Read full article on original website
Related
holtvilletribune.com
Calexico Objects to Proposal to Reallocate Frozen Funds
CALEXICO – The city of Calexico has rebuffed a proposal by state Sen. Ben Hueso to have the state unfreeze the city’s COVID-19 relief funds and reallocate them to the county so that it may administer the funds on behalf of the city. The request by Hueso, D-San...
YFD responded to over 330 calls, issues “Red Flag” warnings
In a press release, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 329 emergency calls of service. The post YFD responded to over 330 calls, issues “Red Flag” warnings appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
Seasonable start to November before major weather changes enters the Desert Southwest
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Starting November off with seasonably warm and dry conditions before a storm system passes through the region by the middle of this week. A polar trough will sweep through Southern California which a major cold front will drop our temperatures 15-20 degrees normal later this week.
Shooting on Avenue B and 4th place in Yuma
Another shooting in Yuma happened in the same area as the two previous shootings within the past few weeks. The post Shooting on Avenue B and 4th place in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
holtvilletribune.com
EC Council Candidate Jackson Ignores Calls for Removal of Campaign Images
EL CENTRO – As part of his candidacy for the El Centro City Council, Jason Jackson said he has been sticking to the issues he cares deeply about, particularly public safety. Jackson also attested that in keeping with his issue-oriented campaign, he has refrained from personally attacking his two opponents, one of whom includes incumbent and current mayor, Tomas Oliva.
thedesertreview.com
El Centro Aquatic Center hosts its 3rd annual Floating Pumpkin Patch
EL CENTRO — Children jumped, waded and swam to retrieve floating pumpkins bobbing at two swimming pools during the third annual Floating Pumpkin Patch at the El Centro Aquatic Center. Within an hour of the three-hour free event that began at noon, only a few of the 150 pumpkins...
Yuma Community Food Bank asks for Thanksgiving donations
The Yuma Community Food Bank is preparing for Thanksgiving and they're asking for your help. The post Yuma Community Food Bank asks for Thanksgiving donations appeared first on KYMA.
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Yuma, AZ
Yuma is a city in Arizona surrounded by beauty. Its close proximity to tourist destinations like the Kofa National Wildlife Refuge and the Imperial Sand Dunes National Recreation Area make Yuma a common tourist destination. It has a rich Native American and Mexican culture as well. The restaurant scene is...
mynewsla.com
Man Suspected of Robbing Elsinore Store Apprehended in Arizona
A 61-year-old man suspected of robbing a Lake Elsinore business and fleeing the state was apprehended in Yuma, Arizona, where he was awaiting extradition back to Riverside County, authorities said Friday. George Cardenas of Yuma was arrested by Yuma Police Department officers Wednesday and booked into the Yuma County Detention...
kyma.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Increased storm chance for Imperial County as temperatures could get cooler soon
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA,KECY) - Drier air from the north continues to filter into the forecast. area with breezy northerly winds currently across the Colorado River Valley this afternoon. Breezy conditions are expected to spread eastward across the Phoenix metro this afternoon and. evening, with these winds lingering into tomorrow morning...
Local Yumans speaking out after another shooting in their neighborhood
A shooting occurred Tuesday night just steps away from a fatal shooting that happened on 5th Street last week. The post Local Yumans speaking out after another shooting in their neighborhood appeared first on KYMA.
School threat on social media in Yuma
The Yuma Police Department said students from Castle Dome Middle School were sharing a threat on social media and received this information on Friday, October 28 around 9:20 a.m. The post School threat on social media in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
calmatters.network
Council Candidate’s Video Snubs City Rules
EL CENTRO – At the same time that former mayor Jason Jackson is seeking reelection to the City Council, a campaign video of his is flouting a city policy prohibiting the display of city property and personnel in campaign materials. His apparent snub of the rules continued four days...
Another victim found with gunshot wound on 5th street in Yuma
The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) announced a victim was found with a gunshot wound on October 25. The post Another victim found with gunshot wound on 5th street in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
Cocopah Indian Tribe responds to removal of shipping containers on tribal land
A representative from the Cocopah Indian Tribe gave a statement on the federal government asking Arizona to take down the shipping containers on tribal land along the Yuma border. The post Cocopah Indian Tribe responds to removal of shipping containers on tribal land appeared first on KYMA.
holtvilletribune.com
FOOTBALL: Scots, Tigers, ’Cats at Home on Friday
SAN DIEGO – The CIF-San Diego Section football playoff pairings have been announced and four first-round home games are set for Imperial Valley teams on Friday, Nov. 4, with two more teams headed to the San Diego area for first-round games. Undefeated Imperial Valley League champion Central Union High...
thedesertreview.com
Pumpkin patch features family fun with a hint of Christ
IMPERIAL – Valley residents congregated at Imperial Valley Youth for Christ’s (YFC) annual Pumpkin Patch & Farmer’s Market event in Imperial’s Lisa Tucker Center Saturday, October 29. The event kicked off at 10 a.m. and went on until the sun set at 6 p.m. As per...
kyma.com
POSTGAME REACTION: Central steals “Bell Game” from Brawley
BRAWLEY, Calif. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The 79th annual "Bell Game" between Central and Brawley featured everything a football fan for ask for in a classic showdown. Central used two late fourth quarter touchdowns to steal the show in Brawley on Friday night. Friday Night Light's Cole Johnson recaps a wild night with Central head coach Rookie Pena and star RB Charlie Sullivan.
Comments / 0