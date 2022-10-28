Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
5 keys to tackling hospitals' workforce shortage
High contract labor costs, fewer inpatient admissions and staffing shortages are some of the major challenges Massachusetts acute care hospitals are grappling with today and are resulting in care delays and reduced access to care. Without addressing the widespread staffing shortage, hospitals will continue to face capacity challenges and overpay...
Ballad Health expands into Morristown with 2 new practices
beckershospitalreview.com
Missouri investigating if federal law was violated in emergency abortion denial
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is investigating a Joplin hospital after a woman was denied an emergency abortion at the facility, department spokesperson Lisa Cox confirmed to Becker's Nov. 1. State officials are specifically looking at whether the hospital, part of Freeman Health System, violated the Emergency...
bbbtv12.com
Morgan County inmates inducted into honor society at Roane State
WARTBURG – Eight inmates at the Morgan County Correctional Complex (MCCX) have been inducted into the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society (PTK) at Roane State Community College (RSCC). The inmates, who are currently enrolled in an associate’s program at RSCC, were honored during a special ceremony at the facility on Tuesday. They are the first inmates from Tennessee to be inducted into the honor society.
beckershospitalreview.com
Wisconsin hospitals made billions in 2021, but 2022 a major challenge
Wisconsin hospitals made almost $4 billion in net income in fiscal year 2021 amid pandemic recovery, but 2022 is shaping up to be a whole different story in the state as it feels the effects of staff burnout, record inflation and shrinking margins, a report from the Wisconsin Hospital Association showed.
beckershospitalreview.com
Massachusetts' 19K vacant hospital jobs: 'Our healthcare system has never been more fragile'
There are an estimated 19,000 full-time job vacancies across Massachusetts acute care hospitals, according to a survey published Oct. 31 by the Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association. Hospitals are working to address backlogs and transfer patients to post-acute care settings while skyrocketing labor costs — including a projected $1 billion...
Bipartisan support for abolishing slavery from Tennessee Constitution
Tennessee is one of more than a dozen states that still has slavery or involuntary servitude provisions in its Constitution
beckershospitalreview.com
Blount Memorial to sell Tennessee location, report says
Maryville, Tenn.-based Blount Memorial Hospital plans to sell one of its locations to counter mounting financial losses, according to an Oct. 31 report in the Daily Times. The hospital group, which is expecting 2022 losses of approximately $40 million, plans to sell most of its Springbrook location in Alcoa for $22.25 million to Nashville-based real estate investment trust, Montecito Medical. Blount Memorial, whose staff at the site will not be affected by the move, will retain ownership of one acre of the 5.6 acre complex.
BrightRidge files injunction claiming company uses ‘confusing’ name ‘Brightspeed’
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – BrightRidge Broadband is seeking an injunction against a company for using a name it claims is too similar to its own. According to a release from BrightRidge, Brightspeed, a company owned by funds from the private equity firm Apollo Global Management, recently purchased former Century Link/Lumen Technologies assets in 20 […]
beckershospitalreview.com
Florida medical board pursues ban on gender-affirming care for minors
The Florida Board of Medicine on Oct. 28 voted to start drafting a rule that would ban gender-affirming care for minors in the state, making it the first medical board in the U.S. to pursue such action, NBC News reported Oct. 29. The new rule would prevent Florida minors from...
Alcohol referendums, tax increases and charter amendment on local election ballots
A number of Middle Tennessee counties will vote on alcohol referendums in next week's election in addition to state and federal races.
How Tennessee Dems have fared in governor races
Data: Tennessee Secretary of State; Chart: Axios VisualsIn the 16 years since Gov. Phil Bredesen won re-election with 69% of the vote, Tennessee Democrats have failed to seriously compete in a gubernatorial race.Why it matters: While border states like North Carolina and Georgia have morphed into the nation's preeminent battlegrounds, Tennessee has grown more conservative.Jason Martin, a Middle Tennessee doctor running for governor, is trying to turn things around for Democrats.By the numbers: Former Nashville Mayor Karl Dean won 39% of the vote four years ago, the high watermark for state Democrats in the post-Bredesen era.Flashback: Prior to Dean, political...
wvlt.tv
Five women get life-changing help thanks to a Knoxville non-profit
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hand UP for Women, a non-profit, is making a positive impact on the lives of women in Knoxville. After years of personal hardship, five women completed a goal setting, financial management and networking program, making them the 17th class to graduate. The graduation ceremony, hosted by Hand UP for Women, took place on Sunday at Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church in the Watershed Building.
crossvillenews1st.com
GOVERNOR LEE COMES TO CROSSVILLE THIS THURSDAY
Governor Bill Lee’s Bus Tour will make a stop in Crossville this Thursday, November 3rd at Express Lunch in downtown. The Governor will be accompanied by Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally and Tennessee Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton. The public is invited to come by, visit and ask questions during the hour-and-a-half stop-over beginning at noon.
thunderboltradio.com
Governor Bill Lee Says He is Committed to Fighting Crime in Tennessee
The issue of crime across the nation is drawing much attention from voters going into the November 8th General Election. Here in Tennessee, Governor Bill Lee said the state has not been immune to the rising problem. Governor Lee told Thunderbolt News he feels the main reason behind the crime...
WTVC
Another animal dies at Tennessee auction: 'They don't know when it will end'
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Cookeville animal auction has been cited by the feds yet again after another animal dies in its care. This is the second time this year the "Triple W Arena" has been cited by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The auction— also known as Wilson...
WBIR
Knoxville woman sounds the alarm on the warning signs of IBC
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It is the last day of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and we are sharing the story of a special woman with a special message about a rare cancer called Inflammatory Breast Cancer—a disease Sarah Pattison discovered she had all on her own. "My heart for...
beckershospitalreview.com
New York hospital to raise nurses' pay by 27% over 5 years
Members of the New York State Nurses Association have approved a new contract with Valhalla, N.Y.-based Westchester Medical Center that boosts nurse wages. The five-year contract covers more than 1,500 nurses at Westchester Medical Center Health Network's Westchester Medical Center, Maria Fareri Children's Hospital and the Behavioral Health Center, according to a news release. Both parties announced the approved agreement on Oct. 28.
beckershospitalreview.com
Patient sues Advocate Aurora Health in federal court over 'pixel' data breach
A patient has filed a lawsuit against Advocate Aurora Health and Facebook parent company Meta over their use of "pixel" technology that may have ensnared protected health information. Alistair Stewart, of Illinois, brought the complaint Oct. 28 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, seeking class-action...
livingnewdeal.org
Sevierville Post Office (Former) – Sevierville TN
Agency: Federal & Military Operations, Treasury Department. Contractors: Hurley Construction; Crane Co. (plumbing) The Post Office Department funded the construction of the Sevierville Post Office in Sevierville TN. The structure currently serves as the Sevier County Heritage Museum. Photographs by Brandon Ray Kirk of West Virginia June 2022 (submitted with...
