Tennessee woman identified as 'Lady of the Dunes'
After nearly five decades, an unidentified homicide victim, dubbed the "Lady of the Dunes," in Massachusetts has been identified.
Knoxville veteran wins fight for disability benefits after more than 14 years
After a more than decade-long wait, retired Air Force Airman Third Class Terry Laudermilk has received full disability benefits from the U.S. Dept. of Veterans Affairs.
The benevolent spirit who roams Maryville College
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Some say spirits are all around us. The souls of people who have since gone to the other side make their presence felt in many ways. In Blount County, one dearly departed woman’s ghost is a shining spotlight on an unbelievable legacy connected to the Maryville College campus.
Woman suffering from Long COVID evicted
A single mother, who is a long-haul COVID survivor, was evicted from her apartment despite applying for rental assistance.
Political parties address attack ads
Early voting for the 2022 federal and state general election is underway. Candidates are doing everything they can to grab voters including running attack ads on their opponents. WATE's Kristen Gallant shares reactions from both sides.
Court paperwork reveals Knoxville Planned Parenthood arson, shooting suspect
An arrest has been made in a series of attacks on the Planned Parenthood building in Knoxville.
Knoxville venue goes cashless; what that means for you
The Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum is going cashless, which means only cards and digital payments.
VIDEO: Dancing ‘security guard’ at UT vs KY football game
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man who dreamed about one day cheering from the sidelines of Neyland Stadium was finally able to fulfill that dream during UT’s game against Kentucky, and his moment in the spotlight is becoming a viral moment. Michael Galyean told WATE 6 that the Spirit leader at UT asked for his […]
Ghost framed for murder haunts the Drummond Bridge
The story behind the Drummond Bridge in Anderson County stems back to the Coal Creek War in the 1890s. A time when the local miners fought against convict leasing.
Knoxville man creates Halloween, spooky scene for community
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Highvue Drive in Knoxville, there’s a home that comes to life every year for the spooky season. James Miller has been creating a Halloween site in front of his home on and off for the last several years. It all began when he thought about recreating a childhood memory to bring more scares to others.
Pellissippi State helping writers develop their craft
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Pellissippi State Community College is inviting people to join the 8th Annual Young Creative Writer’s Workshop to develop their craft. The college is hosting the workshop on the Strawberry Plains campus on Saturday, November 5, hoping to help people put their thoughts into words. “I think this is a rare opportunity for […]
1 dead, 2 in custody after standoff in Knox County
One person is dead and two people are in custody following a standoff at a store Tuesday afternoon in the Heiskell community, according to Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler.
Crime Stoppers Spotlight: Looking for fugitive wanted on numerous charges
In today's Crime Stoppers Spotlight, authorities express urgency in the search for a man wanted on numerous charges after a domestic incident on Halloween in Knoxville.
Knoxville family uses ‘candy chute’ to pass out treats to neighbors
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A neighborhood in Knoxville got the opportunity to witness a different way to pass out candy during Halloween this year. The Holmes family passed out candy to kids in the neighborhood off of Buxton Drive. However, since the COVID-19 pandemic, this family has been using a “candy chute” to pass candy out in the area.
Double homicide victim's family remembers loved one
One Knox County woman is fighting for justice two years after her daughter was killed in what police say is a double homicide that happened on Ben Hur Rd.
Tennessee Football: Every school record broken in 2022 so far
Ahead of the showdown with top-ranked Georgia, a look back at the records broken so far by the Vols.
Former Sevier County clerk sentenced for 2021 conspiracy charge
One of the two clerks who plead guilty to providing car titles for stolen vehicles in exchange for cash has been sentenced.
Knox County Democrats denounce political attack ads
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Ahead of the Nov. 8 election, candidates are doing everything they can to grab voters, including running attack ads on their opponents. Several Democratic candidates gathered today in front of the former Planned Parenthood location on North Cherry Street to denounce negative political ad campaigns. TN House Representative for District 13 (D) Gloria Johnson said during the […]
COVID long-hauler evicted after landlord refuses rental relief
A single mother, who is a long-haul COVID survivor, was evicted from her apartment despite applying for rental assistance.
ESPN College GameDay, SEC Nation traveling to Athens for Tennessee vs. Georgia game
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — ESPN College GameDay announced on Twitter about traveling to Athens, for Tennessee’s game against Georgia in the Southeastern Conference on Saturday. SEC Nation posted they will also travel for the highly anticipated SEC East matchup between Tennessee and Georgia. Both announcements came after Tennessee...
