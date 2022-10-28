ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

cleveland19.com

Trial continues for Cleveland men accused of killing 3 people in 2019

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A witness took the stand Tuesday in the trial against two Cleveland man accused of killing three people on the city’s West side in 2019. Cleveland police said Kielonte Harris, 28, and Deandre Harris, 33, shot and killed one man and two women in the 7800 block of Lorain Ave. around 5 a.m. on Nov. 2, 2019.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Berger receives CWRU School of Medicine Lifetime Achievement Award

For his contributions to the Case Western Reserve School of Medicine for 40 years, Dr. Nathan A. Berger received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the annual dean’s reunion soiree Oct. 7. The event, which attracted about 250 people, was held at the Sheila and Eric Samson Pavilion at Cleveland...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Jury convicts man of killing former Cleveland mayor’s grandson

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Late Monday morning, a jury found Robert Shepard guilty of killing Frank Q Jackson, the grandson of the former Cleveland Mayor. Unlike other cases we’ve covered, Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Deena Calabrese didn’t read the verdict charge by charge. With tensions...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

“This is a great honor”: City of Cleveland’s new fire chief

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city’s 17th fire chief was sworn in Tuesday morning. Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb administered the oath of office to Anthony Luke, who will assume the duties of chief immediately. “I am thrilled that Anthony Luke will continue to serve our community in this critical...
CLEVELAND, OH
clevelandmagazine.com

Opportunities Abound for Northeast Ohio Nurses

Cleveland colleges and medical centers reveal a continued high demand for one of the most trusted professions in the world. Nursing is the most trusted profession in the world, according to Jason Pirtz, chief nursing officer for University Hospitals (UH) Cleveland Medical Center, citing 2021 studies to back up his claim. People look to nurses more than anyone else in the medical world or in any other profession to be honest, do their best to provide medical care and treat patients as individuals.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland group receives grant to help reduce infant mortality rate

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the organization First Year Cleveland (FYC), Black babies in Cuyahoga County are six times more likely to die before their first birthday, compared to white babies. “The research shows that the toxic stress that exist in our community especially for Black women is really...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Fairview Park man guilty of vandalism, ethnic intimidation

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - A 31-year-old Fairview Park man pleaded guilty Tuesday to vandalism, ethnic intimidation and criminal damaging after damaging two Fairview Park businesses. On June 12, Michael Freshwater spray painted a racist message on a vacant business in Fairview Centre. And, on July 1, Freshwater spray painted...
FAIRVIEW PARK, OH
cleveland19.com

US Marshals search for Cleveland murder suspect; reward available

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals Service said a reward is available for information leading to the capture of a wanted murder suspect. Trevonne Clemons, 28, is accused in an aggravated murder in the city of Cleveland, according to investigators. Clemons, known to live in Cleveland, is described by...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Gilmour Academy named one of ‘America’s Healthiest Schools’

GATES MILLS, Ohio -- It appears as if Gilmour Academy is a healthy place to be. The Catholic school is one of only 406 nationwide to be named among “America’s Healthiest Schools” by the children’s health organization Alliance for a Healthier Generation. The group presents the awards to celebrate schools’ dedication to supporting the health and well-being of their students, staff and families.
GATES MILLS, OH
Brown on Cleveland

City Council Members Denied 9-Year-Old Saniyah a Secondary Street Named Sign but Vote Yes to a WARD 5 Teen Street Sign

Saniyah NicholsonCourtesy of The Daniels Family (Photo) Cleveland, OH. - Controversy with honorary secondary street signage is a problem for some City of Cleveland residents, business owners, and stakeholders. The practice of granting an individual a street-named signage is celebratory to honor and recognize their contributions to the City, while other times, it is to show reverence to the individual's family due to a mishap at no fault of their own.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

3 shot outside Akron restaurant

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A shooting that injured three people Saturday morning is under investigation by Akron police. According to police, they responded to Judd’s Bar B Que in the 2300 block of Roming Road around 4:50 a.m., where gunfire was reportedly exchanged. Upon arrival, police said they found...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Narcan vending machines coming to Cuyahoga County

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Narcan vending machines are coming to Cuyahoga County, complete with fentanyl testing strips, safe sex kits, wound kits, and information on drug addiction treatment. The vending machines are free and will be located in five locations:. Centers for Families and Children’s Uptown Office on Euclid...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

UH decision to end Bedford hospital services will disproportionately harm Black women

Historically, Black babies born in Cuyahoga County are four times more likely to die before their first birthday than white infants. This alarming rate of Black infant mortality was before University Hospitals made the unsettling decision to end in-patient and emergency services at its Bedford facility, leaving thousands of Black residents in a health care desert. Residents must travel further for health care, worsening health disparities and social determinants of health.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH

