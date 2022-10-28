Read full article on original website
Related
What’s Your Favorite Horror Film Set in Massachusetts?
One of the things that I quickly grasped when I first moved to Massachusetts was the fact that I am now living in a state that has seen plenty of films either filmed here, or had their setting here. As a movie buff, I couldn't help but be thrilled about this! But as Halloween approaches, everyone wants to be spooked. So, what is Massachusetts' favorite horror film set right here in the Bay State?
MA Residents Will Not See Charlie Brown Halloween Special on Regular TV
One thing I loved about Halloween as a kid was all of the fun shows and movies related to the holiday. I got into Horror movies at a very young age and embraced such films as "Friday the 13th," "A Nightmare on Elm Street," and "Halloween" to name a few. Speaking of "Halloween," I was such a fan of the movie that I used to walk around my neighborhood in northern Berkshire County in the full Michael Myers outfit. I guess it wasn't that strange to do that around Halloween. The strange thing about me doing it is I would dress up as the character during other parts of the year as well. Oh well, it's the simple things in life that keep me entertained...lol.
WBEC AM
Pittsfield, MA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
932K+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for The Berkshires news, talk and sports. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1420wbec.com
Comments / 0