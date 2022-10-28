Lafayette football looks forward to the final four, starting with Saturday’s game vs. Georgetown

As former New York Jets coach Herman Edwards once famously said in a press conference “You play to win the game.”

Lafayette didn’t win its Patriot League game against Holy Cross last Saturday.

But as losses go, the Leopards’ 24-21 defeat to the No. 6/9 ranked Crusaders was one that may have raised eyebrows through the FCS football landscape.

Lafayette led for more than nine minutes of the fourth quarter before a bad snap on a punt led to the 31-yard touchdown drive that allowed the Crusaders to escape Easton with a 24-21 win.

The Leopards outgained Holy Cross 329-181, had 17 first downs to the Crusaders’ seven, and ran 76 plays to the visitors’ 55.

Lafayette’s defense was especially stellar on third and fourth downs, allowing just three successful attempts on 19 tries. The Leopards had better numbers everywhere except on the scoreboard.

“We’re building a good program here, a program that’s on the rise,” said first-year Leopards coach John Troxell. “The best football for this program is ahead. You look at the young kids out there playing for us and they’re going against teams with a lot of four-year and fifth-year seniors. I think the kids know that we’re close and I just want to get them into the fourth quarter of games with a chance to win and then we gotta get them over the hump.”

Lafayette is 2-5 overall, 1-1 in the league with four games left on the schedule. A four-game winning streak would give the program its first winning season since going 8-3 in 2009.

Should the Leopards be able to complete a run through the final four, a winning season would add to the euphoria of beating rival Lehigh on Nov. 19 in the 158th edition of college football’s most-played rivalry.

But Lafayette is not thinking back to the special teams miscues that cost it against Holy Cross or looking ahead to Lehigh or anyone else besides Georgetown, Saturday’s opponent at 12:30 p.m. at Fisher Stadium.

“The only thing we can do is take it one game at a time,” said sophomore quarterback Ah-Shaun Davis, who threw for a career-high three touchdowns against Holy Cross in his first start of the season. “You can’t win four games in one week. We have to focus on the week ahead of us and focus on the opponent and keep working hard. We just need to come out as a team and play together.”

Davis is one of three sophomores expected to start against Georgetown on offense along with four freshmen and three juniors. The only senior starter is wide receiver Julius Young.

A battered offensive line has two freshmen starting on the right side and a sophomore starting at left tackle.

Add that youth and inexperience to a schedule that has seen Lafayette lose to four FCS teams with a combined record of 24-2 and one can understand the pride Troxell has for a team that has weathered a challenging first two months of the season.

“We haven’t backed down from anybody,” Troxell said. “The hardest part of the schedule is behind us, but we’ve still got to play a really good Fordham team and the other three teams we’re playing [Georgetown, Colgate, and Lehigh] are not slouches either and hardly easy games. So, we’ve just got to keep working at it. I look at all of our guys as freshmen because they’ve had to learn a new offense and new defense. We’re starting to correct some of the mistakes we made early in the season and they’re getting older and more poised. They work extremely hard and they listen, and they care. There’s no quit in these guys.”

Troxell was pleased with Davis, who started eight games in 2021 and became the team’s third starting QB this year against Holy Cross.

“We were glad to get him back,” Troxell said. “He had a bad shoulder and for a time couldn’t get his arm up above his shoulder. He’s just the kind of player that guys respond to when he’s out there on the field. They look to him as a leader. He did some good things a year ago and I’m looking forward to what he does down the stretch. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Davis, a Willingboro, New Jersey, product, said it didn’t take long to get comfortable coming back from his injury.

“It really just took the first hit,” Davis said. “After that, I realized I was back, and you know, it was fun. Every drive you go out there competing against a good team and you’re holding your own and you’re trying to stay mistake-free.”

Davis said he’s a better-prepared quarterback than the one who threw for 1,414 yards last season, but just four TDs compared to five interceptions.

“I’ve learned to take what the defense gives me and not force anything,” he said. “Sometimes on an RPO read you can get a great read. You can throw it, you can run it, and sometimes it’s best to hand the ball off, especially with the great defense we have on our side.”

Georgetown (0-6, 1-3) at Lafayette (2-5, 1-1)

When/where: 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Fisher Stadium, Easton

TV/streaming: Lafayette Sports Network/ESPN+

The storylines: Lafayette is coming off a near-miss of what would have been a major upset of Holy Cross. A win over Georgetown would keep the Leopards in the league championship race and keep them on track for a run at their first winning season since 2009. The Hoyas have lost five straight since beating Marist 43-12 in their first game.

Players to watch: Georgetown is averaging more than 350 yards per game on offense thanks to senior quarterback Pierce Holley, who has thrown for 11 touchdowns and 1,885 yards in seven games. Graduate student Joshua Thomas has 60 catches for 716 yards and five TDs. Lafayette is coming off its best rushing effort of the season, getting 133 yards on 19 carries from Jaden Sutton. Marco Olivas has a team-high 68 tackles, including a sack and four stops for loss. Malik Hamm has six sacks this season and a school-record 29½ in his career.

What to expect: A defensive-oriented game seems to be in store with Lafayette averaging 10.5 ppg and the Hoyas 23.4 Neither side rushes for more than 84 yards per game. Lafayette pulled out a 24-23 win at Georgetown last year, and this one could be another close one, especially if the Leopards don’t correct their special teams’ issues.

Keith Groller’s prediction: Lafayette 27-17

We rely on the support of our subscribers to fund our journalism. If you’re not already signed up, we hope you will consider subscribing . Already a print subscriber? If you haven’t already, please activate your digital access .