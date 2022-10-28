Read full article on original website
4 people shot minutes apart on Chicago's Near North, Northwest Sides
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people are hurt, in two shootings, within ten minutes of each other, on the city's Near West and Northwest Sides.The first happened at 2:15 a.m. at Newcastle and Addison.Two women were standing in a kitchen when shots were fired from outside the home.They were both grazed by a bullet and are expected to be okay.Ten minutes later - two men were shot while sitting in a car near Taylor and Oakley.One of the men is listed in critical condition.No one is in custody for either shooting.
Chicago burglar hits Mug's Pizza & Ribs on Northwest Side
CHICAGO (CBS) – A burglary on the Northwest Side was caught on camera.Video shows the thief throwing a brick through the glass front door. It happened at Mug's Pizza and Ribs, on Harlem Avenue, near Touhy Avenue.The burglar then calmly walked behind the counter and made off with an entire safe.Anyone who recognizes the car of the suspect is asked to call police.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson threatens to leave if Lightfoot wins
"If she got re-elected, I'll move out of the city of Chicago," said Wilson. Asked why, he added, "Because you can't take crime, taxes high. I'm a business person as well, you know. You got red light taxes, driveway taxes, head taxes. Crime is high. Police got bad morale. Who (would) want to live here?"
fox32chicago.com
Robbery victim speaks out after Lightfoot's security detail exchanges gunfire with suspects in Logan Square
CHICAGO - A Chicago grandfather is thanking Mayor Lori Lightfoot‘s police security team after they came to his rescue while he was being robbed in Logan Square. On-duty officers assigned to the department's Detached Services Unit witnessed a robbery Tuesday morning in the 1800 block of North Monticello Avenue, according to a preliminary statement from Chicago police.
50 Fantastic Things To Do in Chicago This November
Halloween has passed us by and the big holiday season is revving up for a festive time in Chicago. After Covid-19 mitigation measures hindered our holiday fun the last couple of years, this year feels like the first time we’ll be able to enjoy everything with maximum enthusiasm once again. Our favorite festive activities are coming back bigger and better paving the way for an extra special November in Chicago. Whether it’s watching the greenery turn different shades of orange, celebrating Thanksgiving at an outdoor patio, or enjoying one of Chicago’s excellent light shows, here are our top November activities to do in and around Chicago! First of all, if there is one date to have in your diary it is the day Millenium Park begins to embrace the Christmas spirit. Yes, some will still complain that November is too early to be celebrating Christmas but when Chicago’s “official” Christmas tree appears few can do little but be imbued with festive cheer.
NBC Chicago
Lightfoot Calls For ‘Statewide Ban' on ‘Weapons of War' After Garfield Park Mass Shooting
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Tuesday posted a statement to Twitter "urging" state legislature to act after a drive-by mass shooting Monday in the city's Garfield Park neighborhood left at least 14 people injured, including 3 children. "Last night's shooting reminds us that there are too many weapons of war...
cwbchicago.com
Carjackers took a man’s BMW outside a DePaul building in the Loop on Sunday, but hijacking cases are down sharply this month
Armed carjackers forced a man out of his car in downtown Chicago on Sunday morning, according to a bulletin from DePaul University’s public safety office. But, as CWBChicago predicted earlier this month, hijacking reports are down sharply during October. In fact, the city’s carjacking pace is now trailing last year’s record rate.
Here’s How a Family Indian-Pakistani Restaurant Became a Twitter Sensation
Mohammed Bozai had no idea how popular his family’s restaurants were in Chicago until the emergence of a fan Twitter account. The first Ghareeb Nawaz opened in 1994 on Devon Avenue. Over the next three decades, it has added three more locations across Chicagoland, with the most recent opening in Lincoln Park two weeks ago. That opening was rebranded on Twitter as the “Chicago Met Gala” — thanks to the tasty, inexpensive and large-portioned meals — and to the restaurant’s unofficial feed, @ghareebnawazCHI, which has racked up over 5000 followers since June.
Chicago salvager uncovers artifacts of historic singer
The name La Julia Rhea might not sound familiar to most, but she’s a pioneering artist, and a true Chicago original. She was the first Black Opera singer to break the color barrier, performing at the Civic Opera House in Chicago. Chicagoan Jimmy Nuter, who salvages old homes, discovered...
Chicago club pauses the music after allegations by Black employee
The Hideout announced the hiatus in a statement, saying they take seriously the concerns voiced by Mykele Deville. They said they’re committed to hearing the difficult truths that change requires.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago opens POP! Heights Park on Far South Side
CHICAGO - Chicago opened a new park on the city's Far South Side on Saturday. POP! Heights Park is a 21,000 square foot park at 11227 South Halsted Street. POP! Heights Park is part of an initiative to re-purpose nearly one million square feet of blighted areas on the Far South Side to spur economic growth and repopulate communities. The park is accessible to thousands of people living in Roseland, Morgan Park and West Pullman.
fox32chicago.com
Four people overdose at bar in Chicago's River North
Four people were taken to the hospital for overdoses at a downtown Chicago bar. Chicago fire officials they received a call about multiple overdoses at Y Bar in River North on Ontario Street. STORY: https://www.fox32chicago.com/news/4-hospitalized-for-overdoses-at-river-north-bar-chicago-fire-officials.
Coziest, comfiest coffee shop in Chicago?
Looking for a place to sit quietly for an afternoon on the weekend.
fox32chicago.com
South Side Chicago high school hosts Special Olympics Illinois flag football team
CHICAGO - On Tuesday, Leo High School welcomed athletes of the Special Olympics Illinois flag football team. The South Side school hosted a contest on their new practice turf. Special Olympics Illinois’ mission includes growing its "inclusive" efforts throughout Chicagoland in coordination with Special Olympics North America Unified Champion City Schools.
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: Continued criticism of SAFE-T Act; taxpayers still owe millions for Soldier Field renovations
The Pretrial Fairness Act, which removes cash bail and denies suspects freedom if prosecutors prove them to be a flight risk or danger to their community, is coming under fire again. Vermillion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said it will be difficult during detention hearings in domestic abuse cases allowing people accused of domestic battery to be released. She said most domestic violence victims fear retaliation by their abuser, and she has seen how victims would not tell the truth out of fear, so the charges could be dropped.
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 58, shot while on the sidewalk in West Ridge
CHICAGO - A woman was shot while on a sidewalk in West Ridge Tuesday night. At about 7:18 p.m., a 58-year-old woman was on the sidewalk in the 3100 block of West Touhy Avenue when she was shot in the right leg, police said. The victim was transported to an...
Chicago health officials warn of 'tripledemic' of COVID-19, flu and RSV this winter
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago health officials are urging people to get their COVID-19 vaccine boosters as soon as possible to help avoid a full blown winter surge. And now, the city's top doctor says she is concerned about a "tripledemic." It is a combination of COVID, the flu and RSV. People in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood are paying attention. Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, predicts Chicago will move back into the medium COVID-19 risk level in the coming weeks. Saturday, residents weren't taking any chances with the winter season approaching.Dannie and Camille Lee want to make sure they're...
fox32chicago.com
16-year-old boy shot while walking to bus stop on Chicago's Far South Side
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was shot while walking to a bus stop in West Pullman Monday night. At about 6 p.m., the teen was walking to the bus stop in the 11700 block of South Loomis when he was shot. The boy was shot in the lower abdomen, and...
fox32chicago.com
Fulton Market restaurant demands more police cameras after drive-by shooting wounds manager
CHICAGO - A Fulton Market restaurant released video of a September shooting, while demanding the city install more police cameras. Outdoor diners at The Aberdeen Tap ducked for cover after a drive-by shooter sprayed a hail of bullets on Sept. 16, 2022. The restaurant manager was injured in the gunfire.
fox32chicago.com
The Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum is proud to show off their latest exhibit that has kids in mind
Nature's PlaySpace is the biggest expansion the nature museum has seen in nearly twenty years.The exhibit is geared towards kids and features 25 fun interactives. Good Day Chicago's big kid, Tim McGill, explored the space.
