California has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. Map of California's regions.Based on an original by User:(WT-shared) Wrh2. Wikimedia. Public domain. This article discusses the most dangerous cities in California, why these cities are hazardous, and how to improve them. Our research utilizes, among other resources, the annual FBI Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) Statistics. The UCR divides the data into Violent Crime and Property Crime categories, subdividing it into Murder, Rape, Robbery, Assault, Burglary, Theft, and Vehicle Theft.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO