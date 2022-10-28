Read full article on original website
Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen’s mansion sits unfinished as marriage falls apart
It’s not just Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s marriage that’s on pause; construction on the troubled couple’s South Florida mansion has been halted amid their looming divorce. “There is no telling what they will do with what was supposed to be their forever marriage home,” an insider told The Post Thursday, noting that last week’s Hurricane Ian also contributed to the building break. The Post obtained never-before-seen floor plans of the pair’s Miami Beach estate, and it’s clear they spared no detail. In addition to the $17 million the NFL star and the former Victoria’s Secret Angel paid for the land, The Post reports...
Gisele Bündchen Dated Another GOAT Athlete Right Before Tom Brady and Now Some Fans Are Hoping They Get Back Together
Amid the news the Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have filed for divorce, fans of another athlete the model previously dated having been lighting hope candles.
Tom Brady Just Addressed His Plans for the Future Amid Gisele Bündchen Divorce Rumors
It looks like Tom Brady won't be making a major life change to win back Gisele Bündchen. Earlier this month, it was reported that Bündchen hired a divorce lawyer after months of living apart from the quarterback. At the time, a source told People that Brady was "trying to figure out what to do."
Here’s Why Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady Are Getting Divorced, According to Gisele
After months of speculation, Gisele Bündchen announced her divorce from Tom Brady on October 28. In an Instagram Stories statement, the supermodel explained that the couple had “grown apart” after 13 years of marriage. The exes wed in 2009 and share two children: 12-year-old Benjamin and nine-year-old Vivian. He also shares a 15-year-old son named Jack with his ex Bridget Moynahan.
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen OFFICIALLY Divorced, Judge Signs Off Hours After Model Files To End Marriage
Well, that was fast! Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are officially divorced. Hours after the model filed to end their 13-year marriage, the judge signed off — meaning they are now ex-husband and ex-wife, RadarOnline.com can report. The divorced duo is now legally single.As this outlet reported, Gisele filed for divorce in Florida on Friday morning, marking one of the quickest divorces in Hollywood history — unlike Brangelina or Kimye, who should take note. The 42-year-old supermodel's move came after a month of rumors that an official split was on the horizon. Gisele and Brady hashed out details like...
Gisele Bündchen Reportedly Makes Tom Brady Choose Between Football And Her
Gisele Bündchen gave her husband, Tom Brady, an ultimatum to leave football or lose her if he didn't do so. The talks about the NFL star's retirement have been going on for a while, but the football icon himself seems to have no plans to retire.
Women's Health
What Is Gisele Bündchen's Net Worth In 2022? Here’s How The Supermodel Made Her Millions
Gisele Bündchen has been a household name for years, and that's a status she worked really hard to achieve. Not only did she curate a super successful modeling career for over a decade, but she continued to build her empire with a lot of heart, hard work, hustle, and, of course, super lucrative endorsement deals. And, together with her (soon-to-be ex) husband and football star Tom Brady, the two have built up an empire of wealth together.
Tom Brady Calls Divorce from Gisele Bündchen 'Painful and Difficult'
Brady and Bündchen will file for divorce in Florida on Friday morning, PEOPLE has confirmed Tom Brady is speaking out about his and wife Gisele Bündchen's decision to file for divorce. PEOPLE confirmed that the couple, who had been married for 13 years, were filing for divorce Friday morning in Florida. Brady, 45, posted a statement to his Instagram story shortly after. "In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage," Brady wrote. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for...
Gisele Bündchen Explains Decision for Tom Brady Divorce: 'We Have Grown Apart'
Bündchen and Brady said that they made the decision to divorce "amicably," and will "continue to co-parent" their children Gisele Bündchen is explaining the reasoning behind her and Tom Brady's divorce. The couple, who have been married for 13 years, were filing for divorce on Friday morning, sources confirmed to PEOPLE. Bündchen, 42, later shared an Instagram Story addressing the split. "With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce. My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all...
Tom Brady Could Lose A Whopping $200 Million Divorcing Gisele
Yikes, that’s a big wad of cash right there. It’s no secret at this point that Tom Brady is in hot water with his wife, Gisele Bundchen, as she’s upset about his decision to unretire and stick it out as the quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for one more year, after promising he’d be done after last year.
Ric Flair Supports Tom Brady, Shares Throwback Pic With the QB Amid Divorce From Gisele Bündchen
As rumors continue to circulate about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s divorce, professional wrestler Ric Flair, offers support to the long-time NFL quarterback. On Saturday (October 29th), Ric Flair took to his Twitter account to praise Tom Brady amid the criticism and chaos of his divorce. “Go Blue! TB and Naitch! LFG! WOOOO!” He tweeted with a snapshot of him and Brady together.
At What Cost? Tom Brady's Football Career Declines As Divorce From Gisele Bündchen Shakes Their Family
First he messed up his marriage, now he's fumbling his football career. Tom Brady lost his third consecutive game for the first time since 2022 as his divorce from Gisele Bündchen became finalized.On Thursday, October 27, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback suffered a looming defeat to the Baltimore Ravens, landing his team's overall record under .500 for the season thus far. In addition to his other lousy statistics, this is the first time Brady has lost five out of his six first games for the first time in his legendary career.Many critics of the professional athlete have assumed Brady’s declining...
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady Are Officially Single After Divorce Settlement
Watch: Gisele Bundchen & Tom Brady Break Silence After Divorce. Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen seemed to get through the divorce process without any fumbles. According to court records obtained by E! News, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, and the supermodel, 42, filed for divorce and had it finalized on Oct. 28.
