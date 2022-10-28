Read full article on original website
Related
Stefanik eyes leadership role as Castelli seeks upset as a moderate
Glens Falls, N.Y. — U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik is on the precipice of becoming one of the nation’s most powerful federal lawmakers. She first has to overcome a challenge for her seat by Matt Castelli, a former CIA intelligence officer and self-described moderate Democrat. Then, Stefanik has to hope election predictions hold true, which would mean that Republicans gain control of the House of Representatives in the Nov. 8 election.
Supreme Court Justice John Roberts delays release of Trump tax returns to House panel
WASHINGTON (AP) — Chief Justice John Roberts on Tuesday put a temporary hold on the handover of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns to a congressional committee. Roberts’ order gives the Supreme Court time to weigh the legal issues in Trump’s emergency appeal to the high court, filed Monday.
BBC tries to understand US politics by creating fake Americans
NEW YORK (AP) — Larry, a 71-year-old retired insurance broker and Donald Trump fan from Alabama, wouldn’t be likely to run into the liberal Emma, a 25-year-old graphic designer from New York City, on social media — even if they were both real. Each is a figment...
Suspect in Paul Pelosi attack told cops he planned to target other politicians
San Francisco — The man accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home, beating her husband and seeking to kidnap her told police he was on a “suicide mission” and had plans to target other California and federal politicians, according to a Tuesday court filing.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
66K+
Followers
52K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0