Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fox40
3 California cities ranked in top 10 for ‘Best Foodie Cities’ in America
Whether you enjoy fine dining at a five-star restaurant or trying out a local mom-and-pop eatery, California is the place to try new food, a new study from WalletHub shows. Three cities from the Golden State, San Francisco, Sacramento and San Diego, ranked in the top 10 for the best food cities in America.
Desalination will be key to California’s water future. It needs to improve first
Once improved, desalination could be a better drought solution for California than water reuse or more sustainable groundwater management.
NBC Los Angeles
Two Powerball Tickets Matching Five Numbers Sold in California
Five out of six isn't bad when it comes to a billion-dollar lottery jackpot drawing. There were no tickets that matched all six numbers in the Powerball drawing Monday night, when the jackpot soared past $1 billion for only the second time in history. But two tickets sold in California...
KTLA.com
Report highlights exodus of businesses from California
Businesses in California are leaving the state at an exponential pace, according to a new report from a research institute at Stanford University. According to the report, the rate that businesses left California last year was twice that of 2020 and 2019 and three times higher than in 2018. Los...
Newsom campaigned on building 3.5 million homes. He hasn’t gotten even close
Gov. Gavin Newsom campaigned on housing production, an issue important to many Californians. But despite some accomplishments, the housing crisis is worse now than when he took office.
Dungeness crab season delayed again along California coast
Crab is one of the more popular Thanksgiving dishes in the Bay Area.
KTVU FOX 2
California has $12 billion in unclaimed checks, rebates: Check if you're owed money
LOS ANGELES - Could you use some extra cash as the holiday season rapidly approaches?. You may want to check with the State of California - because you may be owed some money!. That's because the state currently has more than 70.4 million unclaimed properties worth $11.9 billion, according to the State Controller's office.
California's Most Dangerous Cities
California has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. Map of California's regions.Based on an original by User:(WT-shared) Wrh2. Wikimedia. Public domain. This article discusses the most dangerous cities in California, why these cities are hazardous, and how to improve them. Our research utilizes, among other resources, the annual FBI Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) Statistics. The UCR divides the data into Violent Crime and Property Crime categories, subdividing it into Murder, Rape, Robbery, Assault, Burglary, Theft, and Vehicle Theft.
Environmentalists, Truckers Clash Over California’s Plan to Phase Out Diesel Rigs
Environmentalists and trucking industry groups sparred with clean air regulators this week over a contentious proposal to phase out California’s big rigs and other trucks with internal combustion engines, and force manufacturers to speed mass-production of electric trucks. The California Air Resources Board held its first public hearing on...
Paradise Post
Gov. Newsom’s spending to clear California’s homeless encampments. What has he done so far?
As Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration doles out another nearly $50 million as part of his high-profile effort to clean up the state’s homeless encampments, the Bay Area still is waiting to see the results from a first round of funding awarded earlier this year. Newsom announced $48 million...
'Major' Storm Predicted To Hit Parts Of California This Week
These areas could see snowfall.
When does daylight saving time end in California?
It’s about that time to turn your clocks back an hour.
Past offenders get a second chance under groundbreaking California record seal law
Gov. Gavin Newsom recently signed a bill that seals certain criminal records. The new law could reduce recidivism and help millions of past offenders secure a job or housing.
Are you looking for a smaller home? Consider moving to this California city
For Americans looking to downsize their living space, one California city could be the perfect place to consider moving to.
Winter storms bears down on California
A First Alert Weather Alert in place for tomorrow through early Thursday as a storm approaches. A Wind Advisory goes into effect at 4 p.m. this afternoon through midnight Wednesday for the mountains of Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego counties, along with areas adjacent. Wind gusts will peak on Wednesday, but it will remain The post Winter storms bears down on California appeared first on KESQ.
Fox40
Affordable starter home? See how California’s largest cities compare
(NEXSTAR) – In all but four of the 50 largest cities in the U.S, the average price for a starter home is unaffordable, a recent study found. California, which has eight cities on the list, failed to crack the top 35. Real estate site Point2Homes.com looked at the 50...
NBC Los Angeles
List: Where Lucky Lottery Tickets have Been Sold in California
These days, Powerball fever is in full swing as the Monday night jackpot has soared past $1 billion for only the second time in history. The lucky one can take the cash prize of $497.3 million, after taxes, or receive the full amount in 30 payments for the next 29 years.
California’s chronic housing shortage explained
Two newspaper articles, one in the Los Angeles Times and another in the New York Times, describe how California's housing crisis developed and why it's so difficult to resolve.
Homeowners lose millions as California mortgage relief company faces accusations of illegal activity
HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) -- A mortgage relief company in California operating under at least 10 different names is temporarily shut down and its assets frozen under court order. It is accused of bilking homeowners out of millions of dollars. In this well-manicured neighborhood in Hayward is the home that Abhend...
The stories behind California’s ‘ghost towns’
CALIFORNIA, (KTXL) — Many towns and cities across California can date their founding back to the Gold Rush days, but there are many towns that didn’t make it beyond those mining days. Those are California’s ghost towns. Although the cycle in which these towns boom and bust are all very similar the history, appearance and […]
Comments / 15