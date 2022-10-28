Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Arrested, Child Protective Services Called in Temple, Texas
Individuals in Temple who were pulled over now face charges after a search of the vehicle revealed items that placed other members in the car in danger. KWKT reports that 2 individuals, Michael Leigh Titus, Jr. and Suzette Louise Bilbrey were pulled over on Saturday. Law enforcement pulled their vehicle over when they had reportedly failed to stop at a designated point located at an intersection of South 19th Street and West Avenue R.
WacoTrib.com
Woman charged in Waco Drive hit-and-run that injured man in wheelchair
A woman has turned herself in to Waco police in a hit-and-run case involving a man in a wheelchair who was struck and critically injured Monday night on Waco Drive. Tanisha Renee Crawford, 23, was booked late Monday into McLennan County Jail on a third-degree felony charge of failure to stop and render aid in a serious accident.
KWTX
Suspect in Halloween hit-and-run in Waco surrenders to police
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police say 23-year-old Tanisha Crawford, the suspect in a Halloween night hit-and-run, turned herself in for failing to stop and render aid after Crawford hit a 50-year-old man in a wheelchair trying to cross the street. Officers were called to N. 16 Street and W....
KWTX
Murder trial in Waco ‘trap’ house killing postponed after McLennan County DA is disqualified for alleged prosecutorial misconduct
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The murder trial of Kevin Darnell Wash was postponed Monday after prosecutors disqualified the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office from the case in the wake of prosecutorial misconduct and official oppression allegations levelled by Wash’s attorney. Defense attorney Jessi Freud alleged in motions filed...
fox44news.com
Sheriff: Marlin child trampled by loose cow
MARLIN, Texas (FOX 44) – A child was trampled by a loose cow near an H-E-B grocery store in Marlin on Monday, according to the Falls County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office says this was what caused a large police presence at H-E-B. Marlin Police were dispatched to the area.
KWTX
Investigators offering $50K for information regarding death of Fort Hood soldier Gregory Morales
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Three years ago, Private Gregory Morales went missing while stationed at Fort Hood. Morales was a motor transport operator with the first cavalry division sustainment brigade and was scheduled to be discharged within a couple of days of his disappearance. “I don’t know if people are...
fox44news.com
Police seek suspects in Baylor area attempted kidnapping
Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – Waco Police are looking for three men suspected of trying to kidnap a female Baylor University student this past Friday. Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley said there was little information to release concerning the incident which occurred, saying only that Waco PD officers were called to the 1900 block of South 9th Street at 3:55 a.m. Friday after two men forced the female victim into their vehicle and drove off with her.
KWTX
Waco police searching for hit and run suspect
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Waco Police say a person in a wheel chair was hit by a car, possibly a white 4-door Chrysler 200 type vehicle on W. Waco Drive who did not stop and render aid. Officials say they were called out to North 18th and Waco Drive after the...
Texas Rangers investigating officer-involved shooting in Killeen
Killeen police and the Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved shooting after an armed man carjacked a victim
fox44news.com
Truck boom hits I-14 overpass over Trimmier in Killeen
Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – Traffic on the Trimmier Road turnaround at westbound Central Texas Expressway was closed on Tuesday morning after a truck passing under the bridge struck it. Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said they got a call at 7:27 a.m. regarding a City of Killeen truck...
fox44news.com
Teens receive gunshot wounds at Waco Halloween party
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Two teenagers suffered gunshot wounds at a weekend Halloween party in Waco. Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley tells FOX 44 News that officers were called to a shooting at the South Terrace Community Center at 11:50 p.m. Saturday. A Halloween Party was going on when the shots were fired.
KBTX.com
Arrest made in triple shooting investigation in Calvert
CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) - Authorities in Robertson County say they’ve arrested a man accused of shooting three people over the weekend. James Green Jr., 21, of Bryan, was booked into the Robertson County jail just after midnight Monday morning. Robertson County Sheriff Gerald Yezak tells KBTX it is Green...
WacoTrib.com
Eight companies eyeing Waco would spend combined $2 billion
Eight businesses interested in Waco and McLennan County would invest more than $2 billion combined getting operational, McLennan County commissioners learned Tuesday. County Judge Scott Felton said the figure is significantly higher than what county officials usually hear during monthly reports on Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce recruitment efforts. Chamber...
KBTX.com
Poultry truck crashes on US-79 in Robertson County
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - A poultry truck from Sanderson Farms crashed on US-79 Tuesday morning in Roberston County near Highway 6. The trailer became unhitched and flipped onto the side of the road, according to the Roberson County Sheriff’s Office. Traffic was slowed and temporarily stopped while tow trucks...
Still on the run | Coryell County sheriff provides update on search for Brandon Hogan
CORYELL COUNTY, Texas — 6 News has learned that escaped pre-trial detainee Brandon Hogan, who was assigned to a Coryell County Jail work crew when he ran away, should never have been on that work crew at all. Sheriff Scott Williams said there is a classification process that allows...
One in critical condition after Waco hit and run
WACO, Texas — One person is in critical condition after a driver struck a person in a wheelchair in Waco. According to the Waco Police Department, a person in a wheelchair was hit by a white four-door sedan at N. 18th and Waco Dr. The driver did not stop.
KBTX.com
Suspect in officer-involved shooting carjacked two vehicles, including Killeen police patrol unit
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Rangers and The Killeen Police Department are investigating an officer-involved shooting involving an armed carjacking suspect who stole two vehicles, including a police patrol unit. At about 2:37 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to a carjacking call in the 3300 block of Veterans Memorial...
KWTX
Killeen Police investigate Officer-Involved shooting in downtown Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting Sunday evening. Officers responded to the area of the post office on 10th Street in North Killeen. The area of 10th and Ave. E through Ave. G also closed down along with the railroad track, according to...
Baylor warning students, staff to be alert after off-campus kidnapping
Baylor University is warning students and staff to be vigilant after a victim was kidnapped and then released by three men.
Authorities Searching For Culprit In Alleged Harker Heights, Texas Drive-By Shooting
A shooting that occurred in the 800 block of Cathedral Court has law enforcement officers questioning motive and how many individuals were involved. The shooting took place around the time of 1:05 AM in Harker Heights. The vehicle in question stops in front of the house and people in the vehicle begin to shoot at the house. How many shooters there were is unknown at the time of writing.
