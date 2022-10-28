ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Villisca, IA

Theresa Johnston Obituary

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago

Funeral Services for 58-year-old Theresa Johnston, of Villisca, Iowa, will be 10:30 A.M., Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at the Villisca United Methodist Church, Villisca, Iowa.

Burial will be Tuesday, November 1, 2022, in the Villisca Cemetery, Villisca, IA.

Open Visitation will be 3:00 – 7:00 P.M., with the family receiving friends 4:00 – 7:00 P.M., Monday, October 31, 2022, at Villisca United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Villisca Elementary P.T.O.

Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center of Corning is in charge of arrangements.

