco Real Estate LLC, 66 Ramah Circle South, $450,000. Christopher R. Mader to David North, 88 Doane Ave., $283,000.
