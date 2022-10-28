Read full article on original website
Why Queen Camilla Reportedly 'Scolded' Kate Middleton During The Queen's Funeral
After the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the royal family came together to mourn the late monarch, including Prince George of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales. The children of Prince William and Catherine Middleton, Prince and Princess of Wales, accompanied their parents to the queen's funeral. Charlotte even paid...
Royal Insider Explains What Happened When Prince Harry Tried To Interview His Exes For Spare
Now that we know when we can finally read Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex's, memoir, everyone is speculating about what will be divulged in the book. Royal insiders are already "flabbergasted" by the book's title, "Spare," saying it "demonstrates 'yet another confrontational attack on the family after claiming a desire for privacy,'" explained royal editor Russell Myers.
Expert Says The Royal Family Has No One To Blame For The Crown Drama But Themselves
Season 5 of "The Crown" will have King Charles shaking in his boots for good reasons. The new season of the Netflix drama follows the affair between Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles and the divorce of Charles and Princess Diana. After "The Crown" tweeted the Season 5 premiere date on September 24, the panic at Buckingham Palace began. The media began bashing Season 5 of "The Crown" almost immediately. One royal insider told The Telegraph that "The Crown" is "a drama, not a documentary," and a friend of the king told the outlet the show is "exploitative."
Royal Expert Predicts Which Scene In The Crown Will Make Prince William 'Furious'
Fans are counting down the days until Netflix premieres Season 5 of "The Crown" on November 9. The British royal family, on the other hand, probably not so much. Their actual lives get enough scrutiny in the press to begin with, but it's said that they're even less pleased to have their personal history dramatized on the show. Despite its many awards and reviewer raves, "The Crown" has also been criticized for not clarifying that its scripts take liberties with actual events and conversations, although Netflix finally added a disclaimer to "The Crown" for this new season.
The Royal Family Rite Of Passage That Still Eludes Prince Louis
People are still talking about how Prince Louis of Wales stole the show at Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee. The youngest son of Prince William and Catherine Middleton, Prince and Princess of Wales, made his carriage debut with his siblings, Prince George of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales. Wearing a blue mini sailor suit that his father also wore to the Trooping the Colour in 1985 (per People), Louis enthusiastically waved to the crowd and was captured sticking his tongue out and pulling animated faces (via the Daily Mail).
Why Prince Harry's Spare Memoir May Not Be A Nuclear Blast After All
Since it was announced that Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, would be writing a tell-all memoir, the royal family has reportedly been "dreading" its release (via Daily Mail). After all, the publisher of "Spare" — a title that has "flabbergasted" royal insiders (via Mirror) — promised that Harry "won't hold back" on his life as a member of the British monarchy (via The News International). And according to the Daily Mail, King Charles III has already been warned that his younger son is "critical of everyone and everything" in the memoir, which is set to be released on January 10, 2023.
An Explainer Of All The Drama Surrounding Season 5 Of The Crown
Season 5 of "The Crown" will be released in early November 2022, and the royal family and several of its allies have begun to voice their concern about the series and what it does and does not show. After the trailer for Season 5 was released it became apparent that the series will cover much of what made the early-to-mid 1990s uncomfortable and downright tragic for the royal family, including the infamous fire at Windsor Castle, the deterioration of King Charles III and Princess Diana's marriage, and even rumors that Prince Philip was not faithful to Queen Elizabeth II.
Queen Elizabeth's Affiliation With What's Considered The Most Haunted Royal Residence
The royal family owns a lot of property. In fact, according to Insider, the overall value of property the monarchy holds is an insane $13 million. Each royal family unit lives in a different home, and there are more than enough residences for every person to have at least one (or two!).
Prince Harry Proved Just How Difficult The British Citizenship Test Really Is
It's a good thing that Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, is a British citizen by virtue of his family and birthplace. If he were a foreigner having to apply for citizenship to "that sceptered isle," he might have trouble getting his passport today. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, revealed as much on her recent "Archetypes" podcast.
Royals Expert Has Harsh Words About Prince Harry Being 'The Spare'
After much buzz and fanfare, we finally know a little bit about Prince Harry's upcoming memoir. The title of the tome, "Spare," is enough for royal fans to raise their eyebrows. While the meaning behind the name of the autobiography the Duke of Sussex penned with the help of a ghost writer is open to some interpretation, the wait will be over when "Spare" is released on January 10, 2023 (via CNN and ARY News).
Meghan Markle Reports On Lilibet Diana's Latest Major Milestone
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, launched a podcast titled "Archetypes" following the impressive deal she and her husband, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, landed with the streaming giant Spotify (via The Hollywood Reporter). The couple faced some backlash when they failed to get their projects running in a timely manner....
Officials probe India bridge collapse as divers comb river
MORBI, India (AP) — Scuba divers combed through a river in western India on Wednesday to make certain no bodies were left behind after the collapse of a newly repaired suspension bridge, as officials investigate what led to the tragedy that killed at least 135 people. The 143-year-old pedestrian bridge collapsed Sunday evening, sending hundreds plunging into the waters of the Machchu River in Gujarat state’s Morbi town. As rescuers continue to search through the deep and muddy waters, questions have swirled over why the bridge collapsed and who might be responsible. The bridge, built during British colonialism and touted by the state’s tourism website as an “artistic and technological marvel,” had reopened just four days earlier. As of Tuesday night, 196 people were rescued and all 10 of the injured were in stable condition. Officials said no one was missing according to their tally, but emergency responders and divers continued search efforts. “We want to be on the side of caution,” Police Inspector-General Ashok Yadav had said.
Sarah Ferguson Refutes Rumors About Her Involvement With Netflix's The Crown
Fans of the Netflix hit "The Crown," are counting down the days until November 9, when Season 5 leads viewers into the turbulent 1990s (via Radio Times). With its depiction of numerous individuals who are still living, "The Crown" is creating considerable drama off-screen. A spokesman for former Prime Minister Sir John Major released a statement calling the show "a barrel-load of nonsense peddled for no other reason than to provide maximum — and entirely false — dramatic impact," according to The Times.
Climate change and rising seas threaten Egypt’s breadbasket
ROSETTA, Egypt (AP) — Sayed Abuel-Ezz has seen his crops wither from seawater before. As the Nile Delta farmer walks among his mango trees on his land not far from the Mediterranean Sea, he worries it will happen again despite spending the equivalent of tens of thousands of dollars to prevent it.
