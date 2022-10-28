Read full article on original website
Women’s Basketball No.14 Ohio State rolls Notre Dame College 118-33 in exhibitionThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
City Council Members Denied 9-Year-Old Saniyah a Secondary Street Named Sign but Vote Yes to a WARD 5 Teen Street SignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Cleveland Ohio: Offering Big City Appeal with Small a Town FeelTMannCleveland, OH
Looking for a Seafood Boil in Greater Cleveland? You Should Check Out This RestaurantIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Group overseeing Cleveland police faces concern over social media posts
The FOX 8 I-Team has found new questions over postings on social media by some members of a new group to oversee Cleveland police.
Liz Cheney speaks in Cleveland, 1 week before election day
Congresswoman Liz Cheney is speaking in Cleveland on Tuesday.
Does Cleveland’s Jan. 6 insurgent deserve 15 months in prison for trying to overthrow the government? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A federal judge ruled that the 30 minutes that Christine Priola of Willoughby spent inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot will cost the former Cleveland schools occupational therapist 15 months in prison. We’re talking about Priola’s sentence on Today in Ohio. Listen...
akronjewishnews.com
Ratner, Pollock, Heller, Lehman among Shaker Schools Alumni Hall inductees
Four of the seven Shaker Schools Alumni Hall of Fame 2022 inductees – Bruce C. Ratner, class of 1963; Dale Pollock, class of 1968; J. David Heller, class of 1983; and Adam Lehman, class of 1985 – all count Park Synagogue as a childhood influence. The Oct. 15...
cleveland19.com
Trial continues for Cleveland men accused of killing 3 people in 2019
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A witness took the stand Tuesday in the trial against two Cleveland man accused of killing three people on the city’s West side in 2019. Cleveland police said Kielonte Harris, 28, and Deandre Harris, 33, shot and killed one man and two women in the 7800 block of Lorain Ave. around 5 a.m. on Nov. 2, 2019.
Cleveland Jewish News
Berger receives CWRU School of Medicine Lifetime Achievement Award
For his contributions to the Case Western Reserve School of Medicine for 40 years, Dr. Nathan A. Berger received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the annual dean’s reunion soiree Oct. 7. The event, which attracted about 250 people, was held at the Sheila and Eric Samson Pavilion at Cleveland...
cleveland19.com
Jury convicts man of killing former Cleveland mayor’s grandson
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Late Monday morning, a jury found Robert Shepard guilty of killing Frank Q Jackson, the grandson of the former Cleveland Mayor. Unlike other cases we’ve covered, Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Deena Calabrese didn’t read the verdict charge by charge. With tensions...
cleveland19.com
“This is a great honor”: City of Cleveland’s new fire chief
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city’s 17th fire chief was sworn in Tuesday morning. Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb administered the oath of office to Anthony Luke, who will assume the duties of chief immediately. “I am thrilled that Anthony Luke will continue to serve our community in this critical...
clevelandmagazine.com
Opportunities Abound for Northeast Ohio Nurses
Cleveland colleges and medical centers reveal a continued high demand for one of the most trusted professions in the world. Nursing is the most trusted profession in the world, according to Jason Pirtz, chief nursing officer for University Hospitals (UH) Cleveland Medical Center, citing 2021 studies to back up his claim. People look to nurses more than anyone else in the medical world or in any other profession to be honest, do their best to provide medical care and treat patients as individuals.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland group receives grant to help reduce infant mortality rate
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the organization First Year Cleveland (FYC), Black babies in Cuyahoga County are six times more likely to die before their first birthday, compared to white babies. “The research shows that the toxic stress that exist in our community especially for Black women is really...
cleveland19.com
Fairview Park man guilty of vandalism, ethnic intimidation
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - A 31-year-old Fairview Park man pleaded guilty Tuesday to vandalism, ethnic intimidation and criminal damaging after damaging two Fairview Park businesses. On June 12, Michael Freshwater spray painted a racist message on a vacant business in Fairview Centre. And, on July 1, Freshwater spray painted...
cleveland19.com
Trial begins for man accused of killing daughter of Cleveland reverend
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jury selection began Monday for the 29-year-old man man accused of beating a reverend’s daughter to death in Slavic Village in 2018. Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Deborah Turner is presiding over the trial of Jamal Kukla, 29. In June 2020, Kukla was...
cleveland19.com
US Marshals search for Cleveland murder suspect; reward available
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals Service said a reward is available for information leading to the capture of a wanted murder suspect. Trevonne Clemons, 28, is accused in an aggravated murder in the city of Cleveland, according to investigators. Clemons, known to live in Cleveland, is described by...
Gilmour Academy named one of ‘America’s Healthiest Schools’
GATES MILLS, Ohio -- It appears as if Gilmour Academy is a healthy place to be. The Catholic school is one of only 406 nationwide to be named among “America’s Healthiest Schools” by the children’s health organization Alliance for a Healthier Generation. The group presents the awards to celebrate schools’ dedication to supporting the health and well-being of their students, staff and families.
Man shot, killed in Public Square
Cleveland Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Public Square late Sunday night.
City Council Members Denied 9-Year-Old Saniyah a Secondary Street Named Sign but Vote Yes to a WARD 5 Teen Street Sign
Saniyah NicholsonCourtesy of The Daniels Family (Photo) Cleveland, OH. - Controversy with honorary secondary street signage is a problem for some City of Cleveland residents, business owners, and stakeholders. The practice of granting an individual a street-named signage is celebratory to honor and recognize their contributions to the City, while other times, it is to show reverence to the individual's family due to a mishap at no fault of their own.
cleveland19.com
3 shot outside Akron restaurant
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A shooting that injured three people Saturday morning is under investigation by Akron police. According to police, they responded to Judd’s Bar B Que in the 2300 block of Roming Road around 4:50 a.m., where gunfire was reportedly exchanged. Upon arrival, police said they found...
cleveland19.com
Narcan vending machines coming to Cuyahoga County
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Narcan vending machines are coming to Cuyahoga County, complete with fentanyl testing strips, safe sex kits, wound kits, and information on drug addiction treatment. The vending machines are free and will be located in five locations:. Centers for Families and Children’s Uptown Office on Euclid...
UH decision to end Bedford hospital services will disproportionately harm Black women
Historically, Black babies born in Cuyahoga County are four times more likely to die before their first birthday than white infants. This alarming rate of Black infant mortality was before University Hospitals made the unsettling decision to end in-patient and emergency services at its Bedford facility, leaving thousands of Black residents in a health care desert. Residents must travel further for health care, worsening health disparities and social determinants of health.
Hudson neurologist, pharmacy rep plead guilty in prescription drug kickback scheme
AKRON, Ohio — A Hudson doctor and a pharmaceutical company employee pleaded guilty Monday to carrying out a kickback scheme in which the doctor prescribed medication to patients who didn’t need it in exchange for cash and lavish dinners. Neurologist Deepak Raheja and former Avanir Pharmaceuticals employee Frank...
