CBS Sports
Bruins' David Krejci: Lands on injured reserve
Krejci (upper body) has been designated for injured reserve, per the NHL media site Monday. Krejci has already been ruled out versus the Penguins on Tuesday and is also a long shot to face the Rangers on Thursday. Still, the veteran center is traveling with the team and should jump right back into the lineup once cleared to play. Prior to his absence, the Czech had put together a strong start to the year with eight points in eight games, including four power-play points.
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Three assists against Caps
Pietrangelo collected three assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Capitals. The veteran blueliner is still looking for his first goal of the season after lighting the lamp 13 times last year, but Pietrangelo has been plenty productive regardless. He's up to nine assists through 11 games, including four with the man advantage, as he looks to reach the 50-point plateau for the first time since he joined Vegas as a free agent ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.
Rangers edge Flyers 1-0 on Kreider's OT goal
Chris Kreider scored on a breakaway at 4:07 of overtime and Igor Shesterkin made 19 saves as the New York Rangers won their third straight game, beating the Philadelphia Flyers 1-0 on Tuesday night.
Bruce Boudreau adapts on way to 600 wins as an NHL coach
Bruce Boudreau became the second-fastest coach in NHL history to 600 wins
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Kramer Robertson: Loses spot on 40-man roster
The Cardinals outrighted Robertson to Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. The 28-year-old was sent to Memphis after he was claimed off waivers by St. Louis in early August, but he won't retain his spot on the 40-man roster through the offseason. Robertson played in only two big-league games during 2022 and had a .239/.393/.363 slash line with 11 home runs, 47 RBI and 30 stolen bases in 116 contests at Triple-A.
CBS Sports
Bruins' David Krejci: Still sidelined against Pens
Krejci (upper body) won't be in the lineup versus Pittsburgh on Tuesday but will travel with the team, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports. Krejci's presence on the trip could clear the way for him to suit up at some point during the next three games, though nothing has been officially confirmed. Prior to his absence, the veteran center was stuck in a four-game goal drought during which he recorded six shots and three assists. In his stead, Pavel Zacha will shift to a second-line center role.
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Fares well in return
Gordon supplied 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks across 30 minutes in Monday's 95-93 loss to the Clippers. After resting during Sunday's loss to the Suns, Gordon returned to the starting five for the second half of the back-to-back set. The veteran wing produced well across the board once again and has put himself in consideration for a roster spot in most 12-team leagues at this point, though he'll likely continue to sit out one half of back-to-back sets moving forward. Through his six outings this season, Gordon is averaging 14.5 points, 3.3 assists, 2.3 rebounds, 2.0 three-pointers and 1.0 steals in 31.5 minutes per game while shooting 47.7 percent from the field and 81.3 percent from the charity stripe.
Suns win 5th straight behind Johnson, beat Wolves 116-107
Cam Johnson scored 29 points, making seven 3-pointers, and the Phoenix Suns beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 116-107 for their fifth straight victory
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Chase Edmonds: Unimpressive with four carries
Edmonds carried the ball four times for 14 yard during Sunday's 31-27 win over Detroit. Edmonds has now logged less than 4.0 yards per carry in seven of eight appearances this season, while Raheem Mostert (80 all-purpose yards versus the Lions) has emerged as the clear No. 1 option in Miami's backfield. Until such time as Edmonds shows some of the efficiency and versatility he flashed during his tenure with the Cardinals, his only fantasy value is as a backup option in case Mostert were to miss time.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Scores team-high 22 points
McCollum posted 22 points (9-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Sunday's 112-91 victory over the Clippers. Even though Zion Williamson grabbed all the headlines due to his near triple-double during his return to action, McCollum was the one who led the team in scoring while draining a season-high four treys. The All-Star guard bounced back from a poor shooting display against the Suns, and he's now scored at least 20 points in four of his first six contests.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Noah Syndergaard: Monday start postponed
Syndergaard won't make his scheduled start in Monday's Game 3 of the World Series against Houston, as the game has been postponed due to rain. Game 3 will now be played Tuesday, and the team has already confirmed that Ranger Suarez will be the one toeing the rubber. Syndergaard is now scheduled to start Game 5, per Matt Gelb of The Athletic, which is set to take place Thursday.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Jevon Holland: Makes double-digit stops
Holland notched 12 tackles (10 solo) and one pass breakup during Sunday's 31-27 win over the Lions. Holland logged his second game of the season with double-digit stops, bringing his tackle total to 46 (37 solo) through eight contests. The every-down safety has some fantasy appeal in IDP formats heading to a Week 9 matchup against a mistake-prone Bears offense.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Recalled from G League
Middleton (wrist) has returned to the Bucks after being sent to the Wisconsin Herd for practice Tuesday, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports. Middleton is still expected to be out another couple of weeks due to offseason wrist surgery. However, his ability to practice is a good sign Middleton's recovery is progressing well.
CBS Sports
Bills' Zack Moss: Back in the mix Sunday
Moss is active for Sunday night's game against the Packers. Moss was inactive for the Bills' Week 6 win over Kansas City, but he'll be in uniform versus Green Bay, along with fellow running backs Devin Singletary, James Cook and Taiwan Jones. In that context, Moss isn't a high-percentage fantasy lineup option given that he's logged limited touches in the last two contests he's suited up for.
Nets fall to LaVine, Bulls in 1st game after coaching change
Zach LaVine scored 20 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter, leading the Chicago Bulls to a 108-99 victory over Brooklyn on Tuesday night in the Nets' first game after a coaching change.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Albert Pujols: Makes retirement official
Pujols signed his retirement paperwork Monday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports. Pujols managed to turn back the clock during the second half of the 2022 campaign, but it wasn't enough to persuade the slugger to stick around for one more season. He'll hang it up after slashing .296/.374/.544 to go with 703 homers, 2218 RBI and 117 stolen bases over an immaculate 22-year career.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Justin Jefferson: Solid numbers in Week 8 win
Jefferson brought in six of eight targets for 98 yards in the Vikings' 34-26 win over the Cardinals on Sunday. Jefferson co-led the Vikings in receptions and paced the team in both yardage and targets, but he had an almost quiet performance by his lofty standards against a Cardinals defense that's proven adept at slowing down top receivers all season. The third-year star saw his three-game streak of 100-yard performances snapped in the process, albeit barely, but he'll have a solid opportunity to get back over the century mark against a Commanders defense that's given up plenty of chunk plays through the air this season.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Kodi Whitley: Removed from 40-man
Whitley was outrighted to Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. After posting a 2.40 ERA and 1.00 WHIP through the first two years of his major-league career, Whitley's numbers shot up to a 5.68 ERA and a 1.58 WHIP in 2022 over 12.2 innings. Now, it looks like he will have to re-prove himself in Triple-A before the Cardinals feel comfortable giving him another shot in the big leagues.
