Four Knoxville Athletes have recently announced their intentions to play at the next level. Baseball Standout Beau Leisure announced this past week he was committing to Abilene Christian University, an NCAA Division I school to play baseball. Leisure helped the Panthers to a 20-13 record last summer and had the winning home run to clinch a South Central Conference title on the final night of the season. Another Panther baseball player will take his talents to Wartburg in the spring of 2024 as Niko Lacona recently committed to play for the Knights. Lacona had a t2.82 ERA for the Panthers with a 4-1 record last summer. Two wrestlers have committed to further their careers on the mat as Andon Trout announced his commitment to Wartburg. Trout wrestled for the Panthers during his sophomore season then transferred to Southeast Polk before coming back to Knoxville for his senior season. Also continuing his mat career is Luke Spaur as he has announced his commitment to Cornell College. Spaur was a State Qualifier last season in the 132 pound weight class. All athletes will have a singing day which will be covered and interviews will air on future editions of the Radio Sports Page which airs Wednesday at 6:00 and Thursday at 10:00 on KNIA/KRLS.

KNOXVILLE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO