ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Yes, you can now adopt a Salt Lake City storm drain

By Ben Winslow
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29i8A1_0iqd7NZV00

Ned Martin keeps the storm drain in front of his home clean and free of debris.

"I care about the quality of the water going into the storm drains. This is Spring Canyon right here, there’s always water crossing the street. There’s always water flowing through," he said.

He's participating in a program Salt Lake City has started offering, having residents adopt storm drains in an effort to help keep the water cleaner. Matthew Hendrix, Salt Lake City Public Utilities' stormwater coordinator, said it helps on a number of fronts.

"One is to minimize localized flooding because as those drains... they do clog," he said. "The environmental benefits are that the concern that water ends up downstream somewhere. In this case, in Salt Lake City, it goes into the Jordan River."

For Martin, there's a bigger benefit than helping the environment.

"The big benefit is you get to name the storm drain. This is Stormy McSherwood," he said.

Salt Lake City Public Utilities has a map of dozens of adopted storm drains with some unusual names (they will allow them within reason — no crude or profane names). There's "Gratey McGrateFace," "Drainy McDrainFace," "The Toxic Sludge Collector," "The Watershed Warrior," "Anita Stormi-Flo" and even "Stormy Drainels."

"The Guzzler is a good one," Hendrix said.

Beyond the environmental effort, there is an educational component to it, too. The water going down drains in Salt Lake City is not treated, but goes into the Jordan River and ultimately, the Great Salt Lake.

"People can put a label on their drain that says this drain to a river so people are aware of it. Because that’s a big key in stormwater. We need people to be aware that water goes directly to a river or a water body," Hendrix said.

If you are interested in adopting a storm drain, you can get more information by clicking here.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
buildingsaltlake.com

Take a walk through the apartment offering Utah’s highest rent

Contractors are still finishing the upper floors of the Salt Lake City apartment building that appears to have the highest rent in Utah. But the building sitting at 111 S. 300 W., kitty-corner to Vivint Arena, is wrapped up enough to lease several lower floors, with more units on the way in the coming months.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

7 of Utah's all-time weirdest weather events

This story is sponsored by Siegfried & Jensen. No one ever thought a tornado would wreak havoc on Salt Lake City. Summer campers never predicted they'd be shivering from snowfall. And you'd never guess that one little Utah town was the site of the costliest landslide in U.S. history. But...
UTAH STATE
osoblanco.org

Why Utah’s Nutty Putty Cave Is Sealed? Details of the Nutty Putty cave death footage explained

Nutty Putty Cave was noted for its tiny passages. Dale Green, who discovered them in 1960, gave them their current name because of the clay found there. The hydrothermal cave may be located 55 miles from Salt Lake City to the southwest of Utah Lake. John Edward Jones, age 26, was a married student of medicine. On top of that, he wasn’t a beginner in cave exploring; he’d done enough of it previously. He, his brother, and his father used to go on cave expeditions when they were kids. His father started the Utah Cave Rescue organisation and volunteered to be a trapped victim for the cause.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

'Ghost driver' crashes into West Jordan yard

WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A West Jordan man woke up to an unexpected Halloween scare. He said someone had crashed into his front yard, knocking over a light pole, a road sign and part of a wall. Jerry Cordova Ong woke up to a mess around 1:30 a.m....
WEST JORDAN, UT
ksl.com

What will happen to the popular State Street taco cart during Sears building redevelopment?

SALT LAKE CITY — Tacos Don Rafa has been a steady fixture on the corner of State Street and 800 South for a quarter of a century. The downtown staple outlasted its former neighbor, Sears, as well as some competing taco carts. It survived the 2008 recession, a pandemic and even an attempt from a neighboring restaurant chain to remove it — but will it make it through redevelopment of the former Sears building? Owner Jesus Rosas Alcanta says there's no doubt.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

32K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy