abc27.com

Cumberland County haunted house brings Halloween frights to trick-or-treaters

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Happy Halloween from abc27! abc27’s Dennis Owens made a stop at a Cumberland County haunted house. Owens came across the spooky experience in the Indian Creek neighborhood located in Cumberland County. The Gerow family spent the night scaring all who dared to enter.
FOX 43

FOX43 investigates haunted school house in Gettysburg

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — The McCurdy School House was built in the 1800's and was originally a stone structure during the Battle of Gettysburg. Local paranormal investigators said some of the soldiers and children never left the property. Patrick, from the Gettysburg Paranormal Association, said it was not unusual for...
GETTYSBURG, PA
local21news.com

Community raises money for a Harrisburg soup kitchen

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — People from all across central Pennsylvania came together in Hershey Sunday afternoon to raise money for a Downtown Daily Bread, a Harrisburg soup kitchen. The soup kitchen provides food, shelter, and other services to the poor and homeless in Harrisburg. Over 100 people bought a...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster baker wins Food Network competition

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A baker from Lancaster “took the cake” on Food Network’s Halloween Baking Championship. According abc27 media partner LancasterOnline/LNP, Manheim-based baker Blayre Wright won the final challenge of the baking show. Blayre Wright is the owner of Flouretta Sweet, which is a privately...
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Vietnam veterans honored in Hershey

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hospice of Central Pa. held an event in Hershey on Sunday to honor Vietnam veterans. The purpose of the event was to show appreciation for their service. Hospice of Central Pa. said it takes care of almost 300 people a day who are chronically or terminally ill.
HERSHEY, PA
local21news.com

Five families assisted by Red Cross following Tamaqua fire

TAMAQUA, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — Five families are being assisted by the Red Cross after at least 4 buildings caught on fire in Tamaqua on Saturday. According to Skook News, the fire broke out around 4:30 PM in the 100 block of West Broad Street. Police reported that heavy smoke could be seen coming from the building and flames were shooting from upstairs windows.
TAMAQUA, PA
lebtown.com

The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County

3 – 305.11 Food Storage, Preventing Contamination from the Premises. Observed meat in a pail beneath the handwash sink, where is it subject to splash from handwashing. Moved. 4 – 101.11 Characteristics – Materials for Construction and Repair. Plastic dish pans and plastic bus tubs that have...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Dog Found Struck Dead In Enola: Police

A dog was killed in a hit and run in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Oct. 31, according to the police. The East Pennsboro Police were called to a report of a struck dog at the intersection of routes 11 and 15, and State Street in Enola, according to a release by area police the following morning.
ENOLA, PA
webbweekly.com

Christopher A. Ungard, 36

Christopher A. Ungard, 36, of Linden left this world all too soon, on Sunday, October 30, 2022, following a courageous battle with brain cancer. Born November 8, 1985 in Williamsport he was a son of Richard L. Ungard Jr. and stepson of, Linda Ungard. Chris graduated from Jersey Shore Area Senior High School in 2004. He was a proud member of UA Local 798 as a Journeyman Welder.
LINDEN, PA
theburgnews.com

Sneaker Feature: Jawns on Fire opens in Linglestown with a deep selection of designer sneakers

A subculture of shoppers—known as “sneakerheads”—has been admiring the fabled sports shoe since the boom of basketball and hip-hop culture in the early 1980s. While basketball legend Michael Jordan represents the rise of sneaker fashion, most shoes purchased by sneakerheads are rarely worn. These fanatics research, shop, collect and resell high-end sneakers based on style, brand and exclusiveness.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

20-year-old killed in weekend central Pa. crash

A 20-year-old man was pronounced dead Saturday night after a three-vehicle crash on Route 283 in Lancaster County, police said. Manheim Borough police said the 20-year-old Hershey man was driving east and trying to pass another eastbound vehicle that was in the left lane when the crash happened just before 11 p.m., near mile marker 22.2 in Rapho Township.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Carlisle, PA

Carlisle was established in 1751 by Scots-Irish immigrants and served as the county seat of Cumberland County. It is nestled in the Cumberland Valley, an extremely fertile area for farming. Its small-town appeal extends to its many attractions, including museums, antique shops, and a weekly farmer's market. It's also home...
CARLISLE, PA

