Lindsey Vonn Makes an Elegant Arrival in Asymmetrical Dress & Pumps at the 56th Annual Gold Medal Gala

By Joce Blake
 4 days ago

Lindsey Vonn was a vision at the 56th Annual Gold Medal Gala held in New York yesterday night. She showed off a pleated dress for the social highlight of snowsports in the USA. The four-time World Cup champion presented three-time Olympic gold medalist Shaun White with the Lifetime Achievement Award during the event.

Vonn came decked in the A.L.C. Delfine Dress made in their vintage satin in a brunette hue. The dress featured an asymmetrical silhouette, a one-shoulder neckline, and a high-low hemline.

The accessories were subtle but perfect as she only wore a gold face watch and small gold rings, and she allowed her blonde locs to flow freely.

Her footwear selection was classic and straightforward: black suede pumps . With no hesitation, the shoe elevates her look while also adding a few extra inches of height.

The romance of the towering stiletto heel is amongst Vonn’s shoe profile as she threw on a pair earlier this week to visit the “Today” show, and she repeated the trend while on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” last week.

Vonn was honored at the same gala in 2019 for her historic career as an alpine ski racer.

The “My Story” author has become known for her edgy and glamorous footwear choices for events and evenings out. She frequently prefers pumps in reptile-embossed leather, metallics, or silver glitter — most boasting steep 5-inch heels and pointed toes.

PHOTOS: Lindsey Vonn Reveals Head Legacy 2022-2023 Collection

