kjas.com
BLACKOUT! Students & staff request fans to wear all black for Silsbee showdown
Students and staff at Jasper High School are requesting that fans wear all black when the Jasper Bulldogs play the Silsbee Tigers on Friday night at 7:30 here in Jasper. Jasper and Silsbee will be playing for the 9-4A Division II District Championship, as both schools come into the contest undefeated in district play.
kogt.com
McDow Player of the Game
LCM’s Luke McDow is the TEAM GRANGER/KOGT Player of the Game for his play against Lumberton. McDow registered 10.5 tackles including a sack on Thursday. Week Teen – Luke McDow, LCM vs Lumberton, Oct. 28. Week Nine – Jonah Fuller, LCM vs Splendora, Oct. 21. Week Eight...
East Texas News
Woodville dominates Bulldogs
CROCKETT – Scoring on offense, defense and special teams, the Woodville Eagles dominated Crockett 44-0 in a district matchup Friday night in Driskell Stadium. Woodville (7-2, 4-1) is idle this week before its district finale against Westwood on Nov. 4. Crockett (4-4, 1-3) travels to Westwood on Friday and hosts Diboll next week.
12newsnow.com
Mostly cloudy, numerous showers Tuesday in Southeast Texas
Triangle Today: Mostly cloudy, cool with a 60% coverage of showers. High near: 73° in Beaumont, High near: 73° in Orange and High near: 73° in Port Arthur.
kogt.com
Dupree Jumps Into Law Enforcement
West Orange-Stark Alumni, Jared K. Dupree, began his next phase of life with a career in law enforcement on Monday, October 17, 2022 and became a full time sworn police officer of the Houston Police Department, the fourth largest city in the United States. Jared completed a six (6) month police cadet training in the #255th class with HPD, excelling in physical fitness, exam testing, and defense training. After successfully completing the TCOLE Exam (Texas Commission on Law Enforcement), Jared was assigned to the HPD – Westside Division.
East Texas News
White given ‘Silver Bucket Award’
NACOGDOCHES – Tyler County’s own James E. White, the former state representative from Hillister, was awarded, last week, the “Silver Bucket Award” from the Texas Forest Country Partnership (TFCP). White was given the award for his many years of service, representing the former District 19 in...
Lake Charles American Press
11/1: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Kendrik Jamal Bailey, 29, Baton Rouge — theft of a motor vehicle from $5,000 but less than $25,000. Bond: $12,500. Richard David Courville, 56, 904 Granger Road, Iowa, La. — bicycle lamps and reflectors; resisting an officer; two counts...
Jefferson County judge lifts burn ban
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Due to recent rainfall, Jefferson County is no longer under a burn ban. Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick declared the burn ban on Monday, October 10, 2022 and lifted it on Monday, October 31, 2022. When drought conditions exist, a burn ban can be put...
MySanAntonio
Crunch Fitness adding Beaumont location
Tony Hartl is looking to keep expanding Crunch Fitness’ footprint across the Lone Star State. The owner and CEO of Crunch Fitness Austin zeroed in adding a Beaumont location. “We like markets that we believe are underserved, meaning we’re able to bring in a high-value product,” Hartl said. “We...
kjas.com
Three Churches near Woodville burglarized over the weekend
The Tyler County Sheriff’s Department says three Churches near Woodville were burglarized over the weekend. The crimes occurred on Sunday at Magnolia Hills Baptist Church and Woodville Pentecostal Church, both on Highway 190 West, and Fellowship Church, on Highway 69 South. Investigators say the suspect stole cash, debit cards,...
Body of Lumberton man who died in 2018 exhumed Tuesday, officials to determine if foul play was involved
LUMBERTON, Texas — The family and friends of a Lumberton man who died in 2018 gathered early Tuesday morning as his body was exhumed. Kolby Kulhanek's body was found in the 9400 block of Cooks Lake Road in Lumberton on October 21, 2018. He had last been seen on October 14, 2018 wearing black shorts and a black shirt.
KFDM-TV
City of Beaumont signs new labor agreement with Beaumont Police Officers Association
BEAUMONT — CITY OF BEAUMONT - The City is excited to announce a new four-year contract has been executed between the Beaumont Police Officers Association and the City of Beaumont, effective October 31, 2022. Specifically designed to be more competitive in recruiting and retaining officers, City Manager Kenneth R....
Attorney representing family of Vidor man killed in I-10 wreck planning to file lawsuit
BEAUMONT, Texas — The attorney representing the family of a 32-year-old Vidor man killed in a wreck last week is planning to file a lawsuit. Johnathan Allen Droddy, 32, of Vidor, died at the scene of the wreck in Beaumont just before 6 a.m. on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.
beaumontcvb.com
Holiday Events in Southeast Texas
Start the holiday off right in Southeast Texas by taking part in holiday events throughout the area. Whether you are looking for some shopping opportunities or a festive holiday experience, we have the events for you and your family to enjoy. Ford Park Magic of Lights. November 18, 2022 -...
Lufkin, Texas Residents Relieved After Suspected Murderer Located In Beaumont
Residents of Lufkin and more specifically the Fuller Springs area can now rest easy. A murder suspect from Beaumont has been caught after almost 20 days on the run. Beaumont Police Department officers arrested Channin Keon Ardoin for the October 7, 2022 homicide of Jason West. They got a murder warrant for him last week, and he was taken into custody at Lucas Drive and Eastex Freeway in Beaumont.
Jefferson County election season intensifying as early voting deadline approaches
BEAUMONT, Texas — So far, more than 26,000 Jefferson County residents have voted ahead of the 2022 Texas midterm election. Early voting ends Friday, November 4, 2022. With less than 10 days left to vote, Jefferson County residents are encouraging each other to cast their ballots. "As Americans, it...
kogt.com
Small Fire In West Orange
The West Orange Fire Dept. responding quickly to a house fire Saturday, preventing major damage to a home on Smith St. The call came in around 1:15pm at 2420 Smith. Chief David Roberts believes the fire started on the back porch after an ashtray was emptied in a garbage can near the home and then left unattended. Both the homeowner and the department got water on the home quickly, preventing major damage.
Furever Homes of SETX asking for help after puppy was possibly hung, tortured
LUMBERTON, Texas — Furever Homes Dogs Rescue of SETX is asking for help to cover the medical costs of a puppy that veterinarians believe was possibly tortured or hung. The puppy was found more than four weeks ago on a road in Hardin County. She is currently being treated at the Main Street Vet Clinic in Lumberton.
newtoncountynews.net
Aggravated Robbery at Bon Wier Station
On Friday, October 28, 2022, at 10:16 p.m. the Newton County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to the scene of a reported robbery at the Texas Country Stop, Citgo gas station in Bon Wier. Upon arrival the deputies met the store owner who reported that he had been robbed at...
KFDM-TV
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Calcasieu Parish
Motorcyclist Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Calcasieu Parish Crash. Moss Bluff – On October 30, 2022, shortly after 5:00 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on LA Hwy 378 (Sam Houston Jones Pkwy) just west of N. Perkins Ferry Road in Calcasieu Parish. The crash claimed the life of 30-year-old Caleb Jase Hebert of Starks. The initial investigation revealed the driver of a 2003 Dodge pickup truck was traveling west on LA 378. At the same time, a 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle, being operated by Hebert, was traveling west on LA 378 and struck the rear of the Dodge. The impact caused Hebert to be ejected from the motorcycle. Hebert, who was wearing a DOT approved helmet at the time of the crash, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a Lake Charles hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Impairment on the part of Hebert is suspected. The driver of the Dodge was properly restrained and not injured. Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation. Making good choices while riding a motorcycle, such as never driving while impaired and obeying all traffic laws, can often mean the difference between life and death. Troop D has investigated 22 fatal crashes resulting in 24 deaths in 2022.
