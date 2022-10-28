Read full article on original website
Firefighters continue to watch burned area at Park City recycling facility
Sedgwick County firefighters are still on the scene of a fire that burned a ten-acre area at a Park City recycling facility. The fire broke out Sunday evening and burned wood pallets and mulch at Evergreen Pallet Recycling near 53rd Street North and Broadway. It continued to burn through the day Monday before it was contained, and crews have remained on the scene to keep water on the burn piles and watch for any hot spots.
kfdi.com
Early voting sites open today
Satellite early voting sites open up across Sedgwick County at 10 a.m. today. You can use any of these sites to vote early in the November 8 election, regardless of what district you live in. These sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. November 1-4, then 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on November 5. Early in-person voting is also ongoing at the Sedgwick County Election Office. You can vote early there until noon on November 7.
kfdi.com
Pallet fire leads to high flames in Park City
Sedgwick County firefighters say they have contained a large fire at a recycling facility in Park City. The fire was reported around 7 p.m. Sunday at Evergreen Companies, near 53rd and Broadway. Large stacks of pallets and wood chips caught fire, leading to high flames that could be seen from far off. Firefighters from several different jurisdictions worked to keep the fire under control. Traffic through the area was blocked off for a while but has since been reopened.
kfdi.com
New map approved for Wichita City Council districts
Wichita City Council members have approved a new map for the six city council districts, based on numbers from the 2020 Census. The Council looked over two maps that were submitted by a Commission of Electors that was appointed in July. The two maps adjusted election precincts to provide a deviation of five percent or less between the six districts. The Census numbers had Districts 2 and 3 out of balance.
kfdi.com
Wichita Food Program for Seniors At Risk of Closing Unless Funding Goals Are Met
A program that provides groceries and safety checks to seniors in Wichita is at risk of closing. Officials with Senior Services of Wichita says that unless $50,000 can be raised by December 15th, its Roving Pantry that provides needed assistance to homebound seniors may be forced to close. The program...
