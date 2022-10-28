ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Government Is Emailing 8 Million Student Loan Borrowers Who Automatically Qualify for Forgiveness

Check your email. The Department of Education is beginning to notify millions of federal student loan borrowers who qualify for automatic loan forgiveness. The department started emailing certain borrowers Tuesday to let them know that they won’t need to apply to have up to $20,000 of federal debt forgiven. In total, some 8 million borrowers will automatically qualify for President Biden’s forgiveness plan without needing to fill out the student loan forgiveness application.
Who Gets Automatic Student Loan Debt Relief? These Folks Don't Need to Apply

President Joe Biden's plan to discharge up to $20,000 in federal student loan debt for eligible borrowers still hangs in legal limbo, but the applications for onetime student loan debt relief keep coming. In a speech last Friday, Biden said that "just close to 22 million people" have filed for relief using the Department of Education's online application.
Student loan forgiveness application website is now live

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden on Monday officially kicked off the application process for his student debt cancellation program and announced that 8 million borrowers had already applied for loan relief during the federal government's soft launch period over the weekend. He encouraged the tens of millions eligible for potential...
Student Loan Forgiveness Gets a New Date: Today's Update and What to Know

The Department of Education is now looking at Oct. 23 as the soonest it can start canceling student loan debt. The possible new date appears in a court document for a lawsuit by six Republican-led states to stop the student loan relief program. The Education Department also offered a preview this week of the application form for students will use to file for debt relief.
You should still apply for student loan forgiveness even while it's on hold

Late last week, a federal appeals court officially halted President Biden's student debt forgiveness. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit issued an administrative stay on debt discharges while it reviews a lawsuit filed by six Republican-leaning states. The plaintiffs argue the debt forgiveness would lead to a loss in tax revenue, causing economic harm to their states.
Federal student loan forgiveness: Key dates borrowers need to know

Applications are live and many borrowers are hopeful: President Joe Biden’s one-time federal student loan debt cancelation is finally taking shape. As with any policy of this scale, there are several hurdles to the forgiveness actually being applied to borrower accounts—not least of which are multiple lawsuits brought by conservative and libertarian groups still making their way through the federal court system.
Will Student Loan Debt Relief Ever Happen? Forgiveness in Legal Limbo

As soon as President Joe Biden announced his plan to discharge $10,000 to $20,000 in student loan debt for borrowers earning less than $125,000 a year, the legal efforts to stop it began. The first lawsuit against the onetime federal student loan debt relief program was filed in late September, and there have been five more since.
‘Game Changer’: Biden’s Student Loan Debt Relief Portal Now Live – Jon Queally

President Joe Biden on Monday afternoon unveiled the fully operational online portal for his student loan debt forgiven program that will cancel up to $20,000 in federal loans for some borrowers. “This is a game changer for millions of Americans,” said Biden in remarks from the White House, “and it...
