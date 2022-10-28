ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Los Angeles

Two Powerball Tickets Matching Five Numbers Sold in California

Five out of six isn't bad when it comes to a billion-dollar lottery jackpot drawing. There were no tickets that matched all six numbers in the Powerball drawing Monday night, when the jackpot soared past $1 billion for only the second time in history. But two tickets sold in California...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA.com

Report highlights exodus of businesses from California

Businesses in California are leaving the state at an exponential pace, according to a new report from a research institute at Stanford University. According to the report, the rate that businesses left California last year was twice that of 2020 and 2019 and three times higher than in 2018. Los...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Terry Mansfield

California's Most Dangerous Cities

California has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. Map of California's regions.Based on an original by User:(WT-shared) Wrh2. Wikimedia. Public domain. This article discusses the most dangerous cities in California, why these cities are hazardous, and how to improve them. Our research utilizes, among other resources, the annual FBI Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) Statistics. The UCR divides the data into Violent Crime and Property Crime categories, subdividing it into Murder, Rape, Robbery, Assault, Burglary, Theft, and Vehicle Theft.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

Winter storms bears down on California

A First Alert Weather Alert in place for tomorrow through early Thursday as a storm approaches. A Wind Advisory goes into effect at 4 p.m. this afternoon through midnight Wednesday for the mountains of Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego counties, along with areas adjacent. Wind gusts will peak on Wednesday, but it will remain The post Winter storms bears down on California appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE, CA
KTLA

The stories behind California’s ‘ghost towns’

CALIFORNIA, (KTXL) — Many towns and cities across California can date their founding back to the Gold Rush days, but there are many towns that didn’t make it beyond those mining days. Those are California’s ghost towns. Although the cycle in which these towns boom and bust are all very similar the history, appearance and […]
CALIFORNIA STATE

