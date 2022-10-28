ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
Syracuse.com

Stefanik eyes leadership role as Castelli seeks upset as a moderate

Glens Falls, N.Y. — U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik is on the precipice of becoming one of the nation’s most powerful federal lawmakers. She first has to overcome a challenge for her seat by Matt Castelli, a former CIA intelligence officer and self-described moderate Democrat. Then, Stefanik has to hope election predictions hold true, which would mean that Republicans gain control of the House of Representatives in the Nov. 8 election.
GLENS FALLS, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
66K+
Followers
52K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy