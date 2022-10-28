Glens Falls, N.Y. — U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik is on the precipice of becoming one of the nation’s most powerful federal lawmakers. She first has to overcome a challenge for her seat by Matt Castelli, a former CIA intelligence officer and self-described moderate Democrat. Then, Stefanik has to hope election predictions hold true, which would mean that Republicans gain control of the House of Representatives in the Nov. 8 election.

GLENS FALLS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO