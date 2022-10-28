Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Women’s Basketball No.14 Ohio State rolls Notre Dame College 118-33 in exhibitionThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio artists create music posters, contribute to the Columbus music sceneThe LanternColumbus, OH
What It Feels Like To Be The Caretaker For Your Emotionally And Verbally Abusive BrotherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
roadtirement.com
Methodist Hill Cemetery in Reynoldsburg, Ohio
This cemetery caught our eye as we were driving around Reynoldsburg, Ohio. We were actually going to the VFW to see the tank and this cemetery was adjacent to that. Also known as Hill Road Methodist Cemetery, Historic Hill Cemetery, and Reynoldsburg Cemetery, it is located in Franklin County, Ohio. The first burial is recorded to have taken place in 1816. According to the Franklin County Chapter of The Ohio Genealogical Society the last burial recorded was in 1908.
Reynoldsburg remote learning continues amid bus driver shortages
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — Transportation woes continue to haunt Reynoldsburg City Schools — forcing all schools to go remote at least once this week. A bus driver shortage that at first impacted only elementary schools has spread to the rest of the district. Now, all of the district’s schools will be remote at least one […]
614now.com
Iconic Ohio pizzeria opening new Columbus-area location today
DiCarlo’s Pizza has officially returned to Hilliard. After the DiCarlo family closed the DiCarlo’s pizzeria located at 4142 Main St. earlier this year, the storefront is back in action, starting today. Mike and Sarah Carlson, franchisees of DiCarlo’s Westerville location, took over operations of the Hilliard restaurant early...
One injured in Northland drive-by shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Three people were lured into a trap and one was injured in a drive-by shooting in the Northland area of Columbus. The three victims were dealing with a flat tire at a gas station when an unidentified man offered to help them. He instructed the victims to follow him to the […]
wchstv.com
Columbus Halloween display draws awareness to distracted driving
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Halloween display in northeast Columbus has the appearance of a realistic two-car crash in an attempt to warn about the dangers of distracted driving. Natasha Trinity Ford organized the display near the intersection of Steltzer Road and Agler Road, along with help from Broad...
WSYX ABC6
Person killed in Blacklick vehicle accident
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was killed in a vehicle accident in Blacklick on Tuesday. Officials received a report of a truck accident along East Broad Street just before noon. Medics arrived and pronounced one person dead at the scene. The area was closed following the accident. Additional...
columbusnavigator.com
Lost History Of Columbus: The Chittenden Hotel
Located on the corner of Spring and High, The Chittenden Hotel was actually a series of hotels built at the end of the 19th century. The Chittenden was the passion project of Columbus businessman Henry Treat Chittenden. One of the most successful businessmen in Columbus at the time, Chittenden was known for his ownership of the Columbus Railway Company.
Columbus scrapyard under investigation for over 80 alleged incidents of fraud
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein is cracking down on a Southside scrapyard that he said accepted dozens of fraudulent vehicle titles or stolen cars for cash. On Oct. 26, Klein’s office filed a complaint to obtain a preliminary injunction against Columbus Auto Shredding, which is under investigation for allegedly accepting at […]
whbc.com
Analyst Eyes Intel’s Ohio Plans Amid Difficult Financial Times
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – An investment analyst watching developments at Intel with their plans for a multi-billion dollar microchip making facility near Columbus believes that the initial project will move forward. That’s unless there’s further serious deterioration of the company’s financial situation next year....
Columbus Urban League announces $6.5 million donation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Urban League announced a $6.5 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott on Monday. It’s one of the largest single planned gifts in the organization’s 104 year history. The Columbus Urban League’s mission is to be an advocate and resource for Black and urban communities. This funding will allow for […]
Ohio woman shares battle with rare disease that causes rapid aging
An Ohio woman is 45 years young, but she's living in the body of someone twice her age. Tiffany Wedekind, a Columbus native, is battling a rare disease, but her perseverance is remarkable.
Driver dead in semi-truck crash in Blacklick
BLACKLICK, Ohio (WCMH) — A semi-truck driver is dead after a crash in Blacklick late Tuesday morning. At approximately 11:56 a.m., Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a crash in the area of the 7700 block of East Broad Street. The sheriff’s office said a 2017 Peterbilt truck was driving west on East Broad […]
1 hurt in large fire at north Columbus apartment complex
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is seriously injured after a large fire at an apartment complex in north Columbus early Sunday. The fire happened in the 5800 block of Place De La Concorde Street West around 3:20 a.m., according to a spokesperson with the Columbus Division of Fire. The...
Two people accused of stealing numerous Apple devices from Clintonville store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are looking for two people who are accused of stealing numerous Apple devices in Clintonville. According to the Columbus Division of Police, the two suspects went to a store on Oct. 21 at around 6 p.m. on the 4400 block of North High Street and stole more than a dozen […]
Neighbors demand traffic light at crosswalk after 4-year-old child's death
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A purple basket is crushed on the side of the road. It was supposed to be filled with candy. Instead, a neighbor stopped by Tuesday morning to retrieve it. A neighbor who called 911. “I heard the impact,” said Larry Rodgers who lives nearby. “Sad situation.”...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Kroger to open food halls at 3 Columbus-area stores
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three Kroger stores in the Columbus area will be opening food halls that will offer a mix of selections. The company announced California-based Kitchen United will open the halls at 3417 N. High St., Clintonville, 7625 Sawmill Rd., Dublin and 300 S. Hamilton Rd. this fall.
What’s the trick-or-treat forecast for Columbus and central Ohio?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Trick-or-treaters will need to include an umbrella or rain gear with their costumes on Halloween. This should come as no surprise since trick-or-treat weather conditions have been generally wet in recent years. The rain should fall as light off-and-on showers throughout the day on Monday and linger through the early evening […]
Four-year-old dies after being hit by car in Ohio
An earlier report can be seen in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A child is dead and a woman is in critical condition after being hit by a car on the northeast side of Columbus, Ohio, on Monday night. Columbus police said the crash happened at 6:54 p.m. at Valley Park Drive […]
cityscenecolumbus.com
Westerville renovation fundamentally changes house’s function and views
From August 2021 to this past March, Anthony Guglielmi, owner of Back to Basics Movement and Training in Westerville, and his family have been living through a massive remodeling project by Griffey Remodeling. Built by Guglielmi’s grandparents in the 1970s, the home had stayed largely the same for nearly 50...
columbusfreepress.com
Abandoned by my elected and unelected officials (unless I pay to play): The Columbus Way
On Wednesday, September 28, after an early morning medical appointment, I planned a day of writing, punctuated by coffee with a friend and my daily walk. I have books and essays in progress. Instead, I spent most of the day emailing and responding to city staff—that minority with the courtesy even to acknowledge my communications—and talking on the phone with one department head who attempts to explain to a confused resident what specifically his neighborhoods department actually does.
Comments / 4