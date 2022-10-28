Read full article on original website
Snieder’s Return Inspires, Fuels Dutch Girls XC Title
As the postseason drew closer for the top-ranked Pella girls cross country team, it was becoming evident the coaching staff would have a few tough choices to make about the lineup. A 2021 All-State runner and the leader of the “Hydra” pack this fall, Raegan Snieder suffered a leg injury...
Indianola Volleyball Falls in State Quarterfinal Round
The Indianola volleyball team fell in a heartbreaker to the defending class 4A champs Western Dubuque in the quarterfinal round at the state tournament Tuesday 3-2, as heard live on 94.3 KNIA. The Indians won the first set 25-23 in a back and forth matchup, that would set the tone...
Historic Day Caps Pella High School Cross Country Season
There are only eight total teams that leave the Lakeside Golf Course in Fort Dodge with state cross country championship trophies each year — and this weekend, two of those made their way back to the Pella city limits. The Dutch boys and girls won Class 3A titles Saturday,...
Indianola Girls Rugby Advances to State Semifinals Sunday
The Indianola Girls Rugby Club advanced to the semifinals at the State Tournament Sunday, after a first round win. Indianola qualified to the state meet as the #5 seed, and dominated #4 Central Springs 21-5 to advance to the semifinals where they gave #1 seed and eventual state champion Waverly Shell Rock a tough test but fell 24-14 to end their tournament run.
Day of the Dutch! Pella Boys, Girls Sweep State XC Titles
As far as performances go for one high school at a state championship event, it doesn’t get any better than what the Pella High School Cross Country teams accomplished on October 29, 2022. The historic day for the Dutch turned into a pair of first place trophies, as the...
Four Pleasantville Volleyball Players Receive All-Conference Honors
The All-West Central Activities Conference Volleyball Teams have been announced and Pleasantville had four girls receive recognition for their efforts this season. Sophomore setter and defensive specialist Emily Roe was a first team all-conference selection. Roe led the Trojans with 307 assists this fall and was second on the team in digs with 300. The sophomore was also eighth in the conference in digs and tenth in assists. Junior outside hitter Danika Park was selected to the all-conference second team. Park had 309 kills this season, the most of any Pleasantville player, and the third most in the conference.
Dutch Memories – 1981 Women’s Cross Country
Eleven teams have won national championships at Central College, including 10 women’s teams. The first of those women’s title teams was the 1981 cross-country squad, highlighted in this month’s episode of the Dutch Memories podcast. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google...
Let’s Talk Pella – Pella State Cross Country Champions, Part Two
Canaan Dunham, Chase Lauman, Nathan Vander Waal, Devon Browne, Noah Schuknecht, Cooper Vandevoort, Zach Neumann, and Kaiden Browne discuss Pella’s 3rd ever boys cross country championship. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
Offensive Showdown Looming for Eagles in Quarterfinals
The scoreboard might be moving just a bit as the #6 Eagles football team from Pella Christian travels west to take on the #2 Eagles of Underwood this Friday with a trip to the UNI Dome on the line. The hosts from Underwood are undefeated — their only loss to...
Pella Christian Football Squares Off with #1 Underwood on Friday
After pulling out a thrilling 38-30 win over South Hamilton this past Friday, the Pella Christian football team will face arguably their toughest test of the season this upcoming Friday at #1 ranked Underwood. The Eagles from Underwood are a perfect 10-0 on the season and have dominated their opponents...
Central’s de Rosales Awarded AVCA Scholarship
Central College volleyball assistant coach Laura de Rosales was named as one of 14 recipients of the 2022 Coaches 4 Coaches Scholarship to the American Volleyball Coaches Association Convention in December. The scholarship fund covers registration and hotel costs to bring a select group of up-and-coming volleyball coaches to their...
McKeever’s 2nd Year At Cornell Going Better Than Year One
A year ago, Former Knoxville Girls Tennis Standout Josalin McKeever was on the sidelines and not playing for the Cornell College Women’s Tennis Squad. McKeever was rehabbing an ACL injury that ended her fall season and wiped out her spring as well. Now fully healed she just completed the fall portion of the Rams season a couple of weeks ago. McKeever tells KNIA/KRLS Sports after she was released from her injury rehab, she had to trust herself that everything was back to her pre-injury status. She adds the mental part of that ordeal was the toughest part.
Mason Hatch Named to All-State Chorus
Knoxville senior Mason Hatch has been accepted into the Iowa All-State Chorus for the second time. He qualified for state after auditioning in Indianola. State competition will be in Ames Saturday, November 19th. Hatch was asked if he gets nervous, “I was more excited this year. I’m really looking forward...
Knoxville Athletes Announce Commitments To Further Their Athletic Careers
Four Knoxville Athletes have recently announced their intentions to play at the next level. Baseball Standout Beau Leisure announced this past week he was committing to Abilene Christian University, an NCAA Division I school to play baseball. Leisure helped the Panthers to a 20-13 record last summer and had the winning home run to clinch a South Central Conference title on the final night of the season. Another Panther baseball player will take his talents to Wartburg in the spring of 2024 as Niko Lacona recently committed to play for the Knights. Lacona had a t2.82 ERA for the Panthers with a 4-1 record last summer. Two wrestlers have committed to further their careers on the mat as Andon Trout announced his commitment to Wartburg. Trout wrestled for the Panthers during his sophomore season then transferred to Southeast Polk before coming back to Knoxville for his senior season. Also continuing his mat career is Luke Spaur as he has announced his commitment to Cornell College. Spaur was a State Qualifier last season in the 132 pound weight class. All athletes will have a singing day which will be covered and interviews will air on future editions of the Radio Sports Page which airs Wednesday at 6:00 and Thursday at 10:00 on KNIA/KRLS.
Central College Dutch Fall Sports Update 10-30-2022
Central’s McMartin, Hill Gain Women’s Cross Country All-Conference Honors. Caroline McMartin (junior, Pella) gained all-conference distinction for the third straight season as the Central College women’s cross country team repeated its third-place finish from 2021 in the American Rivers Championships Saturday. No. 2-ranked Wartburg College breezed to...
Vanessa Plate Named Total Rewards Manager at Pella Regional
Pella Regional Health Center has named Vanessa Plate to the role of Total Rewards Manager. This position is responsible for designing, planning and implementing benefits, payroll, the human resource information system, compensation programs, and policies and procedures under the direction of the Human Resource Director. Plate was most recently employed at Interpower Corporation in Oskaloosa as Benefits and Compensation Coordinator.Plate received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Management with a Human Resource Management Certificate from William Penn University in Oskaloosa.
Merilee Elizabeth (Schwob Neary) Fenton
A visitation for Merilee Elizabeth (Schwob Neary) Fenton, age 50, will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at Walters-Coburn Funeral Home in Prairie City, Iowa from 5:30 – 7 p.m. A private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made directly to the Merilee Fenton Memorial Colfax-Mingo Scholarships through the Colfax-Mingo School.
Knoxville High School Bleachers to be Repaired
The Knoxville School Board approved the purchase of new high school bleacher motors that move the bleachers in and out. The approval came at the last school board meeting in October. Craig Mobley, Knoxville Business Manager, tells KNIA/KRLS News why they need replaced, “Our high school gym bleachers are 20...
Keith Larvick
A Celebration of Life for Keith Larvick, age 41, of Pella will be held at a later date. The Garden Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Evelyn Marie Camp
Services for Evelyn Marie Camp age 98, of Indianola will be held 10:30am Thursday, November 3rd at St. Charles Parish in St. Charles. Burial will follow in the Union Chapel Cemetery, rural Madison County.
