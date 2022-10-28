ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dancer says fear of Weinstein muted her sex assault response

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PIqkW_0iqd7UVM00

An attorney for Harvey Weinstein on Friday repeatedly challenged a woman over why she didn't raise more objections or leave the hotel room in Puerto Rico where she said he sexually assaulted her during a 2003 film shoot.

Attorney Mark Werksman asked the woman, known during Weinstein's Los Angeles rape and sexual assault trial only as Ashley M., whether she ever had a second thought where she said to herself, “I'm just going to walk right back out that door?”

“I was worried," she said. “I knew he was big and I didn’t know what to do,” she said.”

The woman was a 22-year-old dancer on the Puerto Rico set of the film “Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights,” which was produced by Weinstein's company, Miramax.

In her first day of testimony Thursday, Ashley M. said that she went with Weinstein to the hotel because she had been assured she was headed to a meeting to discuss future opportunities, but she said once they were alone, Weinstein pushed her on to a bed, straddled her, and masturbated.

Werksman asked her whether she really didn't expect anything sexual after Weinstein, according to her earlier testimony, brought up getting a “naked massage” from her during their first conversation at the set.

She repeated that she had been reassured by the woman who was Weinstein's assistant at the time that she would remain with them, and that he only wanted to discuss future projects.

“I just basically did what I thought the people that were running the meeting wanted me to do. I really had no interest in being an actress. I had spent my life dancing," she said. "I was engaged to be married. I wanted to finally start my life, maybe finally wanted to start a family at that time.”

Weinstein's assistant did not follow them into the room, but withdrew and closed the door, she said.

She had said she wasn't sure they were headed to a private room, that they might be going to an office or some other space at the hotel.

Werksman asked whether she thought to herself, “I’m now entering a hotel, this isn’t about work. Did that dawn on you at any moment?”

She said she was being deferential because Weinstein was “in charge,” a feeling she got strongly from others on the set.

Werksman asked her repeatedly why she didn’t protest more.

“Did you verbalize or express the panic you were feeling out loud?” Werksman asked.

She answered yes.

She said earlier in her testimony that she knows she told him to stop, but that she kept most of her objections silent out of fear.

“I was too scared,” she said.

She said Weinstein told her “It’s OK, it’s not like we’re having sex.”

Werksman asked her if she responded to that.

“I just was trying to leave,” she said. “I was just hoping that nothing worse was going to happen.”

Werksman asked how she had been dressed. She said she couldn't remember, but doesn't think she was in the orange dress that was her wardrobe for the shoot.

Ashley M. is not one of the five women Weinstein is charged with sexually assaulting. She is one of four others who have been allowed to testify at the trial about his propensity for such crimes.

Weinstein has pleaded not guilty, and denied engaging in any non-consensual sex.

The 70-year-old former movie mogul is already serving a 23-year sentence for a New York conviction that is under appeal.

The Associated Press does not typically name people who say they have been sexually abused unless they have come forward publicly.

Ashley M. told her story to the New York Times in October of 2017, when the newspaper’s accounts of women who say Weinstein sexually assaulted them put the movie executive at the center of the #MeToo movement.

Her trial testimony was the first time she has told her story in a courtroom.

———

Follow AP Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton on Twitter: twitter.com/andyjamesdalton

———

For more on the Harvey Weinstein trial, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/harvey-weinstein

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

Mel Gibson will be allowed to testify at Harvey Weinstein trial, judge says

Mel Gibson can testify about what he learned from one of Harvey Weinstein’s accusers, a judge ruled Friday in the rape and sexual assault trial of the former movie mogul. The 66-year-old actor and director was one of many witnesses, and by far the best known, whose identities were revealed in Los Angeles Superior Court. The judge and attorneys had taken a break from jury selection for motions on what evidence will be allowed at the trial, and who can testify. The witness list for the trial is sealed.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KULR8

FBI spent 40 years watching Aretha Franklin

The FBI had a 270-page file on the late Aretha Franklin after spying on her for 40 years. The Queen of Soul - who died of cancer in August 2018, aged 76 - was reportedly the target of surveillance, subjected to false phone calls and had her inner-circle infiltrated by spies, according to documents obtained by Rolling Stone from the organisation.
Cinemablend

Britney Spears' Mom Claims In New Court Filing That 'Beginning Of The End' Of Britney's Conservatorship Was Due To Her Intervention

Even if you’re not a dedicated fan of pop star Britney Spears, you’re still probably aware of how the singer has spent over a year now making some very serious allegations against her family with regards to the conservatorship she lived under for 13 years. Some of those reports of abuse have been levied at her mother, but now Lynne Spears has filed new court papers claiming that the "beginning of the end of" both the poor treatment of her daughter and the conservatorship as a whole was because of her intervention.
Deadline

‘SuperFly’ Actor & Rapper Kaalan Walker Sentenced To 50 Years To Life In Prison After Raping Multiple Women

Kaalan Walker, who has a film credit in the film SuperFly, was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison following the raping of multiple women. The 27-year-old rapper was convicted on charges brought by three teenage girls and four women. According to a report from the Los Angeles Times, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office said Walker had “three counts of forcible rape, two counts of statutory rape and two counts of rape by intoxication.” Walker had been arrested on these charges back in 2018 and had been released on bail. The actor that also has a television credit in...
TheDailyBeast

‘Superfly’ Actor Gets 50 Years to Life for Luring Models Then Raping Them

Los Angeles rapper and Superfly extra Kaalan Walker has been sentenced to 50 years to life in prison for several counts of rape. Police said the 27-year-old would reach out to models offering to help them, luring them to locations he said were for music video shoots or places to meet other celebrities. Once he was alone with the women, he would sexually assault them. Walker was arrested in 2018 and later convicted of three counts of forcible rape, two counts of statutory rape and two counts of rape by intoxication, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office. His defense lawyer, Andrew Flier, claimed, “Each one of these women voluntarily made their own decisions,” according to NBC Los Angeles. “He didn’t force them. ... It’s payback to Mr. Walker and we’re not going to let that happen.” However, Deputy District Attorney Cynthia Wallace said Walker was “truly a predator.”Read it at People
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Anne Heche’s Son, 20, Wins Guardianship Of Brother As He Fights James Tupper To Be Admin Of Her Estate

UPDATE 10/12/22: A California judge ruled in Anne Heche‘s son Homer Laffoon‘s favor and declared that Homer will be his half-brother Atlas Tupper‘s guardian instead of Anne’s ex James Tupper. The ruling was made October 11, after Homer filed to be named legal guardian of Atlas (who is James’ son). Homer’s lawyer told HollywoodLife in a statement, “We are pleased—but not surprised—with the court’s ruling this morning denying James’ petition to appoint himself guardian ad litem for Atlas. We look forward to the court resolving Homer’s petition at the next hearing and, in the meantime, Homer will continue to diligently administer the Estate pursuant to his authority as Special Administrator.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
CNN

Five years ago, a circus singer called to say James Brown was murdered

CNN senior writer Thomas Lake probes secrets about the Godfather of Soul in "The James Brown Mystery," an investigative podcast from CNN that premieres today. Its eight episodes tell a story about surveillance, suspicious deaths and the fear Brown lived with until the day he died.
HipHopDX.com

Gunna Denied Bond For Third Time As Judge Threatens Arrests Over Courtroom Outburst

Gunna has once again been ordered to remain in custody while awaiting trial, as an Atlanta judged denied his legal team’s third request for bond. Since the Atlanta native’s arrest in May alongside Young Thug and several other members of the YSL camp, Fulton County prosecutors have maintained that releasing Gunna would put witnesses in the RICO case in danger. On Thursday (September 13), Judge Ural Glanville sided with the prosecution once again.
ATLANTA, GA
Complex

New Report Details Kanye West’s Alleged ‘Obsession’ With Hitler, Wanted to Name Album After Him

Sources who have worked with the artist formerly known as Kanye West have claimed he’s long-held a fascination with Hitler. CNN reports that several people who have been close to Ye said he once wanted to name an album after the Nazi leader. “He would praise Hitler by saying how incredible it was that he was able to accumulate so much power and would talk about all the great things he and the Nazi Party achieved for the German people,” said one business executive, who chose to remain anonymous. Those in his close circle were apparently “fully aware” of his alleged interest in Hitler, and four sources said his 2018 album Ye was at one point almost named Hitler.
CBS News

Brittney Griner's wife details call from Russian prison

Brittney Griner's appeal of her nine-year prison sentence in Russia has been scheduled for October 25. "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King sits down exclusively with her wife, Cherelle Griner, for her first interview since Brittney Griner's sentencing. Cherelle shares what happened on a phone call with Brittney from Russia that left her crying in bed for days.
ABC News

ABC News

892K+
Followers
188K+
Post
507M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy