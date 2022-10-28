Read full article on original website
Corn Cob Acres: An Endless Fun-Zone for KidsMelissa FrostMountville, PA
Dining at Root: An All-Vegan, Delicious Experience [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Studies back PA witness claiming alien abduction caused psychic abilitiesRoger MarshElizabethtown, PA
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenLancaster, PA
Nate's Sandwich Shoppe: New-ish to Gallery Row and the Lancaster Food SceneMelissa Frost
abc27.com
Cumberland County haunted house brings Halloween frights to trick-or-treaters
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Happy Halloween from abc27! abc27’s Dennis Owens made a stop at a Cumberland County haunted house. Owens came across the spooky experience in the Indian Creek neighborhood located in Cumberland County. The Gerow family spent the night scaring all who dared to enter.
FOX43 investigates haunted school house in Gettysburg
GETTYSBURG, Pa. — The McCurdy School House was built in the 1800's and was originally a stone structure during the Battle of Gettysburg. Local paranormal investigators said some of the soldiers and children never left the property. Patrick, from the Gettysburg Paranormal Association, said it was not unusual for...
local21news.com
Community raises money for a Harrisburg soup kitchen
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — People from all across central Pennsylvania came together in Hershey Sunday afternoon to raise money for a Downtown Daily Bread, a Harrisburg soup kitchen. The soup kitchen provides food, shelter, and other services to the poor and homeless in Harrisburg. Over 100 people bought a...
theburgnews.com
Night Watch: Volunteers dedicate 25 years of research to PA’s tiniest owls
It felt like a mysterious meeting of a secret club. One of the first rules? We had to arrive before sunset. Seven of us gathered in cabin No. 4, deep in the woods of northern Dauphin County. There was a full moon rising. It was Oct. 10—the first meeting of...
abc27.com
Lancaster baker wins Food Network competition
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A baker from Lancaster “took the cake” on Food Network’s Halloween Baking Championship. According abc27 media partner LancasterOnline/LNP, Manheim-based baker Blayre Wright won the final challenge of the baking show. Blayre Wright is the owner of Flouretta Sweet, which is a privately...
abc27.com
Vietnam veterans honored in Hershey
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hospice of Central Pa. held an event in Hershey on Sunday to honor Vietnam veterans. The purpose of the event was to show appreciation for their service. Hospice of Central Pa. said it takes care of almost 300 people a day who are chronically or terminally ill.
local21news.com
Village of tiny homes coming to Harrisburg to help veterans experiencing homelessness
With Veteran’s Day right around the corner, Renewal by Andersen is making a big donation to a special project focused on helping veterans transition out of homelessness. Renewal by Andersen is making an in-kind donation of $500,000 by donating all the windows and doors Veterans Outreach of PA (VOPA) will need to complete the project.
local21news.com
Several Central Pennsylvania counties get big influx of cash for projects from Wolf Admin.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — On Monday, The Wolf Administration announced $40.1 million dollars of Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) funds that will go towards ten different projects across nine Pennsylvania counties. The goal of the RACP funds are creating community education and workforce opportunities, according to the Wolf...
local21news.com
Five families assisted by Red Cross following Tamaqua fire
TAMAQUA, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — Five families are being assisted by the Red Cross after at least 4 buildings caught on fire in Tamaqua on Saturday. According to Skook News, the fire broke out around 4:30 PM in the 100 block of West Broad Street. Police reported that heavy smoke could be seen coming from the building and flames were shooting from upstairs windows.
local21news.com
$13M towards Harrisburg park improvements announced by State Rep. Patty Kim
HARRISBURG, Pa. — On November 1, State Rep. Patty Kim announced over $13 million has been allocated to go towards the renovation and overhaul for multiple parks and green areas in Harrisburg. “This is a monumental undertaking for our city,” Kim said. “Four public use areas will be revitalized...
lebtown.com
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County
3 – 305.11 Food Storage, Preventing Contamination from the Premises. Observed meat in a pail beneath the handwash sink, where is it subject to splash from handwashing. Moved. 4 – 101.11 Characteristics – Materials for Construction and Repair. Plastic dish pans and plastic bus tubs that have...
Salon relocates to downtown Harrisburg
A salon has moved from midtown Harrisburg to downtown. ManeClass Salon opened last week at 5 N. Third St. at the Shops on Third at Strawberry Square.
Dog Found Struck Dead In Enola: Police
A dog was killed in a hit and run in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Oct. 31, according to the police. The East Pennsboro Police were called to a report of a struck dog at the intersection of routes 11 and 15, and State Street in Enola, according to a release by area police the following morning.
Pottstown’s Longest Married Couple in PA Celebrates Eight Decades Together
The oldest married couple in Pennsylvania, Martha and Chester Pish, of Pottstown, have been together for over eight decades, reports Danny Freeman for NBC10. The couple, both of whom are 99 years old, celebrated their 80th anniversary on May 23. “We’re so grateful and thankful that we were able to...
lebtown.com
Lebanon County reaches landmark: 20,000 acres preserved in perpetuity
Justin Bollinger remembers stories about how difficult it was for his grandfather to lose the family farm through eminent domain proceedings to build Middle Creek Wildlife Preserve in 1970. “It was really tough for my grandfather because he was born and raised in the farm home and he worked on...
Children’s Lake drained as $4.3 million rebuilding project underway in Boiling Springs
Children’s Lake, described as the community centerpiece of Boiling Springs in Cumberland County, has been closed to the public since the middle of September as a $4.3 million rebuilding project gets underway. The project includes building a new dam, spillway and retaining wall for the six-acre lake, upgrading the...
webbweekly.com
Christopher A. Ungard, 36
Christopher A. Ungard, 36, of Linden left this world all too soon, on Sunday, October 30, 2022, following a courageous battle with brain cancer. Born November 8, 1985 in Williamsport he was a son of Richard L. Ungard Jr. and stepson of, Linda Ungard. Chris graduated from Jersey Shore Area Senior High School in 2004. He was a proud member of UA Local 798 as a Journeyman Welder.
theburgnews.com
Sneaker Feature: Jawns on Fire opens in Linglestown with a deep selection of designer sneakers
A subculture of shoppers—known as “sneakerheads”—has been admiring the fabled sports shoe since the boom of basketball and hip-hop culture in the early 1980s. While basketball legend Michael Jordan represents the rise of sneaker fashion, most shoes purchased by sneakerheads are rarely worn. These fanatics research, shop, collect and resell high-end sneakers based on style, brand and exclusiveness.
20-year-old killed in weekend central Pa. crash
A 20-year-old man was pronounced dead Saturday night after a three-vehicle crash on Route 283 in Lancaster County, police said. Manheim Borough police said the 20-year-old Hershey man was driving east and trying to pass another eastbound vehicle that was in the left lane when the crash happened just before 11 p.m., near mile marker 22.2 in Rapho Township.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Carlisle, PA
Carlisle was established in 1751 by Scots-Irish immigrants and served as the county seat of Cumberland County. It is nestled in the Cumberland Valley, an extremely fertile area for farming. Its small-town appeal extends to its many attractions, including museums, antique shops, and a weekly farmer's market. It's also home...
